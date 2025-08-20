Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC Recover After $112K Test and $1M Call?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin is trading at around $114,390, up nearly 1% in the past 24 hours, with daily volumes near $69.6 billion. The world’s largest cryptocurrency holds a market cap of $2.27 trillion, with 19.9 million BTC in circulation out of a capped supply of 21 million. Despite the recent rebound, the charts show BTC struggling to hold above its short-term support zones.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Key Levels Ahead

On the technical front, Bitcoin price prediction remains bearish as BTC has slipped beneath its 50-day moving average ($116,033), which has flipped into resistance. The rejection near $124,450 carved a bearish engulfing candle, signaling momentum loss after July’s rally.

Traders are now watching the neckline of a potential head-and-shoulders pattern around $112,000. A breakdown below this level could accelerate declines toward $108,000 and possibly $105,150, as shown in TradingView’s projected path.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Momentum signals back this caution. The MACD has crossed into negative territory, while the RSI at 44 leaves room for further downside. Consecutive bearish candlesticks resemble the start of a three black crows pattern, often linked with deeper pullbacks.

Yet, the longer-term structure is less bleak. Since June, Bitcoin has defended a series of higher lows, with small-bodied dojis near $113K showing indecision rather than panic selling.

Should buyers retake $116,150, the path opens toward $120,900, then $124,450, with a breakout potentially extending to $127,540 and the long-anticipated $130K level.

Fundamental Outlook: Armstrong’s $1M Call

While the charts point to short-term caution, fundamentals remain highly supportive. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on August 20 that he expects Bitcoin to reach $1 million per coin by 2030. Armstrong described this as the “rough idea” in his head, highlighting adoption, innovation, and technological improvements as drivers of exponential growth.

JUST IN: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong predicts Bitcoin will reach $1,000,000 by 2030. pic.twitter.com/rT95DfJbTG — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) August 20, 2025

No model, but the bigger picture is accumulation, supply is shrinking, and use cases are expanding. So long term investors can be confident even if short term traders are navigating volatility.

Outlook for Traders and Investors

For traders the playbook is clear: close above $116K and long to $124K-$130K, close below $112K and short to $108K. For investors this is an accumulation zone in a bigger bull run.

In the bigger picture Armstrong’s $1M call shows how market leaders see Bitcoin not as a speculative asset but as a long term foundation of digital finance. Whether BTC retests $108K or goes to $130K in the short term the road ahead is higher over the next few years.

