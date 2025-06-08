BTC $105,809.16 0.21%
Bitcoin Family Hides Crypto Seed Phrases Across Four Continents After Kidnapping Threats

Adoption Bitcoin Crime
Taihuttu revealed that his family has abandoned hardware wallets and now hides their crypto seed phrases across four continents.
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.

Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Bitcoin Family Hides Crypto Seed Phrases Across Four Continents After Kidnapping Threats

Key Takeaways:

  • The Bitcoin Family now hides their crypto seed phrases across four continents amid growing kidnapping threats.
  • Recent violent attacks on crypto holders have triggered new personal security measures in the industry.
  • Crypto executives are increasingly hiring private security.

A wave of violent kidnappings targeting cryptocurrency holders is pushing some of the industry’s most well-known figures to overhaul their security — including Didi Taihuttu, patriarch of the so-called “Bitcoin Family.”

Taihuttu, who famously sold everything in 2017 to go all-in on Bitcoin, revealed that his family has abandoned hardware wallets and now hides their crypto seed phrases across four continents.

The shift follows a string of threats and rising attacks on crypto holders worldwide.

Even at Gunpoint Attackers Would Get Little

“We have changed everything,” Taihuttu told CNBC from Thailand. “Even if someone held me at gunpoint, I can’t give them more than what’s on my phone wallet — and that’s not much.”

Over the past eight months, the family moved to a hybrid system: seed phrases are encrypted, split, and stored in both physical and digital formats.

Some parts are etched onto fireproof steel plates hidden across four continents. Others are stored via blockchain-based encryption services.

“You only need to remember which words you changed,” Taihuttu explained. The system ensures that even if attackers access part of the seed phrase, they cannot unlock the family’s full holdings.

The decision comes as physical attacks on crypto holders increase. Moroccan police this week arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping crypto executives.

In France, the father of a crypto millionaire was brutally attacked. And in New York, a tourist was tortured for over two weeks as kidnappers tried to extract his Bitcoin credentials.

The Taihuttus, who remain entirely unbanked and travel full-time with their three daughters, say they are rethinking even their public presence.

After strangers tracked their residence through YouTube videos, they stopped posting travel updates and moved homes.

“We got a little bit famous in a niche market — but that niche is becoming a big market now,” Taihuttu said, noting the family has decided to avoid traveling to France altogether.

About 65% of their crypto is now locked in cold storage across four continents. The rest remains in multi-signature wallets or decentralized exchanges for trading and daily spending.

Taihuttu said they avoid centralized vaults and services, preferring to retain full control.

“What happens if one of those companies goes bankrupt? You’re putting your capital back in someone else’s hands,” he said.

Crypto Executives Hire Bodyguards

As reported, crypto executives are turning to personal security services as targeted kidnappings and ransom attempts continue to escalate, particularly in France.

In May, private security firms such as Infinite Risks International, based in Amsterdam, reported a sharp increase in demand from crypto professionals seeking round-the-clock protection amid rising crypto kidnapping.

The rise in inquiries came a after spate of violent attacks, including multiple kidnappings attempts that have alarmed both investors and law enforcement.

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content.
