BTC $115,875.47 -0.51%
ETH $4,472.00 -1.04%
SOL $238.19 -1.44%
PEPE $0.000010 -2.99%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.06%
DOGE $0.26 -2.69%
XRP $2.99 -1.87%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.26
Cryptonews Press Releases

Dogecoin ETF Pushes Crypto Industry To Embrace Speculation

crypto etf
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
Invro Mining

The first US Dogecoin ETF opens on Thursday. Some individuals believe that it is a large step and makes crypto credible, whereas other people consider that it is just a risky investment under the guise of a new product.

In contrast to Bitcoin ETFs that have to be approved by the 1933 Securities Act, the RexOsprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) was approved by the 1940 Investment Company Act (the law of mutual funds and mixed-asset ETFs).

The industry generally heralds new crypto ETFs, but critics assert a memecoin fund turns speculation into a common fund and continues to charge fees that investors can avoid by simply buying Dogecoin directly. They also observe that Dogecoin, an invention of a joke, has overtaken more practical initiatives to receive an ETF.

The question that such a launch raises is, do we need a Dogecoin ETF at all, or can everyday investors find other ways to get exposure to crypto? Invro Mining and other platforms provide an easy, straightforward method of engaging in cryptocurrency mining and receiving revenues without paying the ETF administration charges.

How Dogecoin’s ETF Moment Fits Into Invro Mining

Invro Mining makes it simple for both newcomers and professionals to participate in cryptocurrency mining and investment. Unlike Wall Street wrappers that package a single coin in an ETF, Invro allows users to earn directly from mining operations with structured plans and daily rewards.

Invro Mining Registration Process Step by Step

  1. Visit the Official Website – Go to Invro Mining’s platform and click on the sign-up button.
  2. Create Your Account – Fill in your email, set a secure password, and confirm registration.
  3. Claim Your Bonus – Receive a sign-up bonus of $15 immediately.
  4. Daily Rewards – You are rewarded with $0.75 every day you log in.
  5. Referral Program – Provide your referral link and make up to 5% commission.
  6. Select a Mining Plan – Select the contract that suits your financial objectives: Starter Plan, Stable Growth Plan, Gain Plan, and High Yield Plan.

This streamlined process allows anyone to begin earning from day one without complicated financial instruments.

The organized plans simplify mining, be it at the beginning stage or the high growth stage. Invro Mining lets you easily earn crypto, unlike a speculative ETF, which relies on Wall Street fees and derivatives.

Official Website: https://invromining.com/

Email us: [email protected]

App download: https://invromining.com/xml/index.html#/app

Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Bitcoin News
BREAKING: Fed Cuts Rates by 25 bps — Bitcoin & Crypto Market Reaction LIVE
2025-09-17 15:24:19
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Model Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
2025-09-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,237,565,827,216
-0.99
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Bitcoin News
BREAKING: Fed Cuts Rates by 25 bps — Bitcoin & Crypto Market Reaction LIVE
2025-09-17 15:24:19
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Model Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
2025-09-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why One Analyst Sees a Deeper Correction to $2.90
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-09-20 12:02:15
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: This Critical Onchain Level Could Unlock a Push to $5,000
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-09-20 11:36:01
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors