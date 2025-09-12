China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pi Coin and Solana by the End of 2025

China's ChatGPT rival DeepSeek AI predicts bullish price movements for XRP, Pi and Solana by New Year.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

China’s DeepSeek AI, often described as the country’s answer to ChatGPT, predicts strong upside for XRP, Pi Coin, and Solana as crypto markets move into the holiday season.

Market momentum appears to back this outlook. Bitcoin recently set a new record at $124,128, before retreating after U.S. inflation came in above expectations. Still, the market is rebounding, with total capitalization climbing 1.4% in the past 24 hours to $4.11 trillion.

On the policy front, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the first U.S. law governing stablecoins with full-reserve requirements, while the SEC introduced Project Crypto to streamline compliance for blockchain companies.

With regulatory clarity improving, many analysts see conditions for a potential repeat of 2021’s altcoin surge. Here’s what DeepSeek AI projects for XRP, Pi Coin, and Solana.

XRP (Ripple): 3× Growth Potential, $10 Target, predicts DeepSeek AI

DeepSeek AI suggests XRP ($XRP) could climb as high as $9 by late 2025, triple its current price near $3. The token boomed to new highs in July, hitting an ATH of $3.65 and surpassing its 2018 record before retracing 16.5% to its current level around $3.04.

Ripple’s network of global partnerships remains a tailwind. Additionally, in 2024, the UN Capital Development Fund backed XRP for cross-border payments, while earlier this year, the SEC finally closed its dispute with Ripple, affirming that retail XRP sales aren’t securities.

DeepSeek’s baseline forecast puts XRP between $5 and $10, elaborating that if U.S. policymakers deliver on their promises, spot XRP ETFs win approval, and Ripple continues to gain ground with institutions, the higher target is possible.

Chart technicals also support the case: Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending upward from 57, while the appearance of three bullish flags over the year—two of them in mid-to-late-summer—suggest the possibility of an imminent breakout.

Additionally, XRP has gained 465% in the last year, outpacing Bitcoin’s 98% rally, Ethereum’s 93% surge, and Solana’s 77.5% climb over the same period.

Pi Network ($PI): Deepseek AI Predicts 14x for Tap-to-Mine Altcoin

Pi Network has drawn attention with its mobile-friendly mining system, where users can earn PI coins with a daily tap.

Now trading near $0.3543, DeepSeek AI envisions a possible rise to $5 before year-end, a massive upside scenario of 14x in less than four months.

PI has been volatile since launching in February 2025, with a 171% jump in mid-May. The coin’s RSI is neutral at 48, suggesting the token is reasonably priced by the market right now and has plenty of headroom for growth.

Analysts believe that if crypto markets continue recovering, PI could retest its February 2025 peak of $2.99, and possibly break higher.

Even without the extreme target, a move toward $3 by year-end is likely realistic, depending on user adoption and favorable U.S. policy decisions.

Solana ($SOL): ETF Buzz and Strong Fundamentals Could See Ethereum’s Biggest Challenger Hit $1,500

Finally, Solana ($SOL) remains a dominant force in smart contracts, with a market cap of $130 billion and $13 billion locked across its ecosystem.

Investor excitement is being fueled by speculation over a possible U.S. Solana ETF, alongside hints from President Trump that it could be included in a proposed national Bitcoin reserve as a hold-only asset, meaning it can be held by the US government but only if sourced in the course of law-enforcement seizures.

The token’s price action is also strong. After dipping to $100 in April, it rebounded to its current price of $240 and continues to climb, although it is now entering a resistance zone where it may hover for a while.

Having broken out of bearish patterns earlier this year, DeepSeek AI expects SOL could eventually target $1,000 by late 2026, well above its prior $293 all-time high. As with all other important industry projects, progress on broad crypto regulation will likely be key to reaching that milestone.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): High-Risk Meme Play

Beyond DeepSeek’s main picks, new meme coin Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is attracting attention as Dogecoin’s wilder counterpart. Built on Ethereum, MAXI emphasizes community-driven growth with Telegram groups, contests, and collaborations.

The project has already raised over $2 million in a presale barely weeks old. Of its 150 billion supply, 25% is allocated to marketing and partnerships. Holders can stake for yields up to 155% APY, though returns will decline as more users participate.

Currently priced at $0.000257, the presale will increase slightly with each funding stage. Tokens are available through the official Maxi Doge website via wallets like MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Stay updated through Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.