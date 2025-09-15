BTC $115,414.45 0.25%
Price Analysis

Crypto Price Prediction Today 15 September – XRP, PUMP, Hyperliquid

hyperliquid PUMP Token XRP
The crypto price prediction for these three major tokens is about to get much, much better – here's why.
Author
Simon Chandler
Author
Simon Chandler
About Author

Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Crypto Price Prediction Today 15 September – XRP, PUMP, Hyperliquid.

The crypto price prediction for most major tokens has suffered a blow today, after the market’s total cap fell by 2% in the past 24 hours.

It’s likely that short-term traders have taken some profits following the market’s rally over the weekend, although most coins are still up in the past seven days.

This includes XRP, Pump.fun and Hyperliquid, which are all showing strong momentum despite correcting a little today.

But if the FOMC does cut rates later this week, they could all rebound strongly, bringing traders more profits.

Crypto Price Prediction Today 15 September

XRP ($XRP): Ripple Expansion Means Altcoin Could Be Biggest Winner of Bull Market

It’s down by 3.5% today, but XRP remains one of the most bullish tokens in the top-100 by quite some margin.

At $2.98, it remains up by 1.5% in a week and by 6% in a fortnight, although it is down by 5% in the past month.

This monthly decline is arguably bullish, however, since it indicates that XRP is due to correct upwards in the near future.

Its chart also invites this suspicion, given that its had yet to reach an overbought position prior to its decline today.

XRP chart - crypto price prediction.
Source: TradingView

In other words, today likely represents a blip within a medium-term upswing, which could get into motion as and when the much-hoped-for rate cut arrives on Wednesday.

More fundamentally, XRP is in a great position to ride any end-of-year bull rally, given Ripple’s encouraging growth in recent weeks.

It has signed partnerships with major banks, made important acquisitions, and also expanded into Dubai and Africa, so the future looks very bright for the firm.

In view of this, the XRP price could hit $3.50 by the end of the month, and close 2025 at over $5.

Pump.fun ($PUMP): Growth of Launchpad Could Push New Token to Record Highs by End of Week

PUMP is currently priced at $0.007989, which marks a 1.5% loss today, having set a new ATH of $0.008819 within the past 24 hours.

The altcoin is also up by an astonishing 129% in a month, making it one of the best-performing tokens in the market across this timeframe.

And fundamentally, PUMP is in a strong position, given that Pump.fun remains the biggest token launchpad on Solana, with 8 million unique active wallets in the past month, as well as a volume of $1 billion.

Looking at its chart, its indicators suggest that it may be close to peaking, yet it’s also possible that the FOMC meeting later this week could give it a second wind.

PUMP chart - crypto price prediction.
Source: TradingView

Its RSI (yellow) has bounced up again after dipping from 80 over the weekend, suggesting that it has momentum left to spare.

Some whales are continuing to invest more deeply in PUMP, despite the possibility that it could peak soon, indicating confidence in its long-term prospects.

It has already bounced within the past hour, so we could see it testing new highs later in the week, potentially passing $0.0950 by the weekend.

Hyperliquid ($HYPE): Altcoin Hitting New Highs As Native DEX Platform Continues to Grow

HYPE has declined by 1.5% today, but its current price of $53.51 marks a 5% gain in a week, with the coin hitting a new ATH over the weekend.

Hyperliquid is another token that has the advantage of having a strong platform behind it, with the Hyperliquid DEX now boasting a total value locked in of $2.6 billion.

This makes it the eighth-biggest platform in crypto in terms of TVL, and its on-chain value only continues to grow.

For this reason, we can expect the Hyperliquid price to keep climbing in the medium- and long-term.

HYPE price chart.
Source: TradingView

Its indicators suggest that it may also be close to peaking, but given that the wider market is entering a bullish phase, it could continue to rise into Q4.

We could therefore see the HYPE price reach $75 by the end of the month, $100 by the end of October, and $150 by 2026.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): L2 Network Raises $16 Million As Launch Quickly Approaches

The crypto price prediction for these 3 tokens is very positive right now, but the incoming bull market will also see many other coins outperforming averages.

This is likely to include presale tokens, with one of the most exciting presale coins right now being Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a new L2 project for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Hyper has raised $16 million in its ongoing presale, with investors excited by its plans to launch a true layer-two network for Bitcoin.

In its role as an L2, it will offer low transaction fees and fast confirmation times, provide an ecosystem in which BTC holders can put their holdings to work.

It’s aiming to become a DeFi and trading layer for Bitcoin, tapping into its network’s huge value, and providing Bitcoin holders with opportunities to make additional profits.

Using Solana’s Virtual Machine and zero-knowledge rollups, it will provide an unparalleled level of scalability and security.

Its native token, HYPER, will be necessary to pay transaction fees, so it could witness lots of demand once the network launches.

Investors can join its sale by heading over to the Bitcoin Hyper website and connecting a compatible wallet, such as MetaMask or Best Wallet.

HYPER now costs $0.012925, but this will rise repeatedly as the sale progresses.

Visit the Official Website Here

Market Cap
$4,210,060,793,226
3.57
Trending Crypto
Blockchain News
Russian Crypto Miners Relocating to Big Urban Areas – But Face Fresh Challenge
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-09-15 23:30:00
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 15 September – XRP, PUMP, Hyperliquid
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-09-15 22:35:00
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017, when the website was first launched, and has also written for Cointelegraph and CryptoVantage, as well as such websites as Forbes, Wired, Digital Trends and Business Insider.
Read More
