XRP Price Prediction: SEC Filings Hint at Imminent ETF Launch – Is This XRP’s Moment to Hit $1,000?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The latest wave of S-1 amendments suggests final preparations for spot XRP ETFs are underway, fueling fresh bullishness for XRP price predictions.

Some updated filings now include official tickers, a detail ETF Institute co-founder Nate Geraci cites as a sign the altcoin is “getting close” to approval.

Bloomberg’s own Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas notes these S-1s as the final barrier to approval after a major procedural shift by the SEC.

The agency’s adoption of generic listing standards has eliminated the need for 19b-4 filings, leaving only S-1 registration forms for review.

Under this framework, XRP qualifies as an eligible asset, placing it on the fast track to approval and paving the way for regulated spot exposure in U.S. TradFi markets

XRP Price Prediction: Is this the Catalyst That Puts $1,000 In Focus?

Fresh demand from TradFi markets could give XRP the momentum it needs to confirm the breakout of a year-long ascending triangle pattern.

Although the weekend’s mass liquidation event invalidated most short-term bullish setups, this wider structure remains in play.

XRP / USD 1-day chart, year-long ascending triangle pattern. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators now refocus attention on the breakout, reaffirming $1.50 as a potential bottom.

The RSI has sharply reversed after dipping into oversold territory at 30, while the MACD histogram shows a possible bottom forming below the signal line—signaling buyers are returning as sellers lose steam.

The key breakout threshold sits at $3.40, a resistance level that has capped upside throughout the pattern. Once flipped to support, XRP could rally 210% toward its $8 technical target.

In the near term, however, traders should watch for a bounce from the $2.70 demand zone to confirm higher support for a sustained uptrend.

Looking further ahead, expanding exposure to U.S. TradFi markets and U.S. interest rate cuts to fuel risk-on sentiment could propel XRP toward $15 running into 2026—a potential 500% gain.

While the $1,000 XRP price target remains distant right now, these new touchpoints for mainstream capital inflows create a strong foundation for it to be realized long-term.

