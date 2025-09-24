Crypto Price Prediction Today 24 September – XRP, PUMP, Aster

The market is retreating again, but the crypto price prediction for these three tokens is looking extremely good.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The crypto price prediction for most major tokens has suffered a blow today, as the market’s total cap retreated to $3.98 trillion over the past 24 hours.

Few coins have escaped today’s selloff, with Bitcoin down by 0.5%, Ethereum down by 1%, and Solana down by 4%.

However, there are some promising exceptions, including the newly launched DEX token Aster ($ASTER), which has surged after receiving an endorsement from Binance founder Changpeng Zhao.

We take a closer look at Aster in this article, while also providing crypto price predictions for XRP and Pump.fun, which are showing similar potential at the moment.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – Altcoin Moving Out of Oversold Region As ETFs Approach

Unlike other top-ten or -twenty tokens (which have mostly fallen), XRP has remained flat today, at $2.87.

This current price represents a 5% decline in a week, while the 4th-biggest token in the market is also down by 2.5% in a month.

Yet it’s worth remembering that these falls are much more the result of a market-wide downturn, than anything to do with XRP in particular.

In fact, XRP remains one of the most bullish coins in the market, given its fundamentals and given the likelihood of XRP ETFs.

Its parent company Ripple has been expanding aggressively in recent weeks, signing partnerships with the likes of BBVA and Franklin Templeton, while also expanding into Dubai and Africa.

At the same time, there are more than 10 XRP ETFs waiting on a decision from the SEC, with Bloomberg analysts giving these funds a very high chance of approval.

And if we look at XRP’s chart today, it seems as though the coin is getting closer to a breakout.

Source: TradingView

Its relative strength index (yellow) is about to rise above 50 and continue rising (most likely), which its MACD (orange, blue) also seems to have bottomed out.

And when combined with XRP’s fundamentals, this results in a very positive crypto price prediction for the altcoin, which could hit $3 again within a week and then end the year above $5.

Crypto Price Prediction: Pump.fun ($PUMP) – Launchpad Growth Fuelling New Record Highs for Altcoin

Bucking the overall trend today, Pump.fun has posted a 2.5% gain in the past 24 hours, reaching $0.005885.

While this price means that PUMP remains down by 26% in a week, it holds on to a 10% increase in a fortnight and a whopping 111% increase in a month.

This makes PUMP one of the best-performing top-100 coins across these timeframes, and it does seem that the best could be yet to come.

If we look at its chart, it appears to be on a promising upwards trajectory, which is perhaps not surprising for a coin that hit its current ATH only ten days ago.

Source: TradingView

And what’s particularly bullish right now is that its indicators have bottomed out again after peaking earlier in September, meaning that we could be ready for another surge.

It also helps that PUMP has some very strong fundamentals, seeing as how it’s the native token of the Solana-based Pump.fun launchpad, which has seen its daily volumes reach $1 billion recently.

In light of this, the PUMP price could return to $0.010 by the end of October, before closing the year at around $0.040.

Crypto Price Prediction: Aster ($ASTER) – DEX Growth and CZ Association Will Send New Token Higher

At $2.33, new token ASTER has rallied by 36% in the past 24 hours, while it’s also up by a whopping 2,100% since launching in mid-September.

Aster is the result of a merger between pre-existing DEXes, APX and Aster, with the combined trading platform launching its BNB Chain-based coin (ASTER) this month.

It has taken the market by storm, with Binance founder Changpeng Zhao seemingly giving it his stamp of approval, which has helped its price massively.

As it chart below shows, it may be close to peaking in the near term, implying that a short-term correction could be on its way.

For instance, its RSI has just climbed over 70, officially entering overbought territory, while its MACD is also nearing a top.

Source: TradingView

Any dip is likely to be short-lived, especially when Aster’s TVL as a DEX is already close to $2 billion, making it bigger than most other DEXes.

We could therefore see Aster hit $3 by the end of October, while it could even top $5 by the New Year.

PEPENODE Raises $1.4 Million: Is Mine-to-Earn Token the Next Big Thing?

The crypto price prediction for these three coins look very good right now, but traders may also want to diversify into newer, smaller tokens, so as to widen their exposure to potential gains.

Such a strategy should also include some presale tokens, since these can often rise dramatically from a very low base, rallying strongly once they list for the first time.

One token with a good chance of doing this is PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), an ERC-20 coin that recently opened its sale.

Virtual mining that generates actual rewards. ⛏



Mine the node, earn the bag. 🔥https://t.co/FaKIaBoHfa pic.twitter.com/C9Ayv0ZVOW — PEPENODE (@pepenode_io) September 22, 2025

It has now raised $1.4 million in this sale, with this figure rising rapidly as it attracts more converts to its roadmap.

What’s interesting about PEPENODE is that it’s a rare example of a mine-to-earn token, one which gives users the chance to earn rewards by building virtual mining rigs.

They can do this by stocking up PEPENODE and then using their tokens to buy virtual nodes, which increase their virtual mining power.

Users with more nodes receive greater rewards, which PEPENODE will pay out in such tokens as Fartcoin and Pepe.

On top of this, holders can also stake PEPENODE, with its protocol currently paying out a yield close to 1,000%.

This makes PEPENODE very bullish, and could give it a chance to rally big once it lists towards the end of the year.

To join its sale, investors need to go to the PEPENODE website, where the coin is currently available at $0.0010702.

This will rise again later today, so buyers should act quickly.