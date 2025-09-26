Crypto Price Prediction Today 26 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Cardano

The crypto price prediction for these 3 tokens is looking super bullish, as the approval of altcoin ETFs gets very close.

Author Simon Chandler Author Simon Chandler About Author Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 26, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The market’s total cap has fallen by 2% in the past 24 hours, having serious implications for the crypto price prediction for XRP, Dogecoin, and Cardano.

All cryptocurrencies are now worth a combined total of $3.849 trillion, having stood at $4.2 trillion only a week ago.

And some coins – such as Aster, Story and Avalanche – have suffered more than others, cancelling out the gains they had made in previous days.

However, the ongoing selloff is likely to be positive in terms of the crypto price prediction for XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano, making a rebound increasingly likely.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – Ripple Expansion and ETFs Point to New Record Highs Soon

XRP has fallen to $2.76 today, confirming a 2.5% loss in 24 hours and a 10% decline in a fortnight.

These are steep losses, yet XRP’s fundamental position hasn’t changed during the current downturn, which has been a market-wide phenomenon (related partly to liquidations).

And this fundamental position is very strong, with Ripple continuing to expand as a cross-border payments business, and with XRP expecting a wave of ETF approvals very soon.

Given these factors, XRP’s current chart is therefore very positive, since traders who buy now may be in for big gains over the coming weeks.

Source: TradingView

Its main indicators – the RSI (yellow) and MACD (orange, blue) – are now very close to bottoming out, while it’s also forming a bullish pennant, from which it could break out soon.

This means that, as and when the SEC approves the waiting XRP ETFs, the coin’s price could rally vigorously.

It has every chance of returning to $3 in October, while an end-of-year bull rally could see it smash its ATH and rise beyond $5.

Crypto Price Prediction: Dogecoin ($DOGE) – ETFs Injecting New Life into Long-Running Meme Token

At $0.2267, Dogecoin is down by 3% in 24 hours and by 17% in the past week, although it does hold on to a 3.5% gain in a month.

Despite the recent losses, DOGE is also in a very good position, not least because the first Dogecoin ETF – the Rex-Osprey DOGE fund – launched last week.

And more Dogecoin ETFs are on the way, with Bloomberg analysts giving the waiting Grayscale, Bitwise, and 21Shares DOGE ETFs a 90% chance of approval.

This is extremely bullish, and it means that the Dogecoin price could surge in the event of the above ETFs gaining approval.

Source: TradingView

If we look at DOGE’s indicators, we see that they’re also moving towards bottoms, pulling the token towards a heavily discounted price that will eventually attract a new wave of buyers.

Assuming that the ETFs do obtain the green light, then the coin could reach $0.30 in a matter of days, before climbing back towards its ATH of $0.7316 in the final month of the year.

Crypto Price Prediction: Cardano ($ADA) – Layer-One Network Growth Lays Foundation for Big End-of-Year Gains

As for ADA, it too has suffered a fall in the past 24 hours, dropping to $0.7757 and also falling by 14% in a week.

It is, however, still up by 95% in the past year, providing it with a good base from which to grow further towards the end of the year.

And while it boasts only 1 ETF application, the fact that this application is from Grayscale gives it prospects for approval.

Similarly, because ADA is a relatively small major token (volume at $1.9 billion), the launch of the Grayscale ADA ETF could send it flying.

Source: TradingView

Its indicators are all sitting in oversold areas, while it remains down by 75% in relation to its ATH of $3.09, meaning that it could grow rapidly once a serious rally starts.

Based on this, the crypto price prediction for Cardano looks very good, with the alt on track to pass $1 in the next few weeks, and then close 2025 above $3.

This is particularly the case when Cardano remains one of the biggest and most promising layer-one networks in crypto, with its platform under constant development and growth.

PEPENODE Raises $1.45 Million in Fast-Paced Presale: Here’s Why Mine-to-Earn Token Could Be Big

As good as the three coins above look, traders may want to diversify their portfolios in preparation for the coming end-of-year bull rally, since smaller tokens can outperform more established cryptos.

Diversification may also include a smattering of presale coins, since the biggest and most popular of these can rally strongly once they list for the first time.

Possibly the most interesting presale token available right now is PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), a mine-to-earn token that has now raised $1.45 million in its ICO.

This Pepe will chase those Nodes wherever they may take him. 🔥⛏https://t.co/FaKIaBpf4I pic.twitter.com/p2owUBP3kJ — PEPENODE (@pepenode_io) September 25, 2025

This is an encouraging figure, especially since its sale opened only a few weeks ago, and it suggests that PEPENODE could become very big once it launches.

As a mine-to-earn token, it provides holders with the ability to grow their own virtual mining rigs, which they can use to earn rewards in major tokens, such as Pepe and Fartcoin.

They can grow their rigs by buying additional nodes using PEPENODE, meaning that the coin could experience lots of demand as users make their rigs bigger.

Holders can also stake PEPENODE for big staking returns, with the current yield at just above 900%.

This is very attractive, and it could mean that demand for the coin will be massive.

Investors can get ahead of the curve by joining the token’s presale, which they can do by going to the PEPENODE website.

PEPENODE is currently selling at $0.0010745, although this price will continue to rise as the sale progresses.