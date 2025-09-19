Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Now Part of Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto ETF – Could ADA 50x From Here

Charles Hoskinson is back making bold claims, saying Cardano is about to “break the internet”, and this time, the timing might actually line up. ADA recently broke out of a falling wedge, which is a classic bullish reversal pattern, and it’s been holding strong above that breakout level. That’s a big shift since just a week ago ADA sank to a 5-month low, while at the same time getting dragged by weak Cardano price prediction targets along with all the chatter about insider trading rumors tied to Charles himself.

Now the dust has settled, momentum is flipping bullish. Cardano’s market cap has already pushed past $33B, showing renewed strength. On top of that, the ETF angle is heating up as approval odds for a Grayscale ADA ETF keep rising and are currently at 89% with the Oct 22 deadline coming up.

Grayscale isn’t waiting around either. They’ve already included ADA in their Multi-Crypto ETF, which holds just five coins, Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

Cardano Included In Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund

The U.S. SEC has just approved the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) for stock exchange trading, marking a major step for crypto adoption. The timing lines up with looser ETF listing standards, making it easier for traditional investors to tap into the crypto market and also showing clear signs of growing institutional backing.

This move makes GDLC the first multi-crypto asset ETP on the market, and on top of that, it gives investors direct exposure to five of the largest cryptocurrencies in a single product, making entry into the space simpler and more streamlined.

Grayscale’s CEO celebrated the approval on X, thanking the SEC’s Crypto Task Force for what he called their “continued, unmatched efforts” to bring regulatory clarity to the industry.

Cardano Price Prediction: Could ADA 50x From Here?

Source: ADAUSD / TradingView

ADA price chart is looking solid right now after breaking out of that falling wedge, which is usually a strong bullish reversal sign.

The Price has already cleared the upper trendline and is sitting above it, showing buyers are in charge. As long as it holds that breakout, the move is legit and sets up a push toward the $1.00–$1.05 zone.

What used to be resistance is now turning into support, giving bulls a nice base to build on. If momentum keeps rolling, ADA could blast past $1, but if it slips back under the wedge, a drop to $0.88 or even $0.78 is on the table before the uptrend kicks back in.

The RSI is sitting just above 50, backing the bullish setup and showing there is still room for ADA to pump if buyers keep pushing. The MACD is sitting around the zero line with that first green tick on the histogram, which usually hints momentum is starting to turn up.

REMINDER: Nearly 80% of Cardano’s total supply is already in circulation. pic.twitter.com/1H2iMhw3ct — TapTools (@TapTools) September 18, 2025

Now, about that 50x, nothing in crypto is capped, and at the same time, ADA would need some monster catalysts to make it happen. With continued adoption, plus big partnerships, and especially a green light on an ETF, the setup could fuel a real breakout. If all those pieces line up together, then that parabolic run the Cardano community has been waiting on finally has a real shot.

