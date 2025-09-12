Crypto Price Prediction Today 12 September – XRP, Cardano, Ethereum

Rate cut speculation fuels crypto momentum – crypto price prediction for XRP, Cardano, and Ethereum flashes bullish signals.

Author Simon Chandler Author Simon Chandler About Author Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 12, 2025

The market has risen to a total cap of $4.1 trillion today, boosting the crypto price prediction for XRP, Cardano and Ethereum.

These three altcoins have all posted gains in the past 24 hours, helping each to break firmly out of oversold positions.

All three are gaining momentum as we head towards Q4, and their rallies today prepare them nicely for next week’s FOMC meeting, which could see the Fed cut rates for the first time since December.

And with the SEC likely to pass judgment on numerous altcoin ETF applications in Q4, the final months of the year could be very bullish for the crypto market.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – New Ripple Partnerships and Incoming ETFs Could Send Altcoin Surging to New ATHs

As well as rising by 1.5% today, the XRP price – at $3.05 – is up by 7.5% in a week and by 7% in a fortnight, although it does remain down by 5.5% in a month.

This is arguably an ideal setup, since it means that XRP is gaining momentum but still has recent losses to make up for.

In other words, more gains could be coming in the near term, as the coin’s chart suggests.

Not only has XRP broken out of a pennant in recent days, but its RSI (yellow) and MACD (orange, blue) have also just turned positive.

Source: TradingView

This indicates growing buying pressure, while also making it clear that the coin is still some way for entering an overbought position.

Now is therefore a good time to buy XRP, which could also benefit strongly from the approval of numerous XRP ETFs in the next one or two months.

And when you add Ripple’s new partnerships and ongoing growth as a company, we could see the XRP price reach $3.50 by the end of month, before closing 2025 at around $5.

Crypto Price Prediction: Cardano ($ADA) – 11th-Biggest Alt Could Be Dark Horse of End-of-Year Bull Rally

ADA has risen to $0.8947 today, marking a 1.5% gain in 24 hours and an 8% increase in the last seven days.

Cardano is also up by 9% in fortnight and 4% in a month, highlighting how the 11th-biggest coin in the market has fared better than many other major tokens in recent weeks.

And what’s particularly encouraging about ADA is that it remains 71% down on its ATH of $3.09, which it set way back in September 2021.

This would imply that it has lots of catching up to do and is way overdue a big rally, which may begin as and when the FOMC cuts rates next week.

As with many other alts, its chart today suggests that it has broken out of recent negativity but still has plenty of room to rise further.

Source: TradingView

Its RSI has risen to 60 today, while its MACD recently turned positive a couple of days ago, yet is still some way off overheating.

These are hugely bullish signs, and when you add Cardano’s steady growth as a layer-one network ADA could really push on this winter.

Assuming a bullish market, the ADA price could rise to $1 by the end of the month, before climbing to $2 by December.

Crypto Price Prediction: Ethereum ($ETH) – Crypto’s Biggest Alt On Course to Break ATH Soon.

At $4,523, Ethereum has risen by 2.5% in the past 24 hours, while it’s also up by 4.5% in the past fortnight.

On the other hand, it remains down by 2% in a month, so there certainly remains enough slack for the altcoin to rise further in the near future.

Its indicators today show that it has recently begun to regain momentum after several weeks of moving sideways.

Its RSI has risen to 62 today and looks likely to climb further, while its MACD has also begun rising again after a month of declines.

As with the coins above, these indicators are far from overbought positions, so we can expect the Ethereum price to continue rising in the near term.

And in the longer term, Ethereum’s position as the biggest layer-one network in provides ETH with a very positive crypto price prediction.

ETH may reach $5,000 by the end of this month, before rushing towards $10,000 by December.

Bitcoin Hyper: $15.2 Million Raised in Presale As Anticipation for L2 Grows

As strong as the coins above seem right now, traders may want to consider diversifying into newer tokens, which can outperform the market.

Presale coins are one route to doing this, given that they can amass considerable momentum before they list.

There are a variety of promising presale tokens available right now, but probably the most exciting is Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), a layer-two network for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Hyper has raised a very healthy $15.3 million in its ongoing sale, which has proven increasingly popular in recent weeks.

And that’s because of its plans to launch a full layer-two network for Bitcoin, offering BTC holders lower fees and faster transactions.

The aim of Bitcoin Hyper is to provide BTC owners with a DeFi ecosystem in which they can put their BTC to good use, earning additional profit on top of any price gains.

It will make use of Solana’s Virtual Machine and zero-knowledge rollups, providing it with a level of scalability and privacy that only the best L2s can match.

As its native token, HYPER will be necessary to pay for transaction fees, while holders will also be able to stake it for a regular yield.

This could make it very popular, and investors can buy it now by going to the Bitcoin Hyper website and connecting a compatible wallet (such as Best Wallet).

HYPER is currently available at a price of $0.012905, although this will rise again later today.