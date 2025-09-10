Crypto Price Prediction Today 10 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Dogecoin

The crypto price prediction for these major tokens is about to get much more bullish, and here's why.

Last updated: September 10, 2025

The crypto price prediction outlook remains positive today, with the total market cap holding firm at $3.99 trillion as the market continues to consolidate.

While price action is largely sideways, many top cryptocurrencies appear to have found a solid bottom over the past week – setting the stage for potential breakout moves.

In this article, we analyze three major altcoins – XRP, PI, and DOGE – along with a fast-rising low-cap contender that could deliver outsized gains if momentum continues.

With a possible Federal Reserve rate cut on the horizon, these tokens may be poised for substantial gains in the coming days, as bullish sentiment continues to build.

XRP ($XRP): Altcoin Ready to Lead End-of-Year Bull Rally

XRP has suffered a 1% decline in the past 24 hours, while its current price of $2.97 also marks a 10% decline in the past month.

Recent weeks haven’t been great for XRP (or the rest of the market), but there’s every reason to believe that the alt will lead any market-wide rebound and bull rally.

Not only is it up by 450% in the past year, but its fundamentals have only strengthened in the past couple of months, given Ripple’s expansion and the prospect of XRP ETFs.

The firm has made important acquisitions and signed new partnerships, and the upshot is that demand for XRP will only increase over time.

As we’ve noted before, its chart highlights how it has moved into a very promising position, with its indicators turning bullish after more than a month of bearishness.

Source: TradingView

Its RSI (yellow) has recently climbed above 50, while its MACD (orange, blue) is about to turn positive, signalling that buyers are returning to its market.

Given such moves, we could see the XRP price rise back to $3.50 as soon as the end of this month, while it may top $5 by the end of 2025.

Crypto Price Prediction: Pi Network ($PI) – Altcoin Continues to Slide Despite Efforts to Boost Ecosystem

The prize for the most disappointing altcoin of the year may end up going to Pi Network, which has suffered a consistent decline since peaking at $2.99 in February.

It’s now languishing at a price of $0.3432, representing a 1% drop in 24 hours, 15% drop in a month, and an 88% decline since the aforementioned ATH.

These aren’t inspiring figures, and what’s particularly concerning is that PI continues to fall despite efforts from its team to boost its utility and appeal.

This includes the launch of the Pi App Studio in July, as well as of a development fund worth $100 million, both of which have failed to set the market alight.

And today, we see that PI remains in a severely oversold position, one which it shows few signs of escaping.

If the FOMC does cut rates next week, the resulting market-wide rally could help kickstart PI’s year, potentially sending it back towards $1.

However, because of its recent struggles to gain new listings, and because of industry suspicion surrounding PI, it’s just as possible that it falls further.

In that case, the crypto price prediction for PI sees it dropping to $0.30 in the next few weeks, and $0.20 by the end of Q4.

Crypto Price Prediction: Dogecoin ($DOGE) – ETF Hopes Give Veteran Meme Coin Strong Prospects

Despite suffering a slight dip today, Dogecoin’s current price of $0.2405 marks an 11% increase in a week and 3.5% gain in the past month.

The meme token has also risen by 130% in the past year, giving it the kind of momentum that will help carry it strongly into any end-of-year bull rally.

While there hasn’t recently been any bullish news as far as Dogecoin’s fundamentals go, the token continues to command a considerable community of supporters, who have helped prop up its price in recent weeks.

On top of this, there is a good chance that we could see Dogecoin ETFs in the next few months, with Bloomberg analysts giving 3 DOGE ETFs a 90% chance of approval.

This is hugely encouraging for the coin, which is moving into an increasingly bullish position, as we see from its chart below.

Source: TradingView

It has broken out of a bullish pennant in recent days, while its RSI and MACD have turned positive, indicating an increase in buying pressure.

Yet the coin is still a long way from being overbought, which means that it can still rise further before suffering a correction.

It could reach $0.30 by the end of September, before climbing towards $0.70 by the New Year.

Bitcoin Hyper: Bullish Layer-Two Network Raises $14.4 Million in Presale

The tokens above could do very well in the event of a rate cut next week, but they won’t be the only coins posting big returns as we enter the final stages of the year.

There are also several presale coins preparing to launch very soon, and one of the most exciting is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a layer-two project that has now raised an impressive $14.4 million in its presale.

This is a hugely encouraging figure, and the reason for Bitcoin Hyper’s early success is that it will be the first fully fledged layer-two network for Bitcoin.

By integrating with Solana’s high-speed infrastructure, Bitcoin Hyper will bring scalability and programmability to the Bitcoin ecosystem, while also cutting down on transaction fees.

Users can deposit their Bitcoin with Bitcoin Hyper’s smart contract, which will then provide an equivalent amount of HYPER for use on its L2 platform.

The aim is for Bitcoin Hyper to become an important hub for DeFi, something which will enable Bitcoin holders to tap into BTC’s value and make considerable profits.

And as the platform’s native token, HYPER is likely to attract big demand, with the coin also available for staking.

You can buy the token now as part of the presale by going to the Bitcoin Hyper website, where HYPER currently costs $0.012885

This will rise later today, so investors should move now if they want to lock in the biggest possible gains.