BNB Price Prediction: BNB Hits Record $1,370 as $19B Vanishes From Crypto – What’s Going On?

BNB’s chart still looks unstoppable – BNB price prediction signals strong upside with supercycle sentiment rising.

Content Writer Harvey Hunter Content Writer Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 14, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Binance coin is seemingly unaffected by the $19 billion liquidation event that swept the crypto market, a testament to bullish BNB price predictions.

While the altcoin faced a sell-the-news reaction to US-China trade war escalations like most, it has been the quickest to recover, a display of deep investor confidence.

BNB hit a new all-time high of $1,370 during Monday trading, underscoring its strong underlying fundamentals.

According to Coinomist Magazine data, BNB Chain processed over 500 million transactions in the past 30 days, marking a 151% month-over-month increase.

Much of this momentum is tied to the booming Binance-native meme coin market narrative, with ex-CEO Changpeng Zhao’s engagement helping drive social sentiment.

#BNB is taking over.



Open dexscreener , every trending token you see? Pure $bnb memecoins.



The chain’s got the spotlight again.



Shoutout to @cz_binance and the @bnbchain crew, meme szn is fully alive 🔶 pic.twitter.com/3EpScBpdBe — ManLy (@ManLyNFT) October 8, 2025

Binance appears to be having its own “supercycle” moment, reminiscent of Solana’s 2024 breakout after the launch of meme coin launchpad Pump.fun.

BNB Price Prediction: Will the Binance Bull Run Go On?

Binance Coin may still have room to run, with the 15-month ascending triangle pattern yet to fully play out.

BNB / USDT 1-week chart, 15-month ascending triangle pattern. Source: TradingView.

While the post-breakout momentum has stalled this week, the wider structure remains in play. Sights are still set on its $1,650 target, leaving room for a further 40% upwards move.

In the short term, market sentiment may catch up to BNB as momentum indicators signal a cooling phase.

The RSI has reversed from overbought territory above 70, often marking a local top. Still, the MACD histogram’s wide gap above the signal line suggests the uptrend remains strong.

A retest of psychological support around $1,000 stands as a credible local bottom.

Looking ahead, U.S. interest rate cuts could reignite risk appetite into 2026. With growing capital rotation into meme coins, BNB could surge another 150% to $3,000 under stronger demand conditions.

BestWallet: Storing Crypto Can Net You Gains Too

Tired of missing early gems?

Best Wallet ($BEST) is quickly becoming the go-to tool for crypto investors who want to get in before the hype.

Unlike MetaMask or Exodus, Best Wallet gives users an edge with its “Upcoming Tokens” feature — a built-in screener that highlights early-stage projects before they go mainstream.

This isn’t just another wallet. It’s built for the bull market.

As money flows back into crypto, Best Wallet is placing investors directly in front of the next wave of high-upside opportunities.

It also bridges crypto with real-world utility through Bestcard, a debit card that lets you spend stablecoins anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

So far, the presale has raised over $16 million, and momentum is only growing.

Early buyers of $BEST are positioning themselves ahead of the crowd — before listings and before the surge.

Visit the Official Best Wallet Website Here.