BTC $112,046.43 0.95%
ETH $4,477.06 4.38%
SOL $211.62 1.89%
PEPE $0.0000099 2.52%
SHIB $0.000012 1.39%
DOGE $0.22 3.74%
XRP $2.85 0.95%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.42
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Crypto Exchange Bithumb Promises to Compensate Customers After 100 Min. Outage

Bithumb Crypto Exchange
Trading platform went down abruptly at 11:27 PM KST on September 2
Author
Tim Alper
Author
Tim Alper
About Author

Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Crypto Exchange Bithumb Promises to Compensate Customers After 100 Min. Outage

The South Korean crypto exchange Bithumb says it will compensate customers who were affected by an outage that took the platform offline for about 100 minutes on September 2.

The South Korean newspaper Seoul Kyungjae reported that the platform went down “suddenly” at 11:27 PM KST on September 2.

Bithumb confirmed computer system-related problems caused the disruption, rather than an external hacking attempt.

A graph showing Bithumb trading volumes on September 2-3.
Bithumb trading volumes on September 2-3. (Source: CoinGecko)

Bithumb Outage: What We Know

The exchange explained that order executions were delayed, with its order book frozen. Bithumb said that its engineers “immediately began system maintenance” after detecting the fault.

However, Bithumb “trading services were down for approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes,” the newspaper explained.

Bithumb announced September 3 that it would “fully compensate users for losses incurred due to the trading suspension.”

The exchange said it now plans to “sequentially review” customer complaints and provide compensation for traders who lost money as a result of the outage.

Bithumb said it hopes to complete the review and compensation process in the space of “approximately one month.”

An exchange official said a transaction system error caused the problem. Bithumb said: “The outage was not caused by external factors like hacking. We are analyzing the details of this technical error to ensure this does not happen again.”

A table showing the top five coins per trading volume on Bithumb on September 2-3.
The top five coins per trading volume on Bithumb on September 2-3. (Source: CoinGecko)

Do South Korean Exchanges Need to Shore up Their Systems?

The newspaper said customers had suffered “significant disruption.” This follows major system errors at South Korea’s biggest exchanges during last year’s martial law crisis.

Crypto markets experienced turmoil in early December 2024, after former President Yoon Suk-yeol attempted to declare martial law.

Some traders responded by selling their crypto holdings, while others attempted to “buy the dip.”

The result was a massive and sudden surge of web traffic to major exchanges, with many platforms seemingly unable to take the strain.

“Repeated computer outages at major exchanges are fueling investor discontent,” Seoul Kyungjae wrote.

We Must Improve Legal System, Say Industry Officials

Data compiled by the offices of the People Power Party lawmaker Lee Heon-seung has revealed that 89 cases of outages occurred at the country’s five fiat-trading exchanges from 2018 to 2024.

Bithumb has experinced 41 of these outages, with its closest rival Upbit experiencing 28 cases. GOPAX has suffered from 11 outages in the period, with Coinone reporting eight cases. Korbit experienced just one system-related outage between 2018 and 2024.

The newspaper bemoaned the fact that South Korea currently has no industry-wide legal compensation standards. As such, deadlines for reporting damages and compensation methods currently “vary greatly from exchange to exchange.”

The newspaper quoted an unnamed South Korean crypto industry official as stating:

“The crypto market is highly volatile and operates 24 hours a day. As such, even a few minutes of trading interruption can result in investors making losses. We need to create a streamlined compensation system for damages caused by exchanges’ computer system failures.”

Bithumb is aiming to go public on the NASDAQ stock exchange in 2026. It has recently launched a spinoff company as part of its bid. This, Bithumb claims, has allowed it to divide its core exchange operations from its new business arm.

Press Releases
XRP Price Prediction: Expectations of a Fed Rate Cut Could Push Ripple’s Price Up by $10. Insiders Recommend Findmining’s XRP Contracts
Price Analysis
Trump Coin Price Prediction: WLFI Launch Sparks Trump Crypto Frenzy – 1,000% Move Appears on Price Chart
2025-09-01 22:00:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $11B Whale Move, Metaplanet Hits 20K BTC, $250K in Sight
2025-09-02 03:00:19
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-02 20:18:52
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-03 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-04 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,061,188,833,434
-1.03
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Price Prediction: Expectations of a Fed Rate Cut Could Push Ripple’s Price Up by $10. Insiders Recommend Findmining’s XRP Contracts
Price Analysis
Trump Coin Price Prediction: WLFI Launch Sparks Trump Crypto Frenzy – 1,000% Move Appears on Price Chart
2025-09-01 22:00:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $11B Whale Move, Metaplanet Hits 20K BTC, $250K in Sight
2025-09-02 03:00:19
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-02 20:18:52
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-03 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-04 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Crypto Exchange Bithumb Promises to Compensate Customers After 100 Min. Outage
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-09-03 23:30:00
Industry Talk
Best New Crypto to Buy Today – 3 September
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-09-03 22:30:00
Tim Alper
Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked on media projects with Samsung, Sony, LG, Hyundai, Korean Air, Microsoft, Accenture, and more. His crypto-related articles have also been published on The Motley Fool and FXEmpire.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors