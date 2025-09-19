China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Pi Coin by the End of 2025

DeepSeek's AI-driven analysis highlights XRP, Dogecoin and Pi Coin as top gainers by 2026.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

China’s homegrown ChatGPT alternative, DeepSeek AI, predict that XRP, Dogecoin, and Pi Network could post substantial gains for investors before the year’s end.

The broader crypto market seems to be laying the groundwork for such a move. Just last month, Bitcoin reached a fresh record high of $124,128, beating the prior peak of $122,838 set only a month earlier. However, enthusiasm faded after July’s hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation numbers led to a temporary pullback.

Regulators are also accelerating their efforts. In July, President Trump approved the GENIUS Act, the first comprehensive federal law governing stablecoins, requiring issuers to maintain full reserve backing. Soon after, the SEC announced Project Crypto, an initiative aimed at updating securities laws and providing clearer rules for digital asset companies.

With new rules rolling out and market confidence returning, analysts believe the upcoming wave in altcoins and meme tokens could surpass the 2021 bull run. If DeepSeek’s outlook proves correct, XRP, Dogecoin, and Pi Network could be the leading beneficiaries.

XRP (Ripple): DeepSeek AI Sees a Potential 230% Rally Toward $5

According to DeepSeek, Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could advance to $10 by late 2025, marking a significant 230% jump from its current level near $3.03.

XRP has already shown resilience this cycle. On July 18, it hit $3.65, eclipsing its 2018 peak of $3.40, before easing roughly 17% due to risk-on sentiment from various macroeconomic pressures.

Ripple’s global payments network continues to expand. In 2024, the UN Capital Development Fund endorsed XRP as a cost-effective solution for remittances in developing nations.

The end of Ripple’s long-standing legal battle with the SEC in early 2025 removed one of the biggest uncertainties surrounding the project. The SEC dropped its lawsuit after a 2023 ruling confirmed that retail XRP sales do not qualify as securities.

If XRP can reclaim and sustain its July highs, DeepSeek AI expects $5-10 to be within reach, though other market experts have floated far more ambitious targets of $10–$20.

On the technical side, XRP’s relative strength index (RSI) has pulled back from 59 yesterday to 53, signalling a brief flurry of buying in yesterday day trading before an overnight dip.

Despite the Fed’s rate cuts and the rollout of the first spot XRP ETF, markets are cautious, potentially waiting for the SEC verdict on a raft of ETF applications due middle of next month, along with the rollout of comprehensive US crypto legislation.

Over the last twelve months, XRP has skyrocketed 420%, much quicker growth than Bitcoin’s 87.5% and Ethereum’s 86% appreciation over the same period.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): DeepSeek Predicts a Push Past $1 for the Original Meme Token

First launched in 2013 as a parody cryptocurrency, Dogecoin ($DOGE) has since evolved into a top-10 digital asset, with a market capitalization of about $41.3 billion within the $88.2 billion meme coin sector. Its staying power comes from its dedicated community and growing role as a payments option.

DOGE often tracks Bitcoin’s moves, but thanks to its strong liquidity and fan base, it has managed to weather several market downturns. Now trading near $0.2738, Dogecoin has more than doubled in value over the past year, outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Pepe.

In the last two weeks alone, DOGE gained 27%, briefly pushing its RSI up to 75 before cooling back to 62 amid profit-taking and market dips.

Chart watchers highlight recurring bullish falling wedge patterns from November through April, and again in July and August, hinting at potentially explosive further upside.

DeepSeek’s conservative projection places DOGE at $1 to $2 by December. The upper range would spell a staggering 630% increase for current holders.

Additionally, it would mean the “Doge Army” could finally reach its dream target of $1 per coin, a major psychological milestone given Doge’s ATH during the 2021 bull run was $0.7316. DeepSeek suggests a strong bull market could finally make that goal a reality.

Adoption is also growing steadily: Tesla accepts DOGE for merchandise, while payment platforms like PayPal and Revolut have integrated Dogecoin transfers.

Pi Network ($PI): DeepSeek AI Tips Tap-to-Mine Coin for Explosive Growth

Pi Network ($PI) has drawn attention for its mobile-based “tap-to-mine” model, where users earn tokens simply by opening the app and tapping daily.

Currently priced at about $0.3577, DeepSeek predicts an extremely bullish scenario of up to $10 per coin by year’s end, a meteoric 28× gain in a matter of months. While such a surge seems improbable given today’s market conditions, the project’s roadmap and technicals signal some small space for hope.

Since its launch in February 2025, PI has been highly volatile, including a 171% spike in May. Its current RSI of 49 suggests a fairly valued token with potential for further upward moves.

The development team continues to roll out incremental updates, with version 23 and a possible mainnet launch expected soon, which could inject new momentum into the project.

Realistically, analysts argue that a retest of February’s $2.99 high would be a strong outcome. Even if the extreme bullish case doesn’t materialize, October is traditionally a bullish month for crypto and we could see the price climb up to its previous resistance level, around $1.25.

