Crypto Price Prediction Today 3 November – XRP, Pi Coin, Shiba Inu

ETF outflows have battered the market today, but here's why the crypto price prediction for the these 3 tokens is looking very strong.

The market has tumbled by 3.5% today as ETFs witness big outflows, with the dip negatively impact the crypto price prediction for XRP, Pi Coin and Shiba Inu.

These three tokens have suffered significant drops in the past 24 hours, yet these falls send them more firmly into oversold territory, meaning that a big rebound should be coming soon.

We examine their technicals and provide price predictions in this article, while we also take a look at an up-and-coming token that could rally when it lists in the coming weeks.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – Imminent ETF Launches Will Send Alt to New ATHs

XRP has declined by 5% in the past 24 hours, with its current price of $2.40 also representing an 8% fall in a week and a 20% drop in a month.

The altcoin does remain up by 375% in the past year, however, underlining its strong medium- and long-term momentum, which it should regain soon enough.

The market is waiting patiently for the launch of numerous XRP ETFs, which some commentators suggest will launch in the next couple of weeks.

These will result in a substantial increase in demand for XRP, which could surge as a result.

Its chart today shows the coin in an oversold position, meaning that ETF launches could be the catalyst that causes a strong positive correction.

Source: TradingView

XRP’s two main indicators – the RSI (yellow) and MACD (orange, blue) – has been in negative positions since August, indicating that the coin is well overdue a growth spurt.

The bullish pennant in which XRP has been trading also suggests this, with the coin poised to reach $3 by the end of this month.

And with Ripple’s ongoing growth as a company, it could top $4 by the end of the year.

Crypto Price Prediction: Pi Network ($PI) – Altcoin Recovering After Release of Migration Figures

At $0.2397, PI is down by 3% in a day and by 11% in a week, although it does hold on to an impressive 15% increase in the past fortnight.

It has posted this fortnightly increase on the back of encouraging updates regarding mainnet migration, with the Pi Network team revealing towards the end of last month that 2.69 million ‘Pioneers’ have completed this migration, while 3.36 million have completed the KYC checks necessary for migration.

Given that PI has had a bad time since reaching an ATH of $2.99 at the end of February, this update on migrations is reassuring, going some way to counteract earlier concerns that the mainnet migration had been handled poorly.

And if we look at PI’s chart today, we see that it’s showing some bullish signs of recovery, with its relative strength index having risen above 50 in the past week.

Source: TradingView

Whether it can maintain this momentum is an open question, however, although the launch of altcoin ETFs could produce a market-wide optimism that will benefit its price.

Longer term, Pi Network still faces skepticism from the wider cryptocurrency community, with the coin yet to list on major tokens such as Binance, Coinbase and Kraken.

Without such listings, PI may continue to struggle, whereas new listings could send it back up to whole figures quickly.

It could potentially reach $1 by December, while good news could send it closer to $2.

Crypto Price Prediction: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) – Meme Coin Close to Bottom, Could Double by 2026

SHIB is another coin that has been struggling in 2025, with its current price of $0.000009564 making for a 5% loss in 24 hours, an 8.5% loss in a week and a 23% decline in a month.

Worse still, SHIB is actually down by 44% in the past year, whereas most top-50 coins have posted annual gains.

This indicates the funk Shiba Inu is in right now, with whales and other traders neglecting the alt in favor of newer meme tokens (e.g. Fartcoin).

And unlike Dogecoin, there aren’t any SHIB ETFs waiting to launch, something which could deprive the coin of a much-needed source of demand and momentum.

Its chart today is reflective of its situation, given that its two main indicators are in very low positions.

Source: TradingView

Of course, the positive implication of oversold indicators is that the corresponding asset should bounce back strongly, but it’s hard to say whether SHIB has the fundamentals to mount a full and sustainable comeback.

There have been efforts to boosts its utility, such as the launch of its layer-two network Shibarium a couple of years ago, but so far this has done little to impress the wider market.

For instance, its 24-hour trading volume today is $145 million, whereas the figure for Dogecoin is $1.8 billion.

This is a big difference, and without some positive news or update, SHIB may witness only modest growth.

It could reach $0.000020 by December, and potentially see in the New Year at around $0.000040.

