China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts Explosive Rallies for XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025

China's ChatGPT killer DeepSeek AI thinks those currently holding or buying XRP, SOL, or PEPE, could gain the most from Uptober and festive rallies.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

China’s homegrown challenger to ChatGPT, the AI powerhouse DeepSeek, is forecasting that XRP, Solana, and Pepe may deliver outsized gains far earlier than most investors anticipate.

Bitcoin, the $2 trillion cornerstone of the digital asset market, is currently trading about 4% shy of its record high of $124,128. It advanced 2% overnight, mirroring the 2% increase in overall crypto market capitalization, which has now reached $4.19 trillion.

Historically, October, (nicknamed “Uptober”), has been one of Bitcoin’s strongest months, adding weight to expectations that new peaks for leading cryptocurrencies may be just around the corner.

Meanwhile, U.S. policy shifts are providing additional tailwinds. In July, President Trump enacted the GENIUS Act, the nation’s first federal law requiring stablecoins to maintain full reserve backing. Soon after, the SEC unveiled Project Crypto, a sweeping modernization effort to align securities regulations with the digital asset space.

With clearer rules emerging, some analysts believe the upcoming altcoin run could even surpass the heights of 2021. If DeepSeek’s predictions play out, XRP, Solana, and Pepe could be at the forefront of this move.

XRP (Ripple): DeepSeek AI Sees Path Toward $10

According to DeepSeek, Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could rally to $10 by the end of 2025, more than triple its current $3.04 price point.

The token has already shown resilience this year, briefly touching $3.65 on July 18, its highest since 2018’s $3.40 peak, before sliding back 16.5% due to various macro-economic and political pressures.

Ripple continues to strengthen its payments infrastructure, securing institutional adoption worldwide. In 2024, the UN Capital Development Fund recognized XRP as a cost-effective remittance tool for developing nations.

A major turning point came in early 2025, when the SEC officially dropped its long-running lawsuit after a 2023 court decision ruled that retail XRP sales did not constitute securities.

DeepSeek believes that a decisive breakout above the July high could set XRP on course for $5 to $10 before year-end. ChatGPT and other AI models even suggest a more aggressive scenario, projecting potential runs toward $20.

Over the past year, XRP has gained 492%, dramatically quintupling Bitcoin’s 99% and Ethereum’s 90% gains over the same period. Technicals are favorable as well, with three bullish flag formations developing in 2023, hinting at high upside potential into Q4.

Although Fed rate cuts and the launch of the first spot XRP ETF didn’t trigger an immediate breakout. However, Uptober hype, new ETF approvals in mid-October, and fresh U.S. crypto legislation by Christmas could be powerful catalysts.

Solana (SOL): DeepSeek AI Predicts a Surge Toward $1,200

Solana ($SOL) has firmly established itself as a leading smart contract blockchain, boasting a market cap above $124.8 billion and over $12.6 billion in total value locked (TVL) across its ecosystem. Developer activity and institutional adoption remain strong and expanding.

Speculation is building that a spot Solana ETF in the U.S. could soon emerge, potentially sparking inflows similar to those seen in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Adding fuel to the narrative, President Trump has floated the possibility of incorporating Solana into a proposed U.S. Bitcoin reserve. Under his concept, however, the government would only acquire SOL through asset seizures, not direct buying.

In terms of price action, Solana peaked at $250 in January, slipped to $100 in April, and rebounded to $247 on September 19, nearly retesting this year’s highs. At it’s current price of $230, it’s once more eying a new high watermark.

Now breaking out of a bullish flag, DeepSeek projects that Solana could reach $1,200 by year-end, more than quadruple its all-time high of $293.31. Still, this target hinges on ETF approval and ongoing regulatory clarity.

Pepe ($PEPE): Meme Coin With 10× Upside Potential

Pepe ($PEPE), launched in April 2023, has quickly cemented itself as a top-three meme coin with a market capitalization of $4.2 billion, the most valuable meme coin not tied to a dog theme. Its appeal lies in cultural relevance, drawing from Matt Furie’s “Boy’s Club” comic series.

Despite fierce competition, Pepe’s strong liquidity and community backing have helped it stay relevant. Elon Musk has even joked about holding Pepe alongside Dogecoin on X, further boosting its visibility.

Currently priced at $0.00001003, Pepe has pulled back but continues to hold firm at key support levels. A decisive breakout above $0.000018–$0.000022 could open the path to $0.00003 by mid-autumn.

DeepSeek envisions a bull market scenario where Pepe could climb as high as $0.0001, a staggering 10× jump. While such gains may be constrained by its already substantial market cap, the token could still deliver outsized performance compared to other meme plays.

Technical charts show a descending wedge between November and March, a typically bullish pattern that could help drive Pepe to $0.00005 by winter, effectively quintupling its value.

With U.S. regulatory clarity improving, Pepe could be positioned for far larger moves.

Maxi Doge (MAXI): High-Risk Meme Coin Side Play

While DeepSeek sees propitious things for the above coins, one project that is flying under its radar is Maxi Doge ($MAXI), a speculative meme coin marketing itself as Dogecoin’s long-lost degen gym bro cousin. It caters to traders drawn to high-volatility, small-cap bets backed by community hype.

Unlike Dogecoin, which has matured into a large-cap asset, Maxi Doge embraces its high-risk, meme-driven identity. Since its launch, it has already raised $2.7 million in just a few weeks.

Built as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, MAXI focuses on community-led growth via Telegram and Discord campaigns, trading competitions, and upcoming partnerships.

Out of its 150.24 billion tokens, 25% are allocated to a “Maxi Fund” dedicated to marketing and collaborations. Staking is live, offering rewards up to 125% APY, though yields will decline as participation increases.

At present, presale tokens are available at $0.0002605, with higher pricing scheduled in future rounds. Investors can buy through the Maxi Doge website using wallets such as MetaMask or Best Wallet.

