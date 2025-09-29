Crypto Price Prediction Today 29 September – XRP, Plasma, Cardano

With the market recovering after last week's dip, here's why you should be excited by the crypto price prediction for these 3 coins.

With the market’s total cap rising by 2.5% today, the crypto price prediction for XRP, Plasma, and Cardano has improved significantly.

XRP and Cardano are up by at least 3% in the past 24 hours, while Plasma, which has almost doubled since launching a few days ago, remains in a very bullish position, despite dropping by 10% today.

We examine these three coins in this article, considering their technicals and their fundamentals, and providing a forecast of where they could be in the near and more distant term.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – Altcoin Eyes Climb Above $5 As ETF Approvals Get Closer

XRP has risen by 3.4% in the past 24 hours, with its current price of $2.87 representing a 2% increase in a week and a 1.5% rise in the past month.

What this means is that XRP has begun to recover after a period of falls, with the fourth quarter likely to bring some substantial gains.

This prediction comes from two places, with the first being that the coin’s indicators remain in an oversold position, predicting an imminent rebound.

In fact, we see XRP’s relative strength index (yellow) and MACD (orange, blue) beginning to bounce up from low levels, implying that a significant rebound may have begun.

On top of this, XRP’s fundamentals are possibly the best of any coin in the market, save for Bitcoin and maybe Ethereum and Solana.

For one, there are upwards of 10 XRP ETF applications awaiting a decision from the SEC, and analysts give a very high probability of approval.

An influx of institutional money into XRP ETFs will send the coin’s price flying, while XRP is also likely to attract greater use and adoption as Ripple continues to grow its business.

This all makes for a hugely promising crypto price prediction, with XRP likely to cross $3 in the next couple of weeks, while it also has a good chance of climbing above $5 before 2025 is done.

Crypto Price Prediction: Plasma ($XPL) – New Tether-Linked Stablecoin Token Set to Rally Again

XPL is the native token of Plasma, a layer-one network designed specifically for stablecoins.

Launched by Tether’s sister firm Bitfinex, Plasma already has a total value locked in of $5.5 billion, while it had previously raised in excess of $370 million from investors.

This put XPL in a prime position to grow, with the coin up by 80% in relation to its lowest recorded price on CoinGecko ($0.7218).

It has corrected by 13% in the past 24 hours, yet its chart shows that it’s positioning nicely for a rebound in the near term.

Its RSI and MACD have both dropped into oversold territory and are close to bottoming, which should mean that the XPL price recovers quickly.

It could retest its ATH of $1.68 in the next few weeks, while additional Plasma growth could see it reach $3 by the end of the year.

Crypto Price Prediction: Cardano ($ADA)—ETF Approval and L1 Growth Will Push Alt to New Highs

At $0.7946, ADA is up by 3% in 24 hours, although it remains down by 7% in a fortnight and by 5% in a month.

It does, however, boast a 100% increase in the past year, putting it in a good position to make further gains as we get closer to 2026.

As with XRP, ADA is waiting for a boost from ETF approvals, and while it has only 1 ETF application to its name, the fact that it’s from Grayscale gives it a strong chance of approval.

And for a coin that doesn’t receive too much institutional attention, this ETF could make a big difference.

If we look at its chart today, we see that its indicators continue to sit in an oversold range, having struggled to remain above 50 since the end of July.

This would suggest that Cardano is close to rebounding, and there is some indication that whales have been accumulating the token in recent days.

When combined with Cardano’s status as one of the major and biggest layer-one networks, such indicators would suggest that the end of the year could be very kind to ADA’s price.

It’s likely to regain $1 by the end of October, while an end-of-year bull rally could see it top its ATH of $3.09 and even make it beyond $4.

PEPENODE Raises $1.5 Million in Ongoing Presale: Why This Mine-to-Earn Token Could Surge

The three tokens above all look extremely promising right now, but if the market does enjoy an end-of-year bull rally, then investors may want to diversify into newer, small-cap tokens as well.

This is because such tokens can outperform the market average by considerable margins, particularly if they go viral and gain some big exchange listings.

This kind of thing can also happen with presale coins, which can surge when they list for the first time, especially if they’ve had a big sale.

One coin enjoying a popular sale at the moment is PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), an ERC-20 mine-to-earn token that has been attracting lots of attention recently.

Are you ready to build your own virtual meme coin mining rig? ⛏



◉ Buy Meme Nodes

◉ Upgrade Facilities

◉ Earn meme Coins



It has now raised $1.5 million in its presale, which it opened only a few weeks ago, providing a clear sign of its future potential.

PEPENODE has been attracting investment because of its unique value proposition, with the coin boasting an original mine-to-earn system.

It invites PEPENODE holders to spend their tokens in order to develop virtual mining rigs, with PEPENODE itself usable to add more nodes to a rig.

And the more nodes a user has, the more rewards they will earn, with payouts in popular meme tokens such as FARTCOIN and Pepe.

Holders will also be able to stake PEPENODE, with the coin currently offering yields in excess of 800%.

This all makes PEPENODE a very bullish prospect, with investors able to join its sale by visiting the PEPENODE website.

The coin is currently available at $0.0010788, although this price will rise periodically for the duration of the sale.