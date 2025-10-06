Crypto Price Prediction Today 6 October – XRP, Cardano, Pi Coin

The crypto price prediction for these 3 altcoins has turned hugely positive, as Bitcoin hits a new all-time high.

The crypto price prediction for XRP, Cardano and Pi Coin looks very positive today, with the market remaining bullish after Bitcoin set a new ATH of $125,506 yesterday.

Some tokens (including Bitcoin) have posted double-digit percentage gains in the past week, while the vast majority of tokens have posted decent single-figure returns.

And given that the market is still likely to witness a surge in altcoin ETF launches in the following weeks, the weekend’s rally may be only the beginning of an end-of-year bull run.

We therefore take a look at the charts of XRP, Cardano and Pi Coin, analysing their indicators and fundamentals in order to gauge how they might end 2025.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – ETF Launches Set to Push Altcoin to New All-Time-Highs

The XRP price has actually dipped by 2% in the past 24 hours, yet its current level of $2.99 represents a 3.5% increase in a week and a 6% increase in a month.

XRP is also up by a very impressive 460% in the past year, making it one of the best-performing top-100 coins across this period.

And it also happens to boast some of the strongest fundamentals in the market, given Ripple’s recent growth since it finally ended its legal battle with the SEC in August.

It’s also extremely bullish that upwards of ten XRP ETFs are likely to launch in the next few weeks, attracting significant institutional interest in XRP.

It’s in this context that the alt’s chart today looks very promising, with its indicators continuing to rise from oversold positions.

Source: TradingView

For example, XRP’s MACD (orange, blue) is about to turn positive for the first time since late September, indicating a return in buying pressure.

Indeed, whales have been buying XRP in substantial quantities over the past week, so we may see the altcoin rally again this week.

It could rise to $3.60 by the end of October, before entering the New Year at above $5.

Crypto Price Prediction: Cardano ($ADA) – Network Growth and Grayscale ETF to Push ADA Higher

At $0.8511, Cardano is down by 3% in 24 hours but up by 6.5% in the past seven days.

ADA also boasts a 3% gain in a month, and while this may be very modest, it suggests that the altcoin has plenty of space left to rise further before the year is out.

Its fundamentals are also a source of strength, with major asset manager Grayscale including ADA in the multi-crypto ETF its aiming to launch in the coming weeks.

Cardano is also a dark horse as far as layer-one networks go, with its ecosystem witnessing steady growth – as indicated by projects building – with each passing month.

Such growth makes ADA’s current position seem very enticing, given that it’s still 72% below its ATH of $3.09.

Source: TradingView

And it has also been in an oversold position for pretty much the entire period since late July, implying that a sustained rally is long overdue.

This points towards an encouraging crypto price prediction for ADA, which could return to $1 by the end of this month, and reclaim $3 in December.

Crypto Price Prediction: Pi Network ($PI) – Heavy Overselling Puts Alt in Position to Rebound

PI has slipped to $0.2602 today, making for a 2.5% drop in a week and a 24% decline in the last 30 days.

Worryingly, PI has declined by 91% since reaching its ATH of $2.99 in late February, with this sharp drop inviting fears that it may be suffering from a terminal decline.

And unlike the two tokens above, there is currently no incoming ETF that includes PI, so it’s unlikely to see any institutional investment anytime soon.

If we look at its chart, it has been declining steadily since a brief jump in May, with its indicators having been heavily depressed since this time.

Its RSI (yellow) has been under 50 since late May, while its MACD has also been in negative territory since then.

Source: TradingView

Normally, such indicators would suggest that an asset is way overdue a comeback, yet skeptics may argue that PI is very different.

It has struggled to regain momentum since its February launch, with its failure to attract listings from big exchanges (e.g. Binance) a big factor in this.

However, because it’s so heavily sold, such a listing – if it does come – could see it fly upwards, back towards its ATH.

