China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, PEPE by the End of 2025

DeepSeek AI takes a data-driven punt at predicting XRP, Cardano, and Pepe's prices by New Year and turn's up some shocking surprises.

Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki



Last updated: October 17, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

China’s top competitor to ChatGPT, DeepSeek AI, has issued bold projections suggesting that XRP, Cardano, and Pepe could deliver major profits for investors heading into the New Year.

Historically, “Uptober” has marked the start of extended bull runs in crypto. This year followed the same pattern at first, with Bitcoin surging to a new all-time high on Monday, October 6, igniting optimism across the market.

However, that momentum quickly evaporated when Donald Trump announced 100% tariffs on Chinese imports later in the week, triggering one of the steepest single-day corrections the market has ever seen.

A brief bounce looked set to spur a recovery rally early this week, but it reversed quickly as traders got bearish ahead of the Fed’s next FOMC meeting, where they will be hoping to hear of looser monetary policy.

Still, experienced traders remain unfazed. Many interpret the pullback as a healthy reset, noting that severe downturns often precede bull runs, flushing out excessive leverage and overextended traders to lay the groundwork for a healthier market.

XRP ($XRP): DeepSeek Predicts a Potential Surge Toward $10

DeepSeek’s machine learning models suggest Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could rise sharply, forecasting a potential climb to between $3 and $10 before the end of the year, representing a fourfold gain from its current level around $2.28.

Source: DeepSeek AI

Ripple achieved a major milestone earlier this year by securing a landmark legal victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after five years of litigation. The ruling sparked a rally that sent XRP soaring to $3.65 on July 18, marking both a seven-year and an all-time high since 2017.

Over the past year, XRP’s price has jumped 304%, outperforming even the two undisputed market leaders. By contrast, Bitcoin rose 56%, and Ethereum gained 42%.

XRP’s chart displays three distinct bullish flag formations in 2025, two of which appeared during the summer, patterns typically preceding strong upside moves.

October’s favorable seasonality, possible ETF approvals, upcoming U.S. regulatory clarity, and new Ripple partnerships could reverse XRP’s current downturn, driving it toward the $10 mark.

Cardano ($ADA): DeepSeek Says a Bull Run Could Catalyze 1,200% Growth This Quarter

Within the decentralized finance ecosystem, Cardano ($ADA) stands out as a serious contender to Ethereum, attracting a growing developer community and fostering innovative blockchain applications.

Source: DeepSeek AI

Created by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, Cardano differentiates itself with a scientific, peer-reviewed approach that prioritizes scalability, sustainability, and formal research.

With a market capitalization of $22 billion, Cardano remains a heavyweight in the smart contract sector, though it would need a fourfold increase to rival Solana’s size and seriously challenge Ethereum’s dominance.

DeepSeek’s bullish forecast envisions ADA reaching $5 to $8 by late 2025, a 1,200% increase from its current price of $0.6168.

Technical indicators show that ADA broke out of a bullish flag pattern over the summer, with resistance around $1.10. A strong October rally could lift ADA toward $2 early this quarter, while the higher target may require a broader bull market continuation.

Such an outcome would comfortably surpass ADA’s 2021 ATH of $3.09 this year.

Pepe ($PEPE): DeepSeek Expects a Return to Its All-Time High

Launched in April 2023, Pepe ($PEPE) has evolved into the largest non-dog-themed meme coin, boasting a market cap of around $2.7 billion.

Source: DeepSeek AI

Rooted in Matt Furie’s “Boy’s Club” comic, Pepe’s deep cultural ties and viral appeal have cemented its place in internet lore and the crypto landscape.

Despite tough competition, Pepe maintains strong liquidity and a vibrant community, often buoyed by subtle nods from Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter).

Currently trading at about $0.0000066, the token remains 77% below its December 2024 high of $0.00002803.

DeepSeek’s analysis indicates Pepe could surpass its ATH, potentially hitting $0.00001 to $0.00003, meaning it could quadruple in price if it breaks above the critical $0.000018 resistance.

