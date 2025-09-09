BTC $111,498.87 -0.79%
Cryptonews Crypto Regulation News

SEC Crypto Task Force Announces New Key Crypto Roundtable

Paul atkins SEC SEC Chair
The SEC will gather experts to debate financial privacy and surveillance at its headquarters next month, with the public invited to attend.
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.

Last updated: 

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Crypto Task Force will host a key hearing on financial privacy and surveillance on October 17, the agency announced in a September 8 press release.

Crypto Task Force Takes On Financial Surveillance

According to the Monday announcement, the upcoming panel will be open to the public and “bring together panelists who are at the forefront of developing technologies designed to protect individual privacy.”

Scheduled for 1-4 p.m. at SEC headquarters, the panel will also focus on discussing policy matters key to financial surveillance, with speakers expected to be revealed later.

“Technology that helps Americans protect their privacy is critically important as it enables people to choose when and with whom to share sensitive data about themselves so they can be protected from bad actors,” said Commissioner Hester M. Peirce.

“Understanding recent developments in privacy-protecting tools will assist the SEC and other financial regulators as we work on policy solutions in the crypto space,” she added.

SEC Launches New Initiative To Fight Fraud

News of the SEC’s latest roundtable comes just days after the federal regulator unveiled its Cross-Border Task Force in a bid to combat fraud and market manipulation conducted by entities outside the U.S.

The task force will also heighten its enforcement efforts against “gatekeepers” who assist these organizations in accessing U.S. capital markets, particularly concerning underwriters and auditors.

“This new task force will consolidate SEC investigative efforts and allow the SEC to use every available tool to combat transnational fraud,” SEC Chair Paul Atkins said in a statement.

Established earlier this year, the Crypto Task Force’s mission is oriented toward “developing a comprehensive and clear regulatory framework for crypto assets,” per a January 2025 designation.

With the SEC’s upcoming roundtable, the agency continues to position itself at the center of debates over privacy, surveillance, and the future of crypto regulation.

