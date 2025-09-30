Top Crypto Regulator Adrienne Harris Exits Key Financial Post After Four Years

Governor Kathy Hochul named Kaitlin Asrow, a digital asset supervision lead at NYDFS, as acting superintendent starting Oct. 18.

Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan Last updated: September 29, 2025

Adrienne Harris will step down as superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services, ending a four-year tenure that placed her at the center of Wall Street oversight and US crypto regulation.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that Harris will be succeeded by Kaitlin Asrow, who becomes acting superintendent on Oct. 18.

Asrow has spent the past four years leading licensing and supervision of digital asset companies as executive deputy superintendent of research and innovation at the agency.

During her time at the regulator, Asrow helped build one of the largest digital asset supervisory teams in the world. She previously worked at the Federal Reserve and the Center for Financial Services Innovation, now called the Financial Health Network.

Harris Took Charge Of NYDFS In 2021 Amid Crypto Growth

The NYDFS, established in 2011, oversees a wide range of entities including global banks, insurers, mortgage lenders, money transmitters and crypto companies operating under New York’s BitLicense framework.

Its reach covers giants such as JPMorgan Chase, Barclays and Deutsche Bank, as well as digital asset providers including Coinbase, Circle and Paxos.

Harris took over as superintendent in 2021 and quickly became one of the most prominent crypto regulators. She expanded the department’s virtual currency unit from three staff to more than 60 specialists, building what is considered the world’s largest crypto supervisory division.

NYDFS Issued First US Standards For Dollar-Backed Stablecoins

Her approach combined consumer protection with clear guidance for companies. Under her leadership, the NYDFS issued eight regulatory guidelines. These included the first US standards for dollar-backed stablecoins. They also covered rules for handling customer assets during crypto insolvencies and practices for using blockchain analytics to combat financial crime.

In addition, Harris worked to update the BitLicense regime, first introduced in 2015. She refined policies on coin listings and delistings. She also clarified the rules for “greenlisted” tokens. Further, she extended the framework to stablecoins issued on blockchains such as Ethereum and Solana. These changes went on to influence federal proposals and international debates on digital asset regulation.

Supporters say her leadership positioned New York as a global benchmark in regulating digital assets. Critics, however, pointed to the burden of compliance for startups, which often view New York as one of the toughest markets to enter.

Global Coordination On Market Structure Adds To Regulatory Demands

Harris’ exit comes at a time of mounting pressure on financial regulators. They must balance innovation with systemic safeguards. Moreover, the rise of stablecoins, debates over central bank digital currencies and global talks on market structure all highlight the importance of state-level leadership in shaping US policy.

Meanwhile, Asrow’s appointment signals continuity, especially in digital assets. Her experience in building supervisory capacity for crypto firms will be crucial. In addition, she is expected to guide the agency through its next stage as the industry faces both rapid growth and growing scrutiny.