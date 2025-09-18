Crypto Price Prediction Today 18 September – XRP, Binance Coin, Shiba Inu

The crypto price prediction for these 3 altcoins has turned ultra-bullish today, after the Fed cut rates yesterday.

The Federal Reserve cut rates by 0.25% yesterday, and the crypto price prediction for XRP, Binance (BNB) and Shiba Inu has turned increasingly bullish.

These three tokens have outperformed the market average today, with the Fed’s rate cut boosting investor appetite for risk-on assets such as cryptos.

But what makes this period particularly bullish is that we may begin to see a flood of ETF approvals from the SEC, including for XRP and other major altcoins.

This is likely to drive the prices of XRP, BNB and SHIB upwards in the coming weeks, with all three tokens potentially hitting new record highs.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – New DBS and Franklin Partnership Will Push Altcoin Price to New ATH Soon

XRP has bounced to $3.12 today, making for a 4% increase in the past 24 hours and a 10% rise in the past fortnight.

The coin has also risen by 4% in a month, and what’s encouraging about this is that it’s a sign that XRP is still some way from being overbought (and needing to correct).

Indeed the XRP price could perform very strongly in the coming weeks, and not just because of yesterday’s rate cut.

It’s also benefiting from Ripple’s accelerated growth as a company, with the firm announcing a new tokenization partnership with DBS and Franklin Templeton today.

This comes in addition to recent partnerships with BBVA, the $200 million acquisition of Rails, and the company’s expansion into Africa and Dubai.

Now is therefore a very bullish time for XRP, which is waiting for the SEC to decide on applications for over 10 XRP ETFs.

It’s in this hugely bullish context that the coin’s chart shows signs of ongoing price rises, with its indicators still moving up from previously oversold positions.

The crypto price prediction for XRP is therefore very positive, with the coin set to hit $3.50 by the end of the month, and pass $5 by the end of the year.

Crypto Price Prediction: Binance Coin ($BNB) – Exchange Token Setting New Record Highs Amid High Binance Volumes

BNB set a record high of $1,004 only a few hours ago, and at $991, it has posted a 3.5% gain in 24 hours and a 17% increase in the past month.

These moves have pushed BNB up to 5th in the market in terms of capitalization, while it’s also up by 84% in the last 12 months.

Its chart is unsurprisingly showing some real momentum right now, yet there’s a danger that it may be close to peaking, implying a correction.

However, while its RSI (yellow) and MACD (orange, blue) have entered overbought positions, the wider market’s overall trajectory may help it to continue climbing in the coming weeks.

If the SEC does approve the vast majority of outstanding ETF applications (and it approved a multi-crypto ETF yesterday), then this could send demand even higher, pushing the BNB price with it.

An expanding cryptocurrency market will boost Binance’s position as crypto’s biggest exchange, which in turn will increase demand for BNB.

As such, we could see the altcoin reach $1,600 by the of the year.

Crypto Price Prediction: SHIB Price Builds Bullish Momentum – Major Breakout Now Imminent

At $0.00001334, SHIB has gained by 2.5% in the past 24 hours and 9% in the past fortnight, with the meme token also up by 6% in the past month.

But if we look at its chart today, we see that there’s still lots of scope for further increases in the coming days and weeks.

For instance, its MACD has only recently risen into a positive position, above the baseline, having spent most of August and a little of September at a negative level.

We see a similar pattern with SHIB’s relative strength index, which has risen above 50 in recent days, but which is still far from enter overbought territory.

Now is therefore still a good time to buy SHIB, which remains down by 84.5% in relation to its ATH of $0.00008616, implying that it could rise quickly in Q4.

Longer term, SHIB also benefits from the fact that Shiba Inu is one of the fundamentally stronger meme tokens, benefitting from a growing ecosystem of platforms, protocols and dapps.

Its has its own DEX (ShibaSwap), its own layer-two network (Shibarium), while it has also seen the launch of numerous games in recent months.

Given this foundation, the crypto price prediction for SHIB remains very positive, and the meme token could reach $0.00020 by the middle of October, before ending the year above $0.000060.

PEPENODE ($PEPENODE): Innovative New Meme Token Raises $1.25 Million in Presale

Traders looking to diversify into newer, smaller-cap tokens may also be interested in some of the presale coins currently available, with some of these showing promise.

One interesting example of this is PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), an ERC-20 token that boasts a gamified staking system.

It opened its ICO only a few weeks ago, but has already raised $1.25 million, a sign of its future potential.

PEPENODE is the market’s first mine-to-earn token, with its staking system inviting users to build and grow a virtual mining rig.

By spending PEPENODE to add more nodes to their rig, users can earn greater staking rewards, as well as rewards in other meme coins (such as Pepe and Fartcoin).

This is an interesting mechanic, and it’s one that could see the PEPENODE price rise steadily over time, as miners accumulate more of the token.

Investors can join the coin’s presale at the PEPENODE website, where it’s currently available at $0.0010617.

This price will rise later today, and will continue to rise for as long as the sale lasts, so newcomers should act sooner rather than later.