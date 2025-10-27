BTC $114,087.65 -0.36%
ETH $4,119.53 -0.95%
SOL $198.07 -0.82%
PEPE $0.0000071 -2.47%
SHIB $0.000010 -1.86%
DOGE $0.20 -2.41%
XRP $2.64 -0.26%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of SOL, XRP, BNB by the End of October 2025

BNB SOL XRP
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
DeepSeek AI predicts that the prices of Solana, XRP, and BNB will turbocharge after the FOMC meeting this week.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Web 3 Journalist
Tim Hakki
Web 3 Journalist
Tim Hakki
About Author

A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
China’s-DeepSeek-AI-Predicts-the-Price

DeepSeek AI—which has recently been proclaimed the most popular chatbot online for crypto trading after turning $10,000 into $22,500 in just nine days—now predicts that Solana, XRP, and BNB could set major new highs while this quarter is still young.

The optimism comes despite the abrupt end of the “Uptober” rally after former President Donald Trump announced sweeping 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, rattling global markets and triggering one of the sharpest single-day crypto sell-offs in recent years.

As the Federal Reserve’s next FOMC meeting nears, investors have turned cautious, awaiting potential signals of monetary easing.

Nonetheless, crypto dab hands read the pullback as a constructive reset that removes excess leverage and sets the stage for renewed momentum.

Solana (SOL): DeepSeek Predicts a New All-Time High

Solana ($SOL) continues to cement its role as a top-tier smart contract platform, boasting almost $110 billion in market capitalization and over $11.7 billion in total value locked (TVL) across its DeFi ecosystem.

deepseek ai predicts sol
Source: DeepSeek AI

Speculation is mounting that a U.S. spot Solana ETF could soon be approved, potentially drawing institutional inflows akin to those seen after Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF launches.

With its exceptional transaction speeds, minimal fees, and growing relevance in stablecoin and real-world asset tokenization, Solana remains one of the most adoption-ready blockchains in the market.

Following a January peak of $250 and a dip to $100 in April, SOL now trades around $202, with an RSI of 52 and climbing as it appears to be starting a new major rally after growing 2% in the last 24 hours.

After breaking from a bullish flag formation, DeepSeek estimates Solana could climb as high as $1,200by month-end, possibly quarupling its previous record of $293.31. Given there’s only four days left of the month, it’s certainly a stretch target, but perhaps China’s most intelligent crypto trading chatbot knows something we dont?

XRP ($XRP): DeepSeek Sees a Potential Run Toward $10

DeepSeek AI’s predictive models indicate Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could experience a strong rally, rising between $5 and $12 by year-end, potentially more than quadrupling its current value $2.69.

deepseek ai predicts xrp
Source: DeepSeek AI

Ripple’s landmark legal victory against the SEC earlier this year ended a multi-year battle, restoring investor confidence and propelling XRP to a seven-year high of $3.65 in July.

Over the past year, XRP has soared 415%, quadrupling both Bitcoin and Ethereum’s performance during the period. Multiple bullish flag patterns forming in 2025 signal growing upward momentum.

Upcoming catalysts, such as ETF approvals, new enterprise integrations, or global regulatory clarity, could send XRP beyond $5, with $12 serving as a stretch target in an aggressive bull scenario.

Binance Coin (BNB): DeepSeek AI Predicts Expanding Market Dominance

Initially launched as a utility token for Binance, Binance Coin ($BNB) has evolved into a core component of a vast ecosystem encompassing NFTs, decentralized applications, and payment platforms.

deepseek ai predicts bnb
Source: DeepSeek AI

BNB’s deflationary token burn program continues to reinforce long-term price stability by gradually reducing circulating supply.

Beyond Binance’s ecosystem, BNB’s growing acceptance across retail, travel, and gaming sectors has strengthened its position among the world’s top five cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Earlier this month, BNB broke out of a bullish pennant, hitting a record $1,369.99 before correcting 17% to $1,148.

Should bullish sentiment resume, DeepSeek AI projects an advance toward $1,800, or even as high as $2,500, with key support between $580 and $1,000 if a sudden downturn occurs.

Maxi Doge (MAXI): The Next-Gen Meme Coin With Degen Appeal

Maxi Doge ($MAXI), the newest sensation in the meme coin space, has kicked off its presale, already raising over $3.7 million from eager investors hoping to ride the next viral wave.

Branded as Dogecoin’s pumped-up degen cousin, Maxi Doge embraces the humor, energy, and chaos of crypto’s degen culture, fostering a vibrant community through memes, contests, and social engagement.

Built as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, MAXI offers faster, cleaner, and more efficient transactions than Dogecoin’s legacy network.

Of its 150.24 billion total supply, 25% is allocated to the “Maxi Fund” for marketing, partnerships, and ecosystem development.

Staking is live, offering up to 80% APY, decreasing as more users join. The current presale price is $0.000265, with fixed incremental increases as the presale moves through the rounds.

You can purchase it using MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Stay updated through Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.

Visit the Official Website Here

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Major Crypto Analyst Warns of Inevitable XRP Supply Shock in 2025 – Is XRP About to Pump?
2025-10-23 12:40:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Warns the Quantum Dilemma Could Lead To Serious Bitcoin Bear Markets – Is BTC Going Down?
2025-10-24 13:57:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Key Weekly Bounce Confirms Strength, Eyes Crucial Resistance Breakout
2025-10-26 11:14:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-27 13:39:55
,
by Alan Draper
13 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-27 15:50:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
11 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-27 22:22:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Solana
SOL
$198.07
0.82 %
Solana
XRP
XRP
$2.64
0.26 %
XRP
BNB
BNB
$1,136
0.26 %
BNB

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,060,025,655,962
3.02
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Major Crypto Analyst Warns of Inevitable XRP Supply Shock in 2025 – Is XRP About to Pump?
2025-10-23 12:40:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Warns the Quantum Dilemma Could Lead To Serious Bitcoin Bear Markets – Is BTC Going Down?
2025-10-24 13:57:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Key Weekly Bounce Confirms Strength, Eyes Crucial Resistance Breakout
2025-10-26 11:14:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-27 13:39:55
,
by Alan Draper
13 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-27 15:50:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
11 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-27 22:22:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Former SBF Jailmate Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Release Date Unveiled
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-10-27 22:44:21
Industry Talk
Bullish Crypto to Buy Today, October 27 – Pi, XRP, Virtuals
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-10-27 22:35:00
Tim Hakki
Web 3 Journalist
A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors