China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of SOL, XRP, BNB by the End of October 2025

DeepSeek AI predicts that the prices of Solana, XRP, and BNB will turbocharge after the FOMC meeting this week.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

DeepSeek AI—which has recently been proclaimed the most popular chatbot online for crypto trading after turning $10,000 into $22,500 in just nine days—now predicts that Solana, XRP, and BNB could set major new highs while this quarter is still young.

The optimism comes despite the abrupt end of the “Uptober” rally after former President Donald Trump announced sweeping 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, rattling global markets and triggering one of the sharpest single-day crypto sell-offs in recent years.

As the Federal Reserve’s next FOMC meeting nears, investors have turned cautious, awaiting potential signals of monetary easing.

Nonetheless, crypto dab hands read the pullback as a constructive reset that removes excess leverage and sets the stage for renewed momentum.

Solana (SOL): DeepSeek Predicts a New All-Time High

Solana ($SOL) continues to cement its role as a top-tier smart contract platform, boasting almost $110 billion in market capitalization and over $11.7 billion in total value locked (TVL) across its DeFi ecosystem.

Source: DeepSeek AI

Speculation is mounting that a U.S. spot Solana ETF could soon be approved, potentially drawing institutional inflows akin to those seen after Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF launches.

With its exceptional transaction speeds, minimal fees, and growing relevance in stablecoin and real-world asset tokenization, Solana remains one of the most adoption-ready blockchains in the market.

Following a January peak of $250 and a dip to $100 in April, SOL now trades around $202, with an RSI of 52 and climbing as it appears to be starting a new major rally after growing 2% in the last 24 hours.

After breaking from a bullish flag formation, DeepSeek estimates Solana could climb as high as $1,200by month-end, possibly quarupling its previous record of $293.31. Given there’s only four days left of the month, it’s certainly a stretch target, but perhaps China’s most intelligent crypto trading chatbot knows something we dont?

XRP ($XRP): DeepSeek Sees a Potential Run Toward $10

DeepSeek AI’s predictive models indicate Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could experience a strong rally, rising between $5 and $12 by year-end, potentially more than quadrupling its current value $2.69.

Source: DeepSeek AI

Ripple’s landmark legal victory against the SEC earlier this year ended a multi-year battle, restoring investor confidence and propelling XRP to a seven-year high of $3.65 in July.

Over the past year, XRP has soared 415%, quadrupling both Bitcoin and Ethereum’s performance during the period. Multiple bullish flag patterns forming in 2025 signal growing upward momentum.

Upcoming catalysts, such as ETF approvals, new enterprise integrations, or global regulatory clarity, could send XRP beyond $5, with $12 serving as a stretch target in an aggressive bull scenario.

Binance Coin (BNB): DeepSeek AI Predicts Expanding Market Dominance

Initially launched as a utility token for Binance, Binance Coin ($BNB) has evolved into a core component of a vast ecosystem encompassing NFTs, decentralized applications, and payment platforms.

Source: DeepSeek AI

BNB’s deflationary token burn program continues to reinforce long-term price stability by gradually reducing circulating supply.

Beyond Binance’s ecosystem, BNB’s growing acceptance across retail, travel, and gaming sectors has strengthened its position among the world’s top five cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Earlier this month, BNB broke out of a bullish pennant, hitting a record $1,369.99 before correcting 17% to $1,148.

Should bullish sentiment resume, DeepSeek AI projects an advance toward $1,800, or even as high as $2,500, with key support between $580 and $1,000 if a sudden downturn occurs.

