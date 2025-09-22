Crypto Price Prediction Today 22 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Pepe

The market has dropped today, but here's why the crypto price prediction for these 3 coins is looking ultra-bullish.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The market has fallen by 4% today, negatively impacting the crypto price prediction for XRP, Pi Coin and Pepe.

The total cap of all cryptos has dropped back below the $4 trillion level, with Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) among the biggest losers, having declined by 6% and 7% respectively.

However, today’s dip prepares the ground nicely for a rebound in the coming days and weeks, with the overall picture for the market remaining very positive.

This is especially the case for the XRP and Pepe, which could rally strongly later this week.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – Bullish Fundamentals and ETFs Will Send Alt to New Highs

The XRP price has fallen by 5.5% today, with its fall to $2.82 also marking a 7% decline in a week and an 8% drop in a month.

One of the major reasons for today’s fall is leverage, or rather the wave of liquidations that has followed from high levels of leverage.

Crypto Leverage Just Snapped



Why this report matters



Yesterday, we felt compelled to publish a rare Sunday note, “Why High Leverage and Low Liquidity Could Be a Dangerous Mix,” warning that “the combination suggests faster traders are turning more cautious, leaving BTC, ETH,… pic.twitter.com/a6agJBqgF7 — 10x Research (@10x_Research) September 22, 2025

This has clearly impacted XRP, yet the altcoin still remains up by an impressive 370% in the past year, underlining its strong medium- and long-term momentum.

Such momentum has come from Ripple’s bullish growth as a cross-border payments business, with the firm signing new partnerships in recent weeks, in addition to expanding into new territories.

It’s in this context that the XRP price has been underperforming, with the coin’s indicators showing that it has dropped back into an oversold position, having only just shown signs of recovering last week.

Its RSI (yellow) has dropped below 50, while its MACD (orange, blue) is also about to turn negative again.

Source: TradingView

Given that the SEC is very likely to approve numbers XRP ETFs in within the next few weeks, now could therefore be a great time to buy XRP.

It should return to $3 by the second half of October, while ETF approvals could see it reach $4 in November, and then pass $5 by the end of the year.

Crypto Price Prediction: Pi Network ($PI) – Terminal Decline of Popular Altcoin Continues

The crypto price prediction for PI is looking very pessimistic at the moment, not least because it has dropped by 18% in the past 24 hours.

And at $0.2887, it has fallen by 20% in a month, and by a concerning 90% since reaching an ATH of $2.99 in late February (soon after its launch).

If we look at its chart, its trajectory suggests that it could be suffering from a terminal decline.

Source: TradingView

Save a short-lived rally in late May, it has been declining steadily since late February, and it currently looks like it could fall through the floor of its trading channel.

This would be extremely bearish, and it could precipitate a further sales and further declines.

And what’s especially concerning about PI’s recent declines is that they have come in spite of efforts from Pi Network developers to improve the coin’s utility.

We’ve seen the release of a Linux version of Pi Node, a Pi App Studio for easier development, and a $200 million venture fund, but none of these have really saved the coin’s price.

Perhaps the only thing that could save the PI price is a Binance listing, as well as listings from other major exchanges (e.g. Coinbase, Kraken, Bitstamp).

In such an event, it could return to $1 or even $2 by the final month of the year, otherwise it may sink further.

Crypto Price Prediction: Pepe ($PEPE) – Whale Accumulation Hints at Big Q4 Rallies

PEPE is now trading at $0.0000059762, which represents a 7.5% loss in a day and a 14% decline in the past month.

On the other hand, PEPE is also up by 18% in the past year, and while this is a relatively modest annual gain (for a cryptocurrency), it could mean that more gains are coming.

As we see from its chart, it too is falling into an oversold range after showing signs of recovery last week.

Source: TradingView

This may be disappointing, but we could the PEPE price rebound as and when its indicators bottom out.

For instance, its RSI has just fallen below 40 and could be on its way to 30 or lower, bouncing back up once it reaches such levels.

And it should recover soon enough, given that whales have been accumulating the meme token in significant quantities in the past week.

It could return to $0.000010 by the weekend, before rising to $0.000020 by November, and $0.000050 by the end of the year.

