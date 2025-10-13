BTC $115,418.94 -0.26%
Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: SEC Filings Hint at Imminent ETF Launch – Is This XRP’s Moment to Hit $1,000?

ETF Price Prediction XRP
XRP ETF issuers just added tickers in new filings – XRP price prediction now teases a potential $1,000 catalyst.
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP Price Prediction: SEC Filings Hint at Imminent ETF Launch – Is This XRP’s Moment to Hit $1,000?

The latest wave of S-1 amendments suggests final preparations for spot XRP ETFs are underway, fueling fresh bullishness for XRP price predictions.

Some updated filings now include official tickers, a detail ETF Institute co-founder Nate Geraci cites as a sign the altcoin is “getting close” to approval.

Bloomberg’s own Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas notes these S-1s as the final barrier to approval after a major procedural shift by the SEC.

The agency’s adoption of generic listing standards has eliminated the need for 19b-4 filings, leaving only S-1 registration forms for review.

Under this framework, XRP qualifies as an eligible asset, placing it on the fast track to approval and paving the way for regulated spot exposure in U.S. TradFi markets

XRP Price Prediction: Is this the Catalyst That Puts $1,000 In Focus?

Fresh demand from TradFi markets could give XRP the momentum it needs to confirm the breakout of a year-long ascending triangle pattern.

Although the weekend’s mass liquidation event invalidated most short-term bullish setups, this wider structure remains in play.

XRP / USD 1-day chart, year-long ascending triangle pattern. Source: TradingView.
XRP / USD 1-day chart, year-long ascending triangle pattern. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators now refocus attention on the breakout, reaffirming $1.50 as a potential bottom.

The RSI has sharply reversed after dipping into oversold territory at 30, while the MACD histogram shows a possible bottom forming below the signal line—signaling buyers are returning as sellers lose steam.

The key breakout threshold sits at $3.40, a resistance level that has capped upside throughout the pattern. Once flipped to support, XRP could rally 210% toward its $8 technical target.

In the near term, however, traders should watch for a bounce from the $2.70 demand zone to confirm higher support for a sustained uptrend.

Looking further ahead, expanding exposure to U.S. TradFi markets and U.S. interest rate cuts to fuel risk-on sentiment could propel XRP toward $15 running into 2026—a potential 500% gain.

While the $1,000 XRP price target remains distant right now, these new touchpoints for mainstream capital inflows create a strong foundation for it to be realized long-term.

PepeNode: The New Way to Earn This Cycle?

Pepe took over the meme world last cycle, turning a viral frog into one of crypto’s biggest cultural moments.

Now, feeding off that same energy, a new offshoot, PepeNode ($PEPENODE), is adding something the original never had: real passive income.

Other meme coins have tried before; Shiba Inu brought staking, but PepeNode goes a step further with a fresh mine-to-earn model.

Mining without any hardware needed.

Just log in, acquire virtual nodes, assemble rigs, and start generating rewards across proven meme coins.

The stats look solid too. The presale has already exceeded $1.7 million, while early stakers are still earning up to 740% APY before the next phase begins.

With the added fuel of 70% burns on all $PEPENODE spent on nodes and rigs, deflation supports long-term token value.

And the timing couldn’t be better. The macro narrative is driving capital back into risk assets like meme coins, making PepeNode’s rewards model even stronger as momentum builds across the sector.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 13 October – XRP, Cardano, PENGU
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-10-13 23:30:00
Price Analysis
BNB Price Prediction: Nasdaq CEO Calls It “Most Overlooked Blue-Chip” – Is it the Next Ethereum?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-10-13 23:24:00
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
