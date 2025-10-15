Coinbase Forum: Global Leaders on Tokenization, Regulation and Financial Innovation

The Coinbase Crypto Forum in London brings together global leaders shaping the future of finance — from former policymakers to top executives driving crypto innovation. The day opens with remarks by Drew Robinson, Head of Institutional at Coinbase, setting the stage for a series of high-level discussions.

A headline fireside chat follows, featuring Nick Clegg, former UK Deputy Prime Minister and President of Global Affairs at Meta, and George Osborne, former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer and Partner at Robey Warshaw LLP, in conversation with Tom Duff Gordon, Coinbase’s VP of International Policy, on The Future of Money: Power, Policy, and Protocols.

Throughout the day, panels will explore how institutions are building long-term crypto strategies, driving tokenization, and navigating regulatory change. Speakers include leaders from JP Morgan, Deribit, BVNK, Coinbase Asset Management, HM Treasury, and the U.S. Treasury, offering rare insights into the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain innovation.

Power, Policy, and Protocols — Fireside with Nick Clegg and George Osborne

In a thought-provoking opening session at the Coinbase Crypto Forum, Nick Clegg, former UK Deputy Prime Minister and now President of Global Affairs at Meta, joined George Osborne, former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer for a candid fireside conversation moderated by Tom Duff Gordon, Coinbase’s VP of International Policy.

At Coinbase’s first crypto forum outside the U.S., held in London, former UK Chancellor George Osborne reflected on his early encounter with digital assets — recalling his use of a Bitcoin ATM in 2015. Speaking candidly, Osborne noted that in the decade since, Britain has “missed the boat” on crypto innovation, while regions such as the Middle East and Asia have surged ahead in embracing digital finance.

His remarks stress a broader theme of the event: the urgent need for regulatory clarity and forward-looking policy to ensure the UK can compete in the next chapter of the global financial system.

The discussion explored the evolving intersection of technology, regulation, and society, beginning with reflections on how global platforms like Facebook were designed — and how political, social, and ethical considerations have since reshaped their missions.

Clegg spoke about the importance of responsible design and usability in emerging technologies, noting that systems like artificial intelligence must ultimately enhance, not replace, human judgment.

Osborne, drawing on his experience steering the UK economy through the post-financial crisis era, emphasized the balance between innovation and stability, suggesting that governments must craft regulatory frameworks that encourage growth while maintaining public trust.

Both speakers touched on the influence of younger generations in shaping technology’s future — from digital finance to decentralized governance — and the growing need for policies that keep pace with rapid AI and blockchain advancements.

The pair also examined broader macro themes, including U.S. economic growth, global energy policy, and strategic planning in government, underscoring how technology, finance, and politics are now deeply intertwined. The conversation concluded on an optimistic note, envisioning a world where innovation remains open, inclusive, and anchored in human values.

Coinbase Hosts First Crypto Forum Outside the U.S. in London

Coinbase hosted its first-ever institutional crypto forum outside the U.S. in London, drawing around 150 attendees from leading financial institutions to discuss the next chapter of digital finance.

Held at the elegant Banking Hall in London, the historic venue — once a symbol of traditional banking — provided a fitting backdrop for discussions on the future of money, tokenization and regulation.

Against a refined setting, executives, policymakers, and innovators exchanged ideas on how blockchain and institutional adoption are reshaping global finance. The atmosphere was both exclusive and collaborative showing Coinbase’s growing role as a bridge between traditional markets and the digital economy.