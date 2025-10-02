Crypto Price Prediction Today October 2 – XRP, Pepe, Dogecoin

The market is picking up even more steam today, making the crypto price prediction for these 3 alts very bullish.

The market has surged to a cap of $4.18 trillion today, with the crypto price prediction for XRP, Pepe and Dogecoin markedly improving in the past 24 hours.

These three alts have also posted impressive gains, yet they may have only started rallying, with a wave of crypto ETFs set to hit the market very soon.

The launch of such ETFs will boost demand and volumes massively, with the likes of XRP, Pepe and Dogecoin set to rally hard as 2025 reaches its conclusion.

We provide each of these coins with price predictions, unpacking their technicals while also using their fundamentals to provide a forecast of where they could go soon.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – 24-Hour Gains Market Beginning of End-of-Year Rally

XRP has risen to $2.98 today, providing a 1.5% gain in 24 hours and a 5.5% increase in a week.

The altcoin also happens to be one of the best-performing major tokens over the last 12 months, during which it has posted a 404% return.

Yet things are likely to get even better for the third-biggest cryptocurrency, not least because numerous XRP ETFs are likely to launch by the end of the year.

This will boost demand for the token massively, as we’ve seen with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs over the past year or so.

Also bullish is the fact that Ripple is one of the fastest-growing firms in crypto, having signed new partnerships, made acquisitions and expanded into new territories this year.

Source: TradingView

This makes for a very positive crypto price prediction for XRP, which we can see from its chart is bouncing from an oversold position.

With its RSI (yellow) and MACD (orange, blue) having been at mostly negative levels since August, now may be the time for XRP to rebound and rally once again.

Combined with the launch of ETFs, this could push the XRP price up to $3.50 by the end of October, while it could even top $5 by the end of the year.

Crypto Price Prediction: Pepe ($PEPE) – Whale Buys Signal Incoming Push for New Record Highs

Pepe has jumped to $0.0000059996 today, which means that it’s up by 4% in 24 hours and by 6.5% in the past week.

The meme token is up by only 4% in the past year, which may be disappointing in relation to other coins, but this arguably indicates that it’s due a big leap.

It may not be waiting on ETFs like other major alts, but PEPE continues to be a meme token of choice for whales, who have continued to accumulate the token in recent weeks.

For instance, one whale bought 1.5 trillion PEPE only a few weeks ago, while another is sitting on a long PEPE position worth $18.5 million.

This popularity bodes well for the end-of-year bull rally the market may witness, with PEPE’s chart today also showing the coin rebounding from undervalued positions.

Source: TradingView

We also see that PEPE could break out of the pennant it has been trading within since mid-July, and if it can decisively break through the $0.000010 barrier then a full-blown rally may develop.

Combined with market-wide bullishness that could follow a wave of ETF launches, the PEPE price could reach $0.0000150 in the next few weeks, before closing the year at around $0.000050.

Crypto Price Prediction: Dogecoin ($DOGE) – ETFs and Institutions Will Push Meme Token to New Highs by December

Dogecoin is another token that has performed very well today, with its climb to $0.2563 representing a healthy 5.5% increase in 24 hours, as well as a 10% increase in a week.

DOGE is therefore carrying some promising momentum right now, which has been building over the past couple of weeks, after the launch of the REX-Osprey Doge ETF.

And what’s bullish is that Grayscale, Bitwise and 21Shares are all close to launching their own DOGE ETFs, something which could boost institutional interest in the token even further.

Looking at the token’s chart today, we see that now may be a very good time to buy the token, just as it starts a run towards higher levels.

Source: TradingView

Its primary technical indicators show that it has or is about to move out of an oversold position, while it also has plenty of space to rise before it risks any overbuying.

Based on this, the crypto price prediction for DOGE is very positive, with the coin likely to pass $0.35 by the of October, before beating its ATH of $0.7316 in December.

