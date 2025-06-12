DDC Enterprise Stock Slips 10.5% After New 38 BTC Acquisition

NYSE-listed DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC) has announced the acquisition of 38 additional Bitcoin (BTC) today, raising its total corporate holdings to 138 BTC.

The company’s average cost per Bitcoin is now $78,582, following this latest purchase, which delivered a 22% yield increase compared to its prior acquisition in late May. This latest move is in line with DDC’s long-term strategy to integrate Bitcoin as a core reserve asset.

In a statement about the purchase, Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO Norma Chu reaffirmed the company’s unwavering Bitcoin strategy.

“Today’s 38 BTC acquisition proves our focused execution. We continue to aim for higher BTC yield return for our shareholders,” she said.

Chu also noted the symbolic value of each acquisition: “With every Bitcoin added, we strengthen shareholder exposure to digital scarcity—now at 0.029679 BTC per 1,000 shares. We remain uncompromising in our pursuit of being a top global corporate holder status.”

Positioning Bitcoin as a Core Asset

While most companies remain cautious in their approach to digital assets, DDC Enterprise said it has aggressively positioned Bitcoin as a long-term financial hedge and store of value.

The company said it has structured its treasury strategy around this conviction, acquiring BTC at what it considers optimal market entry points. Its BTC-per-share metric—now sitting at 0.029679 per 1,000 shares—is touted as a novel value proposition for shareholders interested in digital asset exposure through traditional equity markets.

The acquisition is also reflective of a growing trend among listed companies that use Bitcoin not merely as an investment, but as a strategic balance sheet tool. DDC’s move indicates confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term upside, despite market volatility and regulatory uncertainty in some jurisdictions.

DDC Enterprise said it is using BitGo as its official custodian. The firm said that by using BitGo’s custody solutions, DDC seeks to support its growing digital asset strategy with scalable and secure infrastructure designed to meet the demands of institutional investors.

Market Reaction: DDC Down 10.5% Despite BTC Buy

Despite the announcement, DDC shares were down 10.5% in trading, indicating investor caution or profit-taking.

However, the company remains steadfast in its dual focus: growing its global Asian food business through brands like DayDayCook, Nona Lim, and Yai’s Thai, while simultaneously leading the charge on Bitcoin treasury adoption.