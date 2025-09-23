BTC $112,195.83 -0.52%
ETH $4,186.13 -0.57%
SOL $215.58 -2.18%
PEPE $0.0000096 -0.12%
SHIB $0.000012 0.25%
DOGE $0.24 -0.66%
XRP $2.84 -0.20%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.16
Cryptonews Blockchain News

SEC Chair Paul Atkins Denies CFTC Merger: “We’re Working Hand In Glove”

CFTC SEC SEC Chair
ChatGPT said: SEC chief Paul Atkins dismissed talk of a merger with the CFTC, stressing cooperation over consolidation as both agencies prepare for a joint roundtable on regulatory priorities. He said working “hand in glove” with the CFTC is the path forward amid changes in crypto regulation.
Author
Julia Smith
Author
Julia Smith
About Author

Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins denied speculation that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) would be merging with the SEC in a recent appearance on Mornings with Maria.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins Says He Has His “Hands Full”

According to the September 23 X post published on the official Mornings with Maria account, Atkins pushed back on the idea that the two agencies would merge, saying that he has his “hands full right now.”

“We’re working hand in glove with the CFTC right now, so compartmentalization is what I really envision,” Atkins said. “People have been discussing these issues for a long time, and we’re at a point now, especially when we look at the changes in the digital asset area, that it’s really incumbent on the two agencies to work hand in glove.”

However, Atkins did admit that the SEC has been looking at “issues with respect to the crypto area,” alongside the CFTC, with the former SEC commissioner affirming that the “American public will benefit from a joint effort by the two agencies.”

CFTC, SEC Prepare for Highly-Anticipated Roundtable

News of the CFTC and SEC’s rumored merger comes ahead of the agencies’ joint roundtable next Monday, September 29.

According to the SEC’s website, the roundtable will serve as “an opportunity to discuss regulatory harmonization priorities” and will be open to the public.

“It is a new day at the SEC and the CFTC, and today we begin a long-awaited journey to provide markets the clarity they deserve,” Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham said in a September 5 statement.

“By working in lockstep, our two agencies can harness our nation’s unique regulatory structure into a source of strength for market participants, investors, and all Americans,” they added.

However, exactly how the two agencies will address potential overlapping blockchain jurisdictions remains to be determined.

Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-22 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Eye a Technical Breakout That Could Push SOL to $310
2025-09-21 15:38:22
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-23 12:16:48
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-23 21:16:12
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,068,605,760,549
-4.35
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-22 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Eye a Technical Breakout That Could Push SOL to $310
2025-09-21 15:38:22
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-23 12:16:48
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-23 21:16:12
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
SEC Eyes Game-Changing Crypto Exemption to Boost Innovation – USA to Become Crypto Hub?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-23 14:32:13
Blockchain News
FTX Trust Sues Genesis Digital for $1.15B Clawback Over Alleged Fraudulent Transfers
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-23 19:14:20
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors