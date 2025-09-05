Crypto Price Prediction Today 5 September – XRP, Cardano, Shiba Inu

The crypto price prediction has turned hugely bullish for XRP, Cardano and Shiba Inu, which could all rally strongly in the next few weeks.

With the market recovering to a cap of $3.95 trillion, the crypto price prediction for most major coins has significantly improved today.

This includes the outlook for XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), which have all benefited from the expectation that the Fed will finally cut rates when it meets on the 17-18 of this month.

These three coins have all risen in the past 24 hours, and while their respective gains aren’t substantial, they prepare the ground nicely for a bigger rally in the next couple of weeks.

And given their fundamentals, each of them could have a very strong end to the year, potentially reaching new highs.

Crypto Price Prediction Today 5 September

XRP (XRP): Ripple Expansion Boosts the Case for New ATH in Q4

Rebounding from a seven-day low of $2.72, XRP is now sitting at $2.84, marking a slight 0.3% gain in the past 24 hours.

The altcoin does remain down by 2% in a week and by 3.5% in the last 30 days, yet it boasts a 410% increase in the past year.

This makes it one of the best-performing top-20 cryptos across this timeframe, yet its enviably strong fundamentals would suggest that things can only get better in Q4.

This is largely because Ripple continues to grow as a business, having thrown off the shackles of its battle with the SEC in early August.

It has announced new acquisitions and new partnerships in recent weeks (e.g. in Dubai and Africa), boosting the bull case for XRP over the medium- and long-term.

Source: TradingView

XRP’s chart today shows that it’s very close to hitting bottom, at which point it could rebound strongly.

Its two main indicators—the MACD (orange, blue) and RSI (yellow)—have both flattened out after several weeks of decline, a sign that buyers are returning to buy XRP at a relative discount.

What’s also bullish is that the XRP price has formed a pennant over the past couple of months, from which it may break out very soon.

If it does climb above the psychologically important $2 level, it could begin a climb towards $2.50 and $3.

And if it breaks its current ATH of $3.65, it could potentially end the year closer to $5.

Cardano (ADA): Steady Growth of Layer-One Network Shows Massively Undervalued Native Token

ADA has returned to $0.826 today, marking a 1% gain in 24 hours and a 13% increase in the past month.

While it has declined in the past week, the crypto price prediction for ADA remains very positive, if only because it’s still massively below its ATH of $3.09, which it set back in September 2021.

This failure to set a new record in recent months may be disappointing, but it’s arguable that it gives Cardano the space to outpace market averages in the coming months.

This is why Ethereum (ETH) has done recently, and given Cardano’s fundamentals, it could do something similar.

Indeed, Cardano is something of a dark horse in the crypto market, with its network growing and evolving steadily.

The Cardano blockchain currently has a TVL of $365 million, a figure which has risen by 640% since the beginning of 2023 (while ADA’s price has risen by only 225%).

This shows its gradual growth, which gives ADA a great platform for further price appreciation in the longer term.

Source: TradingView

Its chart today shows it moving into what could be a major position, with ADA also looking like it could break out of a pennant in the very near future.

Its MACD and RSI also have flattened out in recent days, suggesting that a period of decline may have reached an end.

Given these factors, and given that the coin is still massively undervalued, it could return to $1 in the next few weeks, before rallying above $2.50 by the end of the year.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Undervalued Meme Token Has Fundamentals for Big Xmas Rally

At $0.00001226, Shiba Inu has just about posted a 24-hour gain today, while it’s also up by a very modest 0.5% in the past month.

However, it has bucked the general trend by posting a loss of 9% in the past year, which may arguably point to serious problems for the coin, which appears to be struggling to attract interest.

Having said that, SHIB is also in a position similar to Cardano, in that it’s 85% below its ATH ($0.00008616) and could therefore make big headway in the coming months.

Unlike many other meme tokens, Shiba Inu and its team has gone to great lengths to give it more utility, having launched its own DEX (ShibaSwap), its own layer-two network, and various dapps.

It’s therefore entirely arguable that the market is undervaluing SHIB substantially at the moment, and that it will soon catch up once the market enters full ‘bull mode’ towards the end of the year.

Source: TradingView

Its chart today suggests that it too is close to a bottom, and may recover strongly soon.

The catalyst for a recovery may be the aforementioned FOMC meeting in the middle of September, which could result in a long-awaited rate cut.

In such a scenario, the SHIB price could reach $0.000020 by October, and could even end the year above $0.000040.

