Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Projects Bitcoin Price Explosion to $1M by 2030

Brian Armstrong Coinbase
Armstrong said US regulatory progress, a government Bitcoin reserve and reduced risks are strengthening Bitcoin’s long-term outlook.
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Last updated: 
Armstrong

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has predicted Bitcoin could reach $1m per token by the end of the decade, joining a growing list of high-profile figures betting on explosive growth in the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

“I think we’ll see $1M per Bitcoin by 2030,” Armstrong wrote on X Thursday as he flagged his interview on the Cheeky Pint podcast.

The forecast drew attention because Armstrong rarely issues public price targets, despite leading one of the industry’s most influential exchanges.

From Dorsey To Wood, Big Names Push Bold Bitcoin Forecasts

His call aligns with several other well-known advocates. Former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has also said Bitcoin could climb to $1m by 2030 and continue rising from there.

ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood has gone further, projecting a possible $1.5m price in her firm’s “bull case” scenario.

Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy has argued the milestone could be reached when Wall Street allocates 10% of its reserves to Bitcoin. Author Robert Kiyosaki, known for Rich Dad Poor Dad, has likewise cited inflation and debt concerns as drivers of a seven-figure valuation.

Regulatory Clarity In US Seen As Major Milestone For Crypto

Coinbase CEO explained that several developments are strengthening Bitcoin’s long-term outlook.

He pointed to regulatory clarity emerging in the US, including legislation on stablecoins and a pending market structure bill in the Senate. “Fingers crossed, something could happen by the end of this year. That would be a huge milestone,” he said.

He also noted that the US government now holds a strategic Bitcoin reserve, a move he once considered unthinkable.

According to him, the major risks that once clouded Bitcoin’s future are receding. Concerns about governments banning the asset have eased, while the Bitcoin protocol has withstood more than a decade of scrutiny.

Armstrong acknowledged the need for upgrades to protect against advances in quantum computing but said the developer community is already exploring proposals.

Large Funds Hold 1% Bitcoin Allocations, With Room To Grow

At the same time, institutional demand is building. Armstrong said many large funds currently hold about 1% of their portfolios in Bitcoin. He argued that once clear rules are in place, capital inflows will accelerate.

Exchange-traded funds have already driven a wave of adoption, attracting significant institutional money into the asset class. Armstrong expects that trend to continue as regulatory milestones are achieved and sovereign interest grows.

Bitcoin’s potential to reach $1m has long been a lightning rod in financial debates. The cryptocurrency has repeatedly defied skeptics, setting fresh all-time highs before sharp corrections.

For believers such as Armstrong, the case for seven-figure valuations rests on the interplay of limited supply, institutional adoption and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Supporters argue that Bitcoin could emerge as a global reserve asset, similar to digital gold, if mainstream financial institutions and governments continue to build exposure.

For now, Bitcoin remains well below that target. But with institutional money waiting on the sidelines and regulatory clarity edging closer, the idea of a million-dollar Bitcoin no longer sits on the fringes of speculation.

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Tests $4,350 Resistance – $10K This Cycle?
2025-08-20 19:21:22
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
2025-08-17 11:01:32
,
by Anas Hassan
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds
2025-08-18 16:52:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-21 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
