Price Analysis

Crypto Price Prediction Today 1 October – XRP, PUMP, Plasma

Plasma Pump Fun XRP
The market has rebounded bullishly today, boosting the crypto price prediction for these three altcoins.
Author
Simon Chandler
Author
Simon Chandler
About Author

Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Crypto Price Prediction Today 1 October – XRP, PUMP, Plasma.

With the market surging to a cap of $4.086 trillion today, the crypto price prediction for XRP, PUMP and Plasma has just become very interesting.

All three of these coins have made significant moves in the past 24 hours, with PUMP boasting one of the best returns in the market today, at 24%.

But with a wave of altcoin ETFs are about to launch in the coming weeks, we may see even bigger gains in the final months of the year.

We forecast where the three coins above are likely to be in the next few weeks and by the end of the year, using their technicals and fundamentals to arrive at price predictions.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – Technicals and ETFs Position Altcoin for Major End-of-Year Rally

Boasting a 3% gain in the past 24 hours, the XRP price has risen to $2.94, which also means that it has risen by 2% in a week and by 4% in a month.

XRP has also posted an annual return of 367%, making it one of the best-performing major tokens over the last 12 months.

Such gains have followed from Ripple’s increasingly bullish position, with the company expanding rapidly following the final conclusion of its legal case with the SEC in August.

This has boosted bullishness for XRP, and given that more than ten XRP ETFs are in line to launch by the end of the year, the coin’s price could very soon burst.

If we look at its chart, we see that it has just begun a breakout, following a period of overselling.

XRP chart - crypto price prediction.
Source: TradingView

Its RSI (yellow) and MACD (orange, blue) are beginning to rise again after being in negative positions, while its price looks as though it’s about to break out of a bullish pennant.

Now may be a perfect time to buy XRP, just before it reclaims $3 and potentially breaks its ATH of $3.65, which it recorded in July.

And as we head towards the end of the year, XRP could even rise towards $5.

Crypto Price Prediction: Pump.fun ($PUMP) – Launchpad Growth Could See New Alt Smash All-Time High

If there’s one top-100 token that has truly pumped today, it’s Pump.fun, which at $0.006771 has rallied by 25% in the past 24 hours.

This price also marks a 12.5% gain in a week and a 96% increase in the last 30 days, with the token rallying hard on the back of the Pump.fun launchpad’s recent growth.

Pump.fun is now one of the largest dapps running on Solana and in the crypto ecosystem as a whole, with most new coins launching on its platform.

This is extremely bullish as far as PUMP’s price is concerned, and its chart today suggests that we may see more gains in the near and medium term.

Pump chart - crypto price prediction.
Source: TradingView

Its indicators are rising from oversold positions, while its price is also bouncing up from the bottom of a channel in which it has been trading since late August.

As such, the crypto price prediction for PUMP looks very promising, with the alt on course to retake its ATH of $0.008819 (set in mid-September) in the next few weeks.

From there, it could easily rise beyond $0.020 in the final month of the year, and rise even higher if the wider market is bullish enough.

Crypto Price Prediction: Plasma ($XPL) – New Stablecoin Platform Ready to Break Out of Channel

At $1.04, new token XPL has actually dropped by 1.5% in the past 24 hours, while it’s also down by 38% since hitting a record high of $1.68 three days ago.

However, as the native token of Bitfinex-backed stablecoin platform Plasma, it has very strong fundamentals, and is likely to return to growth after its current correction plays out.

Plasma already has a total value locked in of $5.67 billion, making it the sixth-biggest layer-one network in the crypto ecosystem.

This is hugely encouraging for such a young platform, and it bodes well for XPL’s future price action.

Despite today’s fall, XPL’s indicators have bottomed out and begun to rise again, suggesting that a recovery is on its way.

It has also been trading within a falling channel over the past week or so, implying that it could make a big move very soon.

Assuming favorable market conditions, it could potentially break out towards $2 in the next week or so, before rallying higher in the coming weeks.

From there, it could pass $4 or even $10 by the end of the year.

PEPENODE Raises $1.5 Million in Presale: Could the Mine-to-Earn Token Surge on Launch?

As far as newer tokens go, there are several interesting presale coins currently available to investors, with some showing potential for big things.

One of these is PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), an ERC-20 token that has raised just over $1.5 million in its presale, which it opened only a few weeks ago.

This figure is an encouraging sign for PEPENODE’s future, with the token generating hype on the back of its plans to become the market’s first mine-to-earn token.

What this means is that it will enable its holders to develop their own virtual mining rigs, through which they can earn rewards in other tokens, such as PEPE and FARTCOIN.

Users can spend PEPENODE to buy more virtual mining nodes, with a higher number of nodes providing greater rewards.

This should incentivize greater PEPENODE accumulation, as should the fact that holders can also stake the token, earning staking rewards on top of virtual mining rewards.

This promises to make the coin one of the more intriguing launches of the year, with investors able to join its sale by going to the PEPENODE website.

The token currently costs $0.0010831, although this will continue to rise for as long as the sale runs.

Visit the Official Pepenode Website Here

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

More Articles

Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-10-01 22:30:00
Industry Talk
Best Crypto to Buy Now 1 October – XRP, Pepe, Pi Coin
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-10-01 22:30:00
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017, when the website was first launched, and has also written for Cointelegraph and CryptoVantage, as well as such websites as Forbes, Wired, Digital Trends and Business Insider.
Read More
