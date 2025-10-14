Crypto Price Prediction Today October 14 – XRP, Ethereum, BNB Coin

Tariffs are pulling down the market, but the crypto price prediction for these 3 altcoins is now hyper-bullish.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Tariff tensions between the USA and China have dragged the market down today, impacting the crypto price prediction for XRP, Ethereum and BNB Coin.

All three coins have registered significant losses in the past 24 hours, yet their fundamental positions remain as positive as ever, with the arrival of altcoin ETFs later this year likely to ignite big rallies.

Now may also be a great time to buy newer coins, with one presale token in particular showing strong potential for growth once it launches.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – ETFs and Ripple Growth to Help Alt Bounce from Massively Oversold Position

The past few weeks have been very unkind to XRP, which has dropped from $3.09 at the start of October to $2.47 today.

It’s down by 6% in 24 hours, 17% in a week and by 20% in a month, although it retains a very decent 360% increase in a year.

There’s no denying that XRP has taken a battering recently, but this arguably sets it up for an even bigger surge in the not-too distant future.

It’s currently waiting on more ETF launches than any other altcoin, with the launch of such funds (possibly very soon) set to boost its price massively.

Source: TradingView

Its chart today shows that it’s very close to hitting rock bottom, from which it can only bounce.

Its main indicators – the RSI (yellow) and MACD (orange, blue) – are in heavily oversold positions, while its price is trading within a bullish pennant.

This provides the foundation for a big rally in the coming weeks, while Ripple’s ongoing growth as a business puts XRP in a prime position to grow over the longer term.

It could return to $3 in early November, before ending the year above $5.

Crypto Price Prediction: Ethereum ($ETH) – L1 Dominance Means ETH Will Lead Any Market-Wide Bull Rally

ETH has dropped by 4% in the past 24 hours, with its current price of $3,999 marking a 14% decline in a week and a month.

Ethereum does remain up by 58% in a year, which isn’t as impressive as XRP’s annual gain, but it does potentially mean that ETH will rally harder and compensate once an end-of-year rally gets into gear.

The coin also boasts arguably the best fundamentals in crypto (save for BTC and maybe a handful of alts), meaning that it’s a prime position to ride any market-wide rally.

And if we look at its chart, it too is in an oversold position from which it should recover very soon.

Source: TradingView

At the same time, the past few days have seen whales accumulating ETH, likely in the expectation of future gains.

Given that Ethereum is still the biggest layer-one network by a wide margin, we can expect it to be one of the chief beneficiaries of any general growth in the crypto industry, including the growth of tokenisation and real-world assets (for example).

We could therefore see the ETH price reach $4,500 by the end of the month, while it could enter 2026 at around $7,000.

Crypto Price Prediction: BNB Coin ($BNB) – Binance Dominance and CZ Pardon Could Send Alt to New All-Time Highs

BNB is a similar coin to ETH, in the sense that its status as Binance’s utility token means it will lead any end-of-year bull rally.

Binance is the biggest crypto-exchange in the world, and is likely to remain the biggest for the foreseeable future.

As such, its utility token, BNB, will grow in parallel with the growth of the wider market.

Its price currently stands at $1,200, which may represent an 11% loss in 24 hours, but which is also a 28% increase in a month.

BNB has been growing steadily over the past few weeks, and its chart today suggests that it could be in for another spike soon.

Source: TradingView

Its recent momentum has been so strong that its RSI (yellow) has rebounded to 70 and above after falling only as low as 60 or 50.

And given that it’s close to touching 50 today, we could see it and BNB’s price rallying again in the very near future.

Boosting its fundamental position is also the fact that the Trump administration may soon grant a pardon to Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, who pleased guilty to anti-money laundering failures in November 2023.

This would boost Binance’s business position, while by extension it would boost BNB.

The altcoin is therefore on track to climb over $2,000 by the end of November, and will end the year even higher.

