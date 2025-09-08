Crypto Price Prediction Today 8 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Pi Coin

The crypto price prediction for XRP, DOGE and PI is turning increasingly bullish, as the market continues its post-August recovery.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The crypto price prediction continues to look more positive today, with the market’s total cap rising by 1% in the past 24 hours, to $3.95 trillion.

It’s in this context that some of the market’s major tokens have enjoyed a significant rise, with Dogecoin in particular rally by just over 7%.

We take a closer at DOGE in this article, along with Pi Network (PI) and XRP, which has also exceeded market averages today.

We explain just what they’ve been doing recently and where they could be going, with the end of the year looking as though it could bring a strong bull rally.

Crypto Price Prediction Today 8 September

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP (XRP) – Altcoin Teasing Bullish Reversal as FOMC Rate Decision Looms

At $2.92, XRP has risen by 3% in the past 24 hours, as well as by 3.5% in the past week.

It does remain down by 12% in the last 30 days, yet its 12-month gain of 450% highlights the big medium- and long-term momentum it still enjoys.

There are various reasons to be bullish about XRP, both fundamentally and technically.

On the fundamental side, Ripple has been growing healthily this year, with the company finally putting an end to its long-running legal battle with the SEC in early August.

This has freed it up to expand, as we saw with its acquisition of stablecoin company Rails, as well as with its recent launch of its RLUSD stablecoin in Africa.

Source: TradingView

These are positive moves, and XRP’s chart today reflects this, with a bullish reversal potentially in the works.

Specifically, we see that the coin’s relative strength index (yellow) has begun climbing again after a month below 50.

What you can also see is that XRP’s current price has just risen above the pennant that’s been forming since mid-July.

This is potentially a very bullish sign, with the XRP price on course to hit $3 in the next week or so, before returning to $3.50 in October, especially if the Fed cuts rates this month.

Crypto Price Prediction: Dogecoin (DOGE) – Meme Token Getting Ready to Outperform Market in Q4

DOGE is one of the big winners today, with its current price of $0.234 representing a 7.5% increase in the past 24 hours.

This also means that DOGE has gained by 7% in a week, and while it is down by 1% in a month, it retains a healthy 140% increase in the past year.

What’s encouraging about Dogecoin right now is that it has far exceeded the market average today, something which implies that it could offer outsized gains as the market becomes more bullish towards the end of the year.

Indeed, it remains down by 68% in relation to its ATH of $0.7316, which an optimist could take to mean that it’s overdue a big rally, and may continue to outperform the market in the coming months.

Source: TradingView

As with XRP, DOGE’s current price has risen above the upper bound of a bullish pennant, signalling that a breakout may be underway.

The coin’s RSI (yellow) is also looking bullish, having risen above 50 in the past day or so, while its MACD (orange, blue) is just about to turn positive.

Now may therefore be a good moment to buy DOGE, given that it still remains cheap but is just regaining momentum.

Its fundamentals aren’t really anything to shout about, yet there does remain the chance of X announcing digital payments in the not-too distant future, something which would boost DOGE massively.

Even without such a boost, we can expect the Dogecoin price to hit $0.40 by the end of October, and $0.60 by the end of the year.

Pi Network (PI) – Oversold Alt Could Resurge During End-of-Year Bull Rally

PI hasn’t fared quite as well as the other coins in this article, having risen by a more modest 1% today.

At $0.3472, it’s actually down by 1.5% in a week and down by 13% in the last 30 days, underscoring the difficulty it has had recently in rediscovering the momentum surrounding its launch in February.

In fact, the altcoin has fallen by 88% since reaching an ATH of $2.99 in late February, which is a very worrying decline.

However, the Pi team has been taking steps to improve and expand the token, with recent weeks witnessing several potentially important upgrades, including the launch of a Linux version of Pi Node.

This potentially sets up PI for a strong recovery later in the year, with its chart today suggesting that it may have begun rising after hitting a bottom.

Source: TradingView

In terms of technicals, the market has oversold PI for way too long, meaning it should really recover very soon.

Assuming that the Fed does cut rates next week, the crypto price prediction for PI would become much more bullish, with PI potentially returning to $1 within a few weeks.

And from there, an end-of-year bull market could see it return to $2.

