Coinbase Bends to Pressure – Finally Lists Rival Binance’s BNB Amid Listing Drama

Coinbase adds BNB to its roadmap under public and competitive pressure, marking a strategic shift toward transparency and inclusivity.

Hassan Shittu
Last updated: October 15, 2025

Coinbase has taken an unexpected turn by adding Binance’s native token, BNB, to its official listing roadmap, a move marking the first time the U.S. exchange has shown support for its rival’s flagship asset.

The announcement came on Wednesday when Coinbase Markets revealed that BNB had been added to the roadmap, meaning trading will go live once “market-making support and sufficient technical infrastructure” are in place.

Assets added to the roadmap today: BNB (BNB)https://t.co/lyEugQo7Cv — Coinbase Markets 🛡️ (@CoinbaseMarkets) October 15, 2025

While the inclusion doesn’t ensure an immediate listing, it shows intent and, for many observers, a shift in Coinbase’s listing stance.

The timing of the move is striking. Just over a week ago, Arca CIO Jeff Dorman criticized Coinbase for what he described as inconsistent listing standards, claiming the exchange had listed “some of the absolute worst assets” while ignoring high-performing tokens from rival platforms.

Dorman argued that Coinbase’s selective approach left it “stuck between” being an open marketplace and a curated platform.

Adding BNB to the roadmap, therefore, looks like a response to mounting external pressure and criticism of inconsistency.

Coinbase’s BNB Move: Response to Criticism or Step Toward a More Open Marketplace?

That pressure appeared to intensify after a separate dispute erupted between Binance and Limitless Labs, a firm backed by Coinbase Ventures.

Limitless CEO CJ Hetherington accused Binance of requesting about 8% of his project’s token supply, along with cash and security deposits, in exchange for a potential listing.

Binance denied the claims, calling them “false and defamatory” and stating that it does not profit from listings. The exchange said any deposits required are refundable within one to two years and are designed to discourage scams.

In response to the controversy, Jesse Pollak, head of Coinbase’s Base network, wrote that “exchange listings should cost 0%,” a remark that quickly turned the spotlight back on Coinbase itself.

Why don’t you list #BNB then?



Stop with the hypocrisy and double standards.



Unless BNB (the third largest cryptocurrency by market cap) gets listed on Coinbase, your opinion of how another exchange should list cryptocurrencies is meaningless.



Lead by example. https://t.co/pWKyljyAxk — Yazan 🇵🇸 (@YazanXBT) October 14, 2025

Critics urged the company to “lead by example” and list BNB, arguing that failing to do so undercut its message of transparency and fairness.

The listing also follows Coinbase’s rollout of “The Blue Carpet,” a new suite of tools designed to make its listing process more transparent and accessible to asset issuers.

Introducing The Blue Carpet on Coinbase, a new asset listing experience to increase accessibility and transparency for onchain builders.



Asset issuers: start here for free 👇https://t.co/CrKgm27bOj — Coinbase Markets 🛡️ (@CoinbaseMarkets) October 15, 2025

According to the company’s blog post, Blue Carpet provides direct access to Coinbase’s listings team, customizable asset pages across both its centralized exchange and retail DEX, discounts for services like MiCA whitepaper support, and Coinbase One subscriptions for select project teams.

Coinbase emphasized that listings and applications remain free, reiterating that the company does not charge listing or application fees, a clear distinction from the practices often rumored across the exchange industry.

The exchange stated that its standards focus on legal, compliance, and technical criteria rather than a project’s popularity or market cap.

BNB Surges 2% After Coinbase Adds Token to Roadmap

BNB’s journey began in July 2017 when it launched through an ICO on Ethereum, raising $15 million.

Originally designed to offer discounted trading fees on Binance, it later migrated to the Binance Chain in 2019 and became the native asset of the broader BNB Chain ecosystem.

Today, it stands as one of the world’s most actively used blockchains, hosting arrays of decentralized apps, trading platforms, and smart contracts.

Additionally, BNB has been trading for a while now on exchanges such as WEEX, Bybit, Binance, Bitget, LBank, Pionex, and many others.

As for Coinbase, the decision to list its rival’s token represents both a strategic and symbolic shift.

For years, Coinbase has been criticized for excluding BNB, citing compliance and technical limitations.

However, in its announcement, Coinbase reiterated that roadmap additions are not guaranteed listings and that assets can be delayed or removed if requirements are not met.

The decision to move forward with BNB comes as the token continues to show resilience in the market. BNB briefly rose 2% to $1,175 following the news before stabilizing.

The world’s third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization recently hit a new all-time high of $1,370, defying broader volatility triggered by a $19 billion liquidation wave across crypto markets.

📌 BNB Hits Second ATH This Month, Crosses $1,300 Barrier



Binance Coin (BNB) surged past $1,300 on October 6, 2025, marking its second all-time high within hours after initially breaking $1,200 earlier in the day, as the token flipped XRP to become the third-largest… — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) October 10, 2025

Data from Coinomist Magazine shows the BNB Chain processed over 500 million transactions in the past 30 days, a 151% increase month-over-month.

Much of that activity has been driven by a surge in Binance-native meme coins, fueled by the platform’s growing retail engagement.

Despite leadership changes at Binance, investor confidence in BNB remains robust, with many analysts pointing to its buyback model and growing ecosystem utility.