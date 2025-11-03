Altcoin Season Slips To 25 – MemeCore, $TRUMP, And Zcash Hold Interest

Author Hongji Feng Last updated: November 3, 2025

Altcoin season has cooled down again, with the Altcoin Season Index slipping to 25 after briefly testing higher levels last week, and it suggests risk appetite is fading outside a narrow group of liquid names, even though some coins still manage to attract activity through clear narratives and active books.

Market depth and turnover remain concentrated in a limited set of themes, and today those include meme exposure through MemeCore, political speculative interest through OFFICIAL TRUMP, and privacy through Zcash, each offering a different angle on how capital is being deployed while Bitcoin keeps most of the attention.

Altcoin Season Index (Source: CoinMarketCap)

MemeCore: Meme Token Stays Active Near Range Highs

MemeCore (M) is currently trading around $2.42, up by about 2.2% over the past 24 hours. Recent data shows a stronger move over the week, with the price still sitting close to levels reached during its late summer rally.

A mix of community engagement, exchange coverage, and technical upgrades earlier in the year improved transaction reliability and adjusted block rewards, which together helped support a more stable trading environment after a very steep rise.

Current flows suggest that MemeCore is functioning as a liquid meme venue where traders can express speculative views without facing the extreme slippage that smaller meme coins often carry.

Order books show workable depth across several venues with spreads that stayed relatively tight through recent sessions. That pattern keeps the token on watch lists even while the altcoin season index drifts lower since it still offers a mix of volatility and execution quality that many short-term strategies prefer.

Official Trump: Political Token Holds Base After Earlier Moves

OFFICIAL TRUMP ($TRUMP) is now trading near $7.66, with a small daily gain of about 1.1%, yet recent weeks have seen much stronger moves tied to news around World Liberty Financial and Trump-linked ventures.

$TRUMP Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Coverage has focused on crypto-related income for the Trump family, new plans to tokenize real estate through World Liberty Financial, and governance token activity connected to WLFI, all of which keep the ecosystem in regular headlines and provide a steady flow of narrative for traders.

The price action today looks more like consolidation rather than acceleration, with the token trading around a base formed after its recent breakout.

The volumes remain healthy across major venues, and intraday ranges have narrowed compared with earlier spikes, which tends to hint that positions are being managed rather than abandoned. In that sense, the coin still acts as a liquid proxy for political sentiment and for speculation around the Trump-associated financial stack, even on a day when the move in price is modest.

Zcash: Privacy Trade Pauses After Sharp Move

Zcash (ZEC) is currently trading near $386, with the price roughly flat over 24 hours but up by about 7.5% over the week and far more over the past month. Recent analysis ties that performance to renewed interest in privacy and to the upcoming halving that will reduce block rewards in November.

Intraday consolidation near the high three hundred area fits a pattern where early buyers and short-term traders balance profit-taking against longer-horizon interest tied to the halving narrative.

Liquidity remains firm on major pairs, and spreads have improved compared with the start of the month, which makes it easier for larger accounts to manage exposure while waiting to see how supply dynamics evolve once the new block reward level takes effect.

What the Latest Dip in Altcoin Season Index Suggests

With the altcoin season index back at 25, the market is still not offering a broad rally; instead, it continues to reward assets that link price action to identifiable drivers such as protocol changes, media cycles, or clear token economics.

MemeCore sits in the meme segment with ongoing community and technical development, OFFICIAL TRUMP anchors a political and WLFI-focused cluster, and Zcash represents a privacy and halving-driven trade that has pulled in both speculative and ideologically motivated holders.

For now, the data points to a market where altcoin season appears in narrow pockets rather than across the board, and where traders rely on liquidity, narrative clarity, and verifiable activity to decide which tokens stay in focus, while the index stays below the levels usually associated with a full rotation.