BTC $112,886.96 -1.62%
ETH $4,109.73 -2.89%
SOL $201.80 -3.72%
PEPE $0.0000074 -5.07%
SHIB $0.000010 -3.65%
DOGE $0.20 -4.68%
XRP $2.50 -4.24%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

BNB Price Prediction: BNB Hits Record $1,370 as $19B Vanishes From Crypto – What’s Going On?

Binance Coin Price Prediction Technical Analysis
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
BNB’s chart still looks unstoppable – BNB price prediction signals strong upside with supercycle sentiment rising.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
BNB Price Prediction: BNB Hits Record $1,370 as $19B Vanishes From Crypto – What's Going On?

Binance coin is seemingly unaffected by the $19 billion liquidation event that swept the crypto market, a testament to bullish BNB price predictions.

While the altcoin faced a sell-the-news reaction to US-China trade war escalations like most, it has been the quickest to recover, a display of deep investor confidence.

BNB hit a new all-time high of $1,370 during Monday trading, underscoring its strong underlying fundamentals.

According to Coinomist Magazine data, BNB Chain processed over 500 million transactions in the past 30 days, marking a 151% month-over-month increase.

Much of this momentum is tied to the booming Binance-native meme coin market narrative, with ex-CEO Changpeng Zhao’s engagement helping drive social sentiment.

Binance appears to be having its own “supercycle” moment, reminiscent of Solana’s 2024 breakout after the launch of meme coin launchpad Pump.fun.

BNB Price Prediction: Will the Binance Bull Run Go On?

Binance Coin may still have room to run, with the 15-month ascending triangle pattern yet to fully play out.

BNB / USDT 1-week chart, 15-month ascending triangle pattern. Source: TradingView.
BNB / USDT 1-week chart, 15-month ascending triangle pattern. Source: TradingView.

While the post-breakout momentum has stalled this week, the wider structure remains in play. Sights are still set on its $1,650 target, leaving room for a further 40% upwards move.

In the short term, market sentiment may catch up to BNB as momentum indicators signal a cooling phase.

The RSI has reversed from overbought territory above 70, often marking a local top. Still, the MACD histogram’s wide gap above the signal line suggests the uptrend remains strong.

A retest of psychological support around $1,000 stands as a credible local bottom.

Looking ahead, U.S. interest rate cuts could reignite risk appetite into 2026. With growing capital rotation into meme coins, BNB could surge another 150% to $3,000 under stronger demand conditions.

BestWallet: Storing Crypto Can Net You Gains Too

Tired of missing early gems?

Best Wallet ($BEST) is quickly becoming the go-to tool for crypto investors who want to get in before the hype.

Unlike MetaMask or Exodus, Best Wallet gives users an edge with its “Upcoming Tokens” feature — a built-in screener that highlights early-stage projects before they go mainstream.

This isn’t just another wallet. It’s built for the bull market.

As money flows back into crypto, Best Wallet is placing investors directly in front of the next wave of high-upside opportunities.

It also bridges crypto with real-world utility through Bestcard, a debit card that lets you spend stablecoins anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

So far, the presale has raised over $16 million, and momentum is only growing.

Early buyers of $BEST are positioning themselves ahead of the crowd — before listings and before the surge.

Visit the Official Best Wallet Website Here.

Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Early Bitcoin Whale Shorted $1.1B Right Before Tariffs, Now Up $27M – How Did He Know?
2025-10-11 12:21:15
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025
2025-10-13 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-14 17:37:44
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-13 19:14:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
BNB
BNB
$1,204
7.24 %
BNB

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,064,440,062,672
-8.63
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Early Bitcoin Whale Shorted $1.1B Right Before Tariffs, Now Up $27M – How Did He Know?
2025-10-11 12:21:15
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025
2025-10-13 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-14 17:37:44
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-13 19:14:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Nears $111K as Musk Backs BTC, Metaplanet’s $3.5B Bet Faces Test
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-15 00:20:32
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today October 14 – XRP, Ethereum, BNB Coin
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-10-14 23:45:00
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors