BTC $112,654.09 -2.63%
ETH $4,197.65 -6.19%
SOL $222.04 -7.09%
PEPE $0.0000096 -9.78%
SHIB $0.000012 -6.97%
DOGE $0.23 -11.08%
XRP $2.81 -6.26%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.67
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Metaplanet Acquires 5,419 BTC, Re-Enters Top 5 Bitcoin Holders List Surpassing Bullish

bitcoin acquisition Japan Metaplanet
The latest acquisition marks the company’s largest BTC purchases to date.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Metaplanet BTC

Japan-listed Metaplanet started the week with another fresh purchase of 5,419 Bitcoin for $632.53 million, strengthening its Bitcoin-focused treasury approach. The company executed the transaction at an average price of about $116,724 per Bitcoin.

“As of 9/22/2025, we hold 25,555 BTC acquired for $2.71 billion at $106,065 per Bitcoin,” CEO Simon Gerovich wrote on X, Monday.

The fresh scoop places Metaplanet among the top 5 largest corporate Bitcoin holders, surpassing Bullish, which holds 24,300 Bitcoin. Michael Saylor’s Strategy tops the list with a total of 638,985 BTC.

Further, the latest acquisition marks the company’s largest BTC purchases to date, according to Metaplanet analytics. With the purchase, Metaplanet has achieved BTC Yield of 395.1% YTD 2025, Gerovich added.

Aggressive BTC Accumulation Meets Metaplanet’s Goals

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategy is both aggressive and transparent. As of mid-April 2025, the corporate holder’s total Bitcoin holdings were only 4,525 BTC, entering the world’s top ten public Bitcoin-holding companies.

It initially announced to accumulate 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025, which Metaplanet already reached on June 16. Further, the Tokyo firm said it would acquire 21,000 BTC by 2026, but later updated its treasury strategy.

Often referred as the ‘Asian Strategy,’ Metaplanet launched its sweeping “555 Million Plan,” aiming to raise $5.4 billion to buy 210,000 BTC by 2027.

Early this month, the company finalized $1.4 billion share sale by issuing 385 million new shares, for additional BTC purchases.

Metaplanet Stock Drops 1.64%, BTC Slips Below $115K

Metaplanet’s stock plunged 1.64% on Monday in Japan, per Google Finance data. The stock is down over 28% in the past month, and remains 66.71% up year-to-date.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin fell 0.94% over the past 24 hours to $114,491, underperforming the broader crypto market. The largest crypto is trading at $114,503 at press time. The dip aligns with technical resistance, whale activity, and regulatory developments.

Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB’s Most Explosive Setup in Years
2025-09-19 23:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why One Analyst Sees a Deeper Correction to $2.90
2025-09-20 12:02:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-22 07:49:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$112,654
2.63 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,095,372,431,743
-2.77
Trending Crypto
Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB’s Most Explosive Setup in Years
2025-09-19 23:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why One Analyst Sees a Deeper Correction to $2.90
2025-09-20 12:02:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-22 07:49:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

News
OKX Built Hyperliquid-Style DEX But Delayed Launch Over Regulatory Fears
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-22 07:38:01
Altcoin News
BitMEX Co-Founder Arthur Hayes Dumps Entire HYPE Bag for a Ferrari
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-22 06:52:00
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors