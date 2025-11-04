Crypto Price Prediction Today 4 November – XRP, Official Trump, BNB Coin

The crypto price prediction for these 3 coins has turned increasingly bullish, as the market becomes even more oversold.

Author Simon Chandler Author Simon Chandler About Author Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: November 4, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The market has fallen further today amid ongoing fears of an AI bubble, with the crypto price prediction for XRP, Official Trump, and BNB Coin suffering as a result.

These three altcoins have witnessed drops of at least 5% in the past 24 hours, extending a period of on-and-off negativity that began in late July.

Yet they are now all so far in the red that a big rebound could be on its way, while one new token in particular looks ready to rally once it launches in the next few weeks.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – ETF Arrival Could Push Altcoin Above $4 in December

XRP has dropped to $2.27 today, marking a 5.5% loss in 24 hours and a 25% decline in a month.

The altcoin has struggled in recent weeks, along with the wider market, yet it remains up by 350% in a year, making it the best-performing top-ten coin within this timeframe.

This puts it in a commanding position to continue rising once the market regains some optimism, particularly when upwards of ten XRP ETFs are likely to launch in the next few weeks.

The launch of these funds will drive institutional money towards XRP, boosting its price in much the same way ETFs boosted Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Now may therefore be a great time to buy XRP, seeing as how its chart shows the coin in such an oversold position.

Source: TradingView

As we can see from the chart above, XRP’s indicators have been languishing in weakened positions for three months now, give or take.

Its relative strength index (yellow) has plunged in the past day, falling back towards the 30 level.

It could therefore bottom out soon, with XRP likely to rebound in price, potentially returning to $3 by the end of the month.

And if we do see a wave of XRP ETF launches soon, it could top $4 by the end of 2025.

Crypto Price Prediction: Official Trump ($TRUMP) – Meme Coin Showing Renewed Momentum After Tough Summer

At $7.24, TRUMP is down by 5% in 24 hours, although it does hold on to a 6% gain in a week and a 23% increase in a fortnight.

On the other hand, investors should bear in mind that it has suffered a 90% drop since reaching an ATH of $73.43 on January 19.

We can interpret this fact in one of two ways, with the first being that such a huge drop is a sign of a coin in terminal decline.

However, a more positive interpretation is that this gives TRUMP big potential to make a disproportionate comeback once the market becomes more bullish.

Its chart today also shows that it has regained momentum in recent days, following a difficult summer.

Source: TradingView

Its RSI remains above 50 after the short-lived breakout rally it enjoyed at the end of October, while its MACD (orange, blue) has also turned positive in the past couple of days.

As such, TRUMP may be close to another rally, which could see it push towards $10 in the next couple of weeks.

From there, an ETF-inspired market-wide rally could see it climb to $20 or $30 by the end of December.

Crypto Price Prediction: BNB Coin ($BNB) – Exchange Token Ready to Set New ATHs in Weeks

BNB has also fallen by just over 5% in the past 24 hours, with its current price of $957 representing a 15% drop in a week and a 17% decline in a month.

Otherwise, BNB is in good shape, having posted a decent 71% gain in the past year.

It has also recently set a record high of $1,369, a price which it attained only 22 days ago.

Put differently, it retains some bullish medium- and long-term momentum, so we would expect BNB to return to growth once market sentiment picks up.

This could happen as soon as the first wave of altcoin ETF approvals and launches takes place, which may be only a matter of weeks.

If so, BNB would leap from its currently undervalued position, with its chart today suggesting that it may be close to a bottom.

Source: TradingView

Its RSI and its MACD have both fallen to decidedly negative positions, and don’t have too much space to fall lower.

Because of this, we could see BNB return to $1,000 in the next day or two, while it could reach $1,300 again by December.

And given Binance’s dominant position as the biggest exchange in the market, the coin could set new records before 2026 arrives.

Mine-to-Earn Token PEPENODE Raises $2 Million as Presale Snowballs: Could It 100x in 2026?

The three coins above all have the potential to make some very strong gains in the next couple of months, but they won’t be the only alts to do well in the near future.

Traders may also want to investigate newer coins, including presale tokens, since these can often outpace the market as they list for the first time and enter price discovery.

One of the most promising presale tokens right now is PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), an Ethereum-based token that’s about to launch a mine-to-earn platform.

It has raised more than $2 million in its sale, which will end in the next few weeks. This is an encouraging sign of its growing popularity and of how successful it could be once it launches.

And what’s exciting about PEPENODE is that it’s about to launch crypto’s first mine-to-earn platform. What this means is that it will give users the chance to grow and run their own virtual mining rigs, which they can use to earn rewards in other coins.

By spending PEPENODE to buy more virtual nodes, users can increase the rewards they earn. This provides a strong incentive to acquire more PEPENODE, something which should boost demand over time.

Also boosting demand is the fact that holders can stake PEPENODE for a regular staking income, with the current APY above 600%. This all makes PEPENODE one of the more bullish new tokens arriving on the market right now.

Investors can buy it early by going to the PEPENODE website and connecting a compatible wallet, such as Best Wallet. The coin is currently selling at $0.0011317, although this price will continue to rise for the duration of the sale.