China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, Pi Coin by the End of 2025

Crypto is here to stay. For believers, downturns are buying opportunities, and DeepSeek AI believes XRP, SOL and Pi are the best buys around.

Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki



Last updated: November 4, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

China’s DeepSeek AI predicts that Bitcoin will continue losing its dominance to high-utility altcoins as crypto matures.

Historically, catalytic events, like “Uptober” and the Fed’s interest rate cuts, have not yielded the bull markets people expected. While some of it is down to controversial tariffs by Washington, the downturn has dragged on for a month, which suggests the industry is undergoing a major change.

See, beyond Bitcoin’s narrative of being a store of value, crypto is designed to have everyday use that makes our lives easier. That’s why DeepSeek names XRP, Solana, and Pi Network as likely frontrunners when the candles turn green again.

XRP ($XRP): DeepSeek Sees 400% Upside by Year-End

According to DeepSeek’s modeling, Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could emerge as one of the biggest gainers of 2025’s closing months, with forecasts showing a potential rise to between $5 and $10, roughly a 339% surge from its current level of $2.28.

Source: DeepSeek AI

Following Ripple’s courtroom victory over the SEC earlier this year, investor sentiment turned sharply positive, propelling XRP to a seven-year peak of $3.65 in July. Over the past twelve months, XRP has risen 350%, outperforming major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Ripple’s introduction of the RLUSD stablecoin, combined with CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s outreach to U.S. political leaders, has positioned the firm as a compliant and forward-thinking player in the evolving regulatory landscape. This perception continues to draw institutional and retail interest alike.

XRP’s chart patterns remain encouraging, with multiple bullish flag formations extending into early 2025, a sign of potential continuation.

If new catalysts emerge, such as ETF approvals, expanded global partnerships, or clearer U.S. crypto legislation, XRP could realize DeepSeek’s upper price target of $10 before Christmas.

Solana (SOL): DeepSeek Predicts Post-ETF Surge to Four Digits

Solana ($SOL) continues to solidify its reputation as one of the fastest-growing smart contract platforms, boasting a market cap above $89 billion and over $10 billion in total value locked (TVL) across its DeFi ecosystem.

Source: DeepSeek AI

The recent approval of Bitwise and Grayscale’s Solana ETFs in the U.S. has reignited excitement among institutional investors. Capital inflows could mirror those seen when Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs launched, potentially fueling another leg upward.

Known for its lightning-fast transaction speeds, nearly zero fees, and widespread adoption in tokenization and stablecoin solutions, Solana is an enterprise-grade blockchain.

After reaching $250 in January and dipping to around $100 in April, SOL now trades near $162, about 45% below its all-time high of $293 recorded earlier this year.

Having broken out of a bullish flag pattern, DeepSeek anticipates that Solana could soar between $500 and $1,000 by the end of the year, an ambitious yet realistic target given the next bull cycle is likely to be dominated by high-utility altcoins.

Pi Network ($PI): DeepSeek AI Foresees Moonshot

Pi Network ($PI) pioneered the mobile “tap-to-mine” approach, allowing users to earn tokens from their smartphones by logging in and tapping the app daily.

Source: DeepSeek AI

Currently trading near $0.22, DeepSeek predicts a moonshot to $10, a 45x return from current levels. This is already a hyper-bullish scenario, but DeepSeek goes so far as to give $50 as an upper target, though such an extreme gain is highly improbable given current market conditions.

Nevertheless, ongoing developer updates and recent announcements lend credibility to the idea that Pi’s fortune will change.

Since its February 2025 debut, Pi has experienced volatile price action, including a 171% surge in May. Its present RSI of around 35 points to near oversold conditions and potential undervaluation, also hint that a rebound could be near.

Pi recently invested in AI startup OpenMind and together worked on a successful proof-of-concept showing that node operators can run computations for third-party companies.

The team has also launched a testnet for decentralized exchanges, automated market makers, and liquidity providers, while rolling out an upgraded KYC verification system that has already enabled millions of users to move their mined Pi tokens to the mainnet.

Pi Network and OpenMind’s proof-of-concept project, where OpenMind’s AI models can run on Pi Node infrastructure, explores the capability of Pi’s global network of nodes to support decentralized AI training and computing tasks.



By transforming unused computing power into… pic.twitter.com/8GN9UDNy8J — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) November 3, 2025

Maxi Doge (MAXI): The Next Dogecoin Story Has 100x Upside Potential

A new entrant gaining traction outside of DeepSeek’s dataset is Maxi Doge ($MAXI), one of 2025’s most talked-about meme coin presales, already drawing over $3.9 million from investors seeking the next Dogecoin-like success story.

Branded as Dogecoin’s louder, bolder successor, Maxi Doge embodies the high-energy meme culture through contests, community challenges, and an active social media presence.

Built as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, MAXI offers faster and more cost-efficient transactions than Dogecoin’s legacy blockchain.

Out of a 150.24 billion total token supply, 25% is reserved for the “Maxi Fund,” which supports marketing, partnerships, and ecosystem growth.

Staking is already live, offering up to 78% APY in rewards, though these rates will gradually decline as participation rises. The current presale price is $0.0002665, with incremental increases set for each subsequent round.

Investors can acquire MAXI via MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Stay updated through Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.