Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano

After Metaplanet's big BTC buy yesterday, here's why the crypto price prediction for these 3 tokens is about to go crazy.

Author Simon Chandler Author Simon Chandler About Author Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 23, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The market has restored its $4 trillion cap today, and the crypto price prediction for XRP, Solana and Cardano is looking significantly more positive.

Some tokens have rebounded strongly in the past 24 hours, with yesterday’s Metaplanet purchase of 5,419 BTC being the major driver of renewed optimism.

It’s in this context that the immediate prospects for XRP, Solana and Cardano have improved, with all three coins likely to rally as the week progresses.

We also consider where they might be heading towards the end of the year, which could bring a bull rally if the SEC approves most outstanding ETF applications.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – Oversold Technicals and Incoming ETFs Could Mean New ATH in Q4

XRP has bounced by 2% in the past 24 hours, recovering from its 24-hour low of $2.80 to return to $2.87.

However, this current level still means that the altcoin has dropped by 4% in a week and by 5% in a month, making for a disappointing August and September for the market’s fourth-biggest token.

Yet as the chart below illustrates, XRP’s recent underperformance (which follows the wider market’s underperformance) has put it in an oversold position, meaning that it should bounce back very soon.

For instance, its relative strength index (yellow) dropped below 50 a few days ago, having spent much of August and September in a weak position.

Source: TradingView

And with the same thing applying to XRP’s MACD (orange, blue), it’s likely that the altcoin will make a concerted recovery soon.

Its fundamentals also point in this direction, in that the SEC could approve upwards of ten XRP ETFs in the next few weeks.

The approval of most or even a few such ETFs could result in a big influx of institutional money, pushing the XRP price upwards as we approach the festive season.

This is why the crypto price prediction for XRP is so bullish right now, and when you add Ripple’s ongoing growth as a cross-border payments firm, we could see the coin hit $5 by December.

Crypto Price Prediction: Solana ($SOL) – Institutional Investment Will Enable SOL to Explode Soon

At $220, Solana is down by 1% in a day and by 6.5% in a week, although it has posted a 6% gain in the last 30 days.

It’s also up by 50% in the past year, a percentage which marks steady if unspectacular annual growth.

Yet if Solana’s annual growth hasn’t been spectacular, then the picture could very easily change over the next few weeks.

📌 Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin



Forward Industries has announced a $1.65 billion private placement in cash and stablecoin commitments through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) round led by Galaxy… — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) September 12, 2025

As with XRP, this is because SOL is also waiting on the SEC to approve several spot-based Solana ETFs, which again could boost the coin’s market massively.

At the same time, Solana has been enjoying some very positive developments and news in recent weeks, including the growth in public companies accumulating the coin as a reserve asset.

For instance, the Galaxy Digital-backed Forward Industries has been buying $1.65 billion in SOL, making it the largest publicly listed holder of the token.

Source: TradingView

Such pieces of news mean that Solana has been faring better than other major tokens this month, yet it’s still far from reaching its full potential or being overbought.

Because of this, we could expect the coin to reach $250 by the middle of October, $350 by the end of November, and then $500 by the end of the year.

Crypto Price Prediction: Cardano ($ADA) – L1 Growth and Whale Transfers Point to Big Moves

Cardano has posted a modest rise to $0.8257 today, although it does remain down by 4.5% in a week and by 9% in a month.

On the other hand, it still boasts a decent 130% increase in a year, underlining its potential as an under-appreciated altcoin.

In fact, ADA remains down by 73% in relation to its ATH of $3.09, which it set way back in September 2021.

This means that it’s way overdue a big rally, and given Cardano’s fundamentals as a major layer-one blockchain, such a rally is likely to come sooner or later.

We can see below that its RSI has been struggling to break into higher readings for several weeks now, increasing the odds of such a move.

Source: TradingView

We have also seen some massive transfers involving unknown whale wallets in the past couple of days, heightening the sense that something major is about to happen for ADA.

And given that Cardano is a top-20 blockchain in terms of TVL, and that it continues to grow steadily, we could see big moves towards.

There’s also the fact that ADA is also waiting on one ETF application, so its crypto price prediction could also turn hyper-bullish soon.

We could see it reach $1 in early October, before closing the year at around $2.50.

Mine-to-Earn Coin PEPENODE Raises $1.3 Million in Presale: Next Big Play?

The three coins above are all in great positions to climb vigorously in the final quarter of the year, yet they won’t be the only tokens to post strong returns as we approach 2026.

Indeed, traders should also consider diversifying into one of the numerous presale coins that are currently available, with some of these showing the potential to rally hard once they list.

One of the best examples of this is PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), an ERC-20 token that has now raised just over $1.3 million in its ongoing sale.

The PEPENODE presale is live. 🔥



Buy Nodes. Build Your Server Room. Combine Nodes For Huge Bonuses.



Do it all here 👇 https://t.co/d1JAronqiv pic.twitter.com/60uLhEoukP — PEPENODE (@pepenode_io) September 10, 2025

What makes PEPENODE special is that it’s the market’s first-ever mine-to-earn token, providing holders with the ability to build their own virtual mining rigs and earn mining rewards.

By spending PEPENODE on acquiring virtual nodes, users can increase their mining rewards, which will include other meme tokens, such as Fartcoin and PEPE.

This comes on top of staking rewards paid out in PEPENODE itself, giving investors lots of incentive to acquire more of the coin.

As such, the token could experience huge demand once it lists in the next few weeks, giving it the opportunity to become one of the next big meme coins.

Investors can join the sale and buy it early on the PEPENODE website.

Just connect a compatible wallet (such as Best Wallet) and make the payment using crypto or a credit/debit card.

It’s currently selling at $0.0010702, although investors should move quickly, since this price will continue to rise throughout the sale.