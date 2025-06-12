BTC $107,949.41 -0.94%
ETH $2,752.43 -2.50%
SOL $158.85 -2.98%
PEPE $0.000012 -5.66%
SHIB $0.000012 -4.48%
DOGE $0.18 -4.24%
XRP $2.25 -2.29%
ETH Gas (gwei) 3.63
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

DDC Enterprise Stock Slips 10.5% After New 38 BTC Acquisition

Bitcoin DDC Enterprise NYSE
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin.com.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
10x: Metaplanet is Trading $596K Per Bitcoin

NYSE-listed DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC) has announced the acquisition of 38 additional Bitcoin (BTC) today, raising its total corporate holdings to 138 BTC.

The company’s average cost per Bitcoin is now $78,582, following this latest purchase, which delivered a 22% yield increase compared to its prior acquisition in late May. This latest move is in line with DDC’s long-term strategy to integrate Bitcoin as a core reserve asset.

In a statement about the purchase, Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO Norma Chu reaffirmed the company’s unwavering Bitcoin strategy.

“Today’s 38 BTC acquisition proves our focused execution. We continue to aim for higher BTC yield return for our shareholders,” she said.

Chu also noted the symbolic value of each acquisition: “With every Bitcoin added, we strengthen shareholder exposure to digital scarcity—now at 0.029679 BTC per 1,000 shares. We remain uncompromising in our pursuit of being a top global corporate holder status.”

Positioning Bitcoin as a Core Asset

While most companies remain cautious in their approach to digital assets, DDC Enterprise said it has aggressively positioned Bitcoin as a long-term financial hedge and store of value.

The company said it has structured its treasury strategy around this conviction, acquiring BTC at what it considers optimal market entry points. Its BTC-per-share metric—now sitting at 0.029679 per 1,000 shares—is touted as a novel value proposition for shareholders interested in digital asset exposure through traditional equity markets.

The acquisition is also reflective of a growing trend among listed companies that use Bitcoin not merely as an investment, but as a strategic balance sheet tool. DDC’s move indicates confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term upside, despite market volatility and regulatory uncertainty in some jurisdictions.

DDC Enterprise said it is using BitGo as its official custodian. The firm said that by using BitGo’s custody solutions, DDC seeks to support its growing digital asset strategy with scalable and secure infrastructure designed to meet the demands of institutional investors.

Market Reaction: DDC Down 10.5% Despite BTC Buy

Despite the announcement, DDC shares were down 10.5% in trading, indicating investor caution or profit-taking.

However, the company remains steadfast in its dual focus: growing its global Asian food business through brands like DayDayCook, Nona Lim, and Yai’s Thai, while simultaneously leading the charge on Bitcoin treasury adoption.

Altcoin News
Serial Investor Gary Cardone Slams XRP as Ripple Aligns With Europe on Digital Euro Project
2025-06-10 10:14:56
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $200K Target in Sight Amid Trump & Japan Tailwinds
2025-06-11 00:58:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
Google’s AI ‘Gemini’ Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cardano by End of 2025
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$107,949
0.94 %
Bitcoin
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,514,764,580,806
6.72
Trending Crypto
Altcoin News
Serial Investor Gary Cardone Slams XRP as Ripple Aligns With Europe on Digital Euro Project
2025-06-10 10:14:56
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $200K Target in Sight Amid Trump & Japan Tailwinds
2025-06-11 00:58:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
Google’s AI ‘Gemini’ Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cardano by End of 2025
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Bitcoin Breaks Through $110,000, APT Miner Launches Limited-Time Rewards to Ignite Global Cloud Mining Craze
2025-06-12 10:26:56
Bitcoin News
GameStop Plans $1.75B Debt Offering — More Bitcoin Buys on the Horizon?
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-06-12 05:28:19
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors