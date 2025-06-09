BTC $108,637.60 2.11%
Crypto Product Inflows Hit $224M, Momentum Slows Amid Fed Policy Uncertainty: CoinShares

Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin.com.

Digital asset investment products saw US$224 million in inflows last week, extending a strong seven-week streak to US$11 billion, according to the latest data from asset manager CoinShares.

Despite the positive trend, the pace of inflows has decelerated amid investor caution surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates and inflation.

Ethereum Leads the Pack Amid Market Uncertainty

The standout performer this week was Ethereum (ETH), which saw US$296.4 million in inflows, marking its seventh consecutive week of positive momentum.

These inflows bring Ethereum’s seven-week total to US$1.5 billion, now accounting for 10.5% of total assets under management (AuM)—a level not seen since the U.S. elections in November 2024.

“This represents the strongest run of inflows into Ethereum since last year’s U.S. election, signaling renewed investor confidence in the network’s long-term value,” said James Butterfill, Head of Research at CoinShares.

Bitcoin Sees Second Week of Outflows

While Ethereum gained ground, Bitcoin (BTC) registered its second consecutive week of outflows, totaling US$56.5 million.

Short-Bitcoin investment products also posted a second week of minor outflows, further suggesting that sentiment around Bitcoin remains cautious in the face of macroeconomic uncertainty.

“Policy direction from the Fed continues to create hesitancy,” Butterfill noted. “Many investors are in wait-and-see mode ahead of inflation signals and rate decisions.”

Despite this, the broader regional breakdown shows robust U.S. interest, with US$175 million of the total inflows coming from the U.S. Other regions contributing to the inflows include Germany (US$47.8M), Switzerland (US$15.7M), Canada (US$9.8M), and Australia (US$6.5M).

Altcoins Remain Subdued as Focus Shifts to Majors

Activity in altcoins remained relatively muted. Sui attracted US$1.1 million in minor inflows, while XRP experienced a third consecutive week of outflows, totaling US$6.6 million.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong and Brazil were the only regions to see net outflows, with Hong Kong reversing recent record inflows with US$14.6 million in redemptions.

As markets await more definitive direction from central banks, especially the U.S. Federal Reserve, the digital asset space appears to be consolidating. In the words of Butterfill, “The inflow slowdown reflects a cautious optimism—the capital is there, but conviction hinges on macro clarity.”

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Golden Cross Pattern Targets $150,000 Rally
2025-06-08 07:41:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can Strong Demand Push BTC Beyond $107K This Week?
2025-06-07 03:48:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy
2025-06-09 16:33:44
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin.com.
