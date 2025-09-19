Crypto Price Prediction Today 19 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano

A bullish wave sweeps crypto – XRP, SOL, and ADA stand out as crypto price prediction points to major upside.

The crypto price prediction for top altcoins like XRP, Solana, and Cardano is turning bullish again, following a short cooldown after the Fed’s 0.25% rate cut.

While the total market cap dipped 1% over the past 24 hours and traders locked in profits from this week’s rally, this looks more like a setup for the next leg higher.

Bitcoin and Ethereum only dropped 0.5% and 1%, respectively, which are minor moves that suggest consolidation rather than a reversal.

With market conditions still favorable and most tokens bouncing from oversold levels, the stage is set for weekend breakouts.

XRP, SOL, and ADA are now on many traders’ watchlists, with fresh capital likely to rotate into these names in the coming days.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – Altcoin Set to Surge Amid Ripple Growth and ETF Approvals

XRP is trading at $3.01 today after consolidating around this level for several sessions.

Even with today’s flat performance, XRP remains up 6.5% in the past 14 days and 420% higher than one year ago — signaling a strong macro uptrend.

More importantly, technical indicators suggest that a massive breakout may be brewing.

As shown in the chart, XRP is coiling beneath the critical resistance at $3.65 — the same zone that capped gains during August.

If bulls manage to reclaim this level and flip it into support, analysts expect a quick surge toward $5, with $10 as the year-end target if momentum continues.

Both the RSI (42.44) and MACD show signs of neutral-to-bullish strength, leaving room for acceleration.

Meanwhile, Ripple’s continued expansion across real-world finance, including new partnerships with BBVA and Franklin Templeton, is setting a strong fundamental backdrop.

And with the first XRP ETF already approved and more ETF applications pending, institutional demand could explode in Q4.

If approvals land and momentum holds, this XRP price prediction remains valid: $5 by October, $10 by December.

Crypto Price Prediction: Solana ($SOL) – Institutional Demand Will Push Altcoin to New ATHs This Year

At $242, Solana is down by 1.5% in the past 24 hours, yet it holds onto an 18% gain in a fortnight and a 33% increase in a month.

These are very healthy percentages, and now may still be a good time to buy SOL, before it rallies later in the year.

Its momentum has been growing because of the appearance of Solana treasury companies in recent weeks, including the Galaxy Digital-backed Forward Industries, which has been buying over $1 billion in SOL.

At the same time, Solana is also waiting on numerous ETF applications, and if the SEC does approve the corresponding funds, then the SOL price is likely to rise strongly.

Its indicators do suggest that the coin should correct a little in near term, and it may experience further losses over the weekend.

That said, the medium- and long-term trajectory is clearly positive, and once the aforementioned ETF approvals do arrive, the SOL price could hit new heights.

It may reach $350 in October, before climbing towards $500+ by the New Year.

Crypto Price Prediction: Cardano ($ADA) – Network Growth and Grayscale ETF Can Push ADA to New Highs

ADA is trading at $0.9045, up 9% in two weeks and continuing its steady uptrend.

While Cardano only has one ETF application on file, it’s from Grayscale, and Bloomberg analysts believe it is highly likely to be approved.

The ADA price could therefore receive its own boost in the next few weeks, while it will also benefit from Cardano’s ongoing growth as a layer-one network.

It now has a total value locked in of $383 million, making it the 19th-biggest platform in crypto.

Its position is likely to increase over time, with the Cardano ecosystem witnessing significant development, and with important upgrades still on the horizon.

On the technical side, MACD and RSI both suggest renewed bullish momentum, with the RSI at 55 and climbing, leaving room for significant upside.

The chart shows a clean breakout above the descending wedge and a strong support trendline forming.

A reclaim of the $1.32 high could trigger a move to $3, with $5 and $10 the next targets if macro conditions align.

