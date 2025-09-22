Metaplanet Acquires 5,419 BTC, Re-Enters Top 5 Bitcoin Holders List Surpassing Bullish

The latest acquisition marks the company’s largest BTC purchases to date.

Author Sujha Sundararajan Author Sujha Sundararajan About Author Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 22, 2025

Japan-listed Metaplanet started the week with another fresh purchase of 5,419 Bitcoin for $632.53 million, strengthening its Bitcoin-focused treasury approach. The company executed the transaction at an average price of about $116,724 per Bitcoin.

“As of 9/22/2025, we hold 25,555 BTC acquired for $2.71 billion at $106,065 per Bitcoin,” CEO Simon Gerovich wrote on X, Monday.

Metaplanet has acquired 5419 BTC for ~$632.53 million at ~$116,724 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 395.1% YTD 2025. As of 9/22/2025, we hold 25,555 $BTC acquired for ~$2.71 billion at ~$106,065 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/CBhZi2X9lE — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) September 22, 2025

The fresh scoop places Metaplanet among the top 5 largest corporate Bitcoin holders, surpassing Bullish, which holds 24,300 Bitcoin. Michael Saylor’s Strategy tops the list with a total of 638,985 BTC.

Further, the latest acquisition marks the company’s largest BTC purchases to date, according to Metaplanet analytics. With the purchase, Metaplanet has achieved BTC Yield of 395.1% YTD 2025, Gerovich added.

Aggressive BTC Accumulation Meets Metaplanet’s Goals

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategy is both aggressive and transparent. As of mid-April 2025, the corporate holder’s total Bitcoin holdings were only 4,525 BTC, entering the world’s top ten public Bitcoin-holding companies.

It initially announced to accumulate 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025, which Metaplanet already reached on June 16. Further, the Tokyo firm said it would acquire 21,000 BTC by 2026, but later updated its treasury strategy.

Often referred as the ‘Asian Strategy,’ Metaplanet launched its sweeping “555 Million Plan,” aiming to raise $5.4 billion to buy 210,000 BTC by 2027.

Early this month, the company finalized $1.4 billion share sale by issuing 385 million new shares, for additional BTC purchases.

Metaplanet Stock Drops 1.64%, BTC Slips Below $115K

Metaplanet’s stock plunged 1.64% on Monday in Japan, per Google Finance data. The stock is down over 28% in the past month, and remains 66.71% up year-to-date.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin fell 0.94% over the past 24 hours to $114,491, underperforming the broader crypto market. The largest crypto is trading at $114,503 at press time. The dip aligns with technical resistance, whale activity, and regulatory developments.