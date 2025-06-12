BTC $107,933.98 -1.45%
GameStop Plans $1.75B Debt Offering — More Bitcoin Buys on the Horizon?

Bitcoin GameStop
GameStop’s $1.75B zero-interest debt raise sparks speculation of further Bitcoin buys as shares tumble 11%.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

GameStop Plans $1.75B Debt Offering — More Bitcoin Buys on the Horizon?

Video game retailer GameStop has proposed a new $1.75 billion bond deal, hinting at its next big Bitcoin buy. The widely regarded meme stock announced the proposed private offering of convertible senior notes on Wednesday.

The latest offering comes with 0% interest, with the convertible senior notes maturing in June 2032. Eligible only to qualified institutional buyers, it includes an option for purchasers to buy an additional $250 million in notes, within 13 days of the initial issuance.

Buyers can convert the debt, which carries no regular interest, into cash or common stock under specific conditions, or a combination of both at GameStop’s election, the release noted.

Funds to Fuel BTC Purchases

The Texas-based company said that the proceeds from the offering would be used for general purposes. This includes “making investments in a manner consistent with GameStop’s Investment Policy and potential acquisitions.”

GameStop mentioned in a March release that its board has approved “to add Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.”

The firm already disclosed purchasing 4,710 Bitcoin between May 3, 2025 and June 10, 2025, signalling that Bitcoin will be a part of its Q2 balance sheet.

GameStop completed its initial convertible senior notes offering in April. With the $1.5 billion offering, the company had plans to use the proceeds in part to purchase BTC.

Community Reacts to GameStop’s Offering, Shares Fell 11%

GameStop’s opaque investment strategy has sparked contemplation among observers that it might evolve as a multi-faceted holding corporation.

Tetron Invest wrote on X that the company is “transitioning” to be a holding company. “They’re going to hold more than just Bitcoin.”

While acquisitions remain the company’s priority, the lack of detailed capital allocation plans fuels theories about bitcoin diversification.

Following the announcement to raise more debt, GameStop (GME) shares plummeted over 11% in the extended session Wednesday.

GME shares have declined 18% since May 28, after the company confirmed its first Bitcoin buy. The trend contrasts with other firms that have shown a significant increase in their shares after announcing BTC acquisitions.

