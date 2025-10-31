BTC $109,134.74 1.51%
Altcoin News

Altcoin Season Index Brightens Up To 32 As Bittensor, Zcash, And DeXe Advance

Altcoin altcoin season
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

altcoin season

Altcoin participation has widened from last week’s lull, with the Altcoin Season Index rising to 32, and that shift matters because it suggests risk is re-entering liquid names where order books can absorb size, funding is stabilizing, and execution quality allows larger tickets without excessive slippage, which together encourage programmatic re-engagement after a cautious stretch.

Investors are leaning toward themes that come with visible activity and repeat participation, so liquidity is clustering around networks tied to artificial intelligence, privacy, and governance tooling.

That pattern helps explain why Bittensor, Zcash, and DeXe are drawing steady bids while many smaller pairs continue to trade inside narrow bands.

Altcoin Season Index (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Bittensor: AI Liquidity Reappears On Higher Turnover

Bittensor (TAO) currently trades near $488, up by 16% in the past 24 hours, and the move aligns with heavier spot prints alongside balanced derivatives positioning, which indicates that exposure is being added across time frames rather than through a single squeeze that fades once funding tilts too far in one direction.

Flow summaries point to workable depth across leading venues with spreads that stayed orderly during the most active hours, and that microstructure allowed buyers to scale into strength while keeping risk under control, a combination that often sustains interest into the next session when open interest and spot volume rise together without stressing funding.

If participation continues to build while intraday lows step higher and exchange inventories trend lower, Bittensor can remain a preferred vehicle for AI exposure, whereas a slip back into yesterday’s value area with softer turnover would argue for digestion before another attempt higher.

Zcash: Privacy Bid Lifts Books And Keeps Screens Engaged

Zcash now changes hands around $385, higher by 14% on the day, and desk commentary ties the advance to a privacy driven bid that has been visible this week, with more stable two way flow and cleaner ladders at key levels enabling accumulation without disorderly gaps.

Zcash Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The pair benefited from broad venue coverage and firm depth at prior resistance, which flipped into support during the afternoon, and that kind of rotation often keeps Zcash on rotation screens for systematic strategies that prioritize spread quality and cross venue confirmation before adding size.

DeXe: Governance Theme Supports A Controlled Advance

DeXe now trades near $7, up by 10% over 24 hours, and prints clustered above yesterday’s range while spreads tightened across the main pairs, which together suggest measured accumulation connected to ongoing engagement around governance and portfolio tooling that brings repeat users back during calmer sessions.

Liquidity remained consistent through the U.S. close with workable size resting on both sides of the book, and that steadiness allows programs to scale entries around volume weighted references instead of chasing into thin air, which reduces the odds of sharp givebacks when flows rotate to other screens.

Market Read: Rotation Widens But Demands Process

An index reading of 32 does not signal a full cycle shift, yet it does confirm broader engagement than last week, and that backdrop favors a process that stages entries near recent session lows and volume weighted levels, prioritizes pairs with consistent depth, and sizes positions so that adverse funding or inventory swings do not force exits during routine pullbacks.

If liquidity continues to cluster around themes with verifiable usage while participation expands across sessions, the market can build a more durable rotation that reaches beyond a handful of symbols, whereas fading turnover or venue concentration would likely compress gains back into tight ranges until fresh drivers emerge.

Gold Lift and Meme Strength Define Altcoin Season Pockets as Traders Track Global Policy Moves
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-10-31 00:49:30
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
