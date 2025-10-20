BTC $111,038.88 2.08%
Price Analysis

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: $2.47 Bounces 3.7% as Ripple-Backed Evernorth Plans $1B NASDAQ Listing

ChatGPT Ripple XRP
ChatGPT's XRP analysis shows token up 3.7% at $2.47 from $2.38 low on lower volume as Ripple-backed Evernorth plans $1B NASDAQ listing for largest XRP treasury while Chris Larsen sells 50M XRP worth $120M.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
ChatGPT's XRP Analysis: $2.47 Bounces 3.7% as Ripple-Backed Evernorth Plans $1B NASDAQ Listing – Dead Cat or Reversal?

ChatGPT’s XRP analysis has revealed XRP at $2.4716 posting +3.7% bounce from $2.3843 low while remaining below all major EMAs as Ripple-backed Evernorth plans NASDAQ listing to raise over $1 billion for the largest publicly traded XRP treasury, buying XRP on the open market with backing from SBI Holdings, Pantera Capital, and Kraken.

XRP is trading below all EMAs with RSI at 36.43, approaching oversold, and MACD bearish at -0.0177, while bounce occurs on lower volume at 97.41M (-28.2%), suggesting weak recovery conviction amid Chris Larsen offloading 50M XRP worth $120M.

ChatGPT’s XRP analysis synthesizes 26+ technical indicators while testing bounce sustainability with Evernorth institutional treasury catalyst.

Technical Analysis: Weak Bounce Within Downtrend

XRP at $2.4716 reflects a +3.7% bounce from October 16 low of $2.3843, but remains bearish, down -26% from August peak. Lower volume at 97.41M versus 135.62M suggests weak conviction. Daily range $2.4857 (high) to $2.3547 (low).

ChatGPT's XRP Analysis: $2.47 Bounces 3.7% as Ripple-Backed Evernorth Plans $1B NASDAQ Listing – Dead Cat or Reversal?
Source: TradingView

RSI at 36.43 approaches oversold. Moving averages show complete bearish alignment: 20-day at $2.5817 (+4.5%), 50-day at $2.7453 (+11.1%), 100-day at $2.7679 (+12.0%), 200-day at $2.6136 (+5.7%). All EMAs are overhead as resistance.

MACD is deeply bearish at -0.0177 with a negative histogram at -0.1246. Current price tests 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. High ATR at 2.3380 confirms volatility. Likely “dead cat bounce” with 65% probability of decline toward $2.10$2.25.

ChatGPT's XRP Analysis: $2.47 Bounces 3.7% as Ripple-Backed Evernorth Plans $1B NASDAQ Listing – Dead Cat or Reversal?
Source: TradingView

$1B Evernorth Treasury Meets Distribution

Evernorth, backed by Ripple, plans a NASDAQ listing to raise over $1 billion for the “largest publicly traded XRP treasury.

It will buy “XRP on open market (not at discount)” with investors including SBI Holdings, Pantera Capital, and Kraken. David Schwartz joins as a strategic advisor to “drive XRP utility and adoption.”

Coming with this bullish announcement, Chris Larsen offloaded 50M XRP worth ~$120M in the past hour, triggering community critics.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve is hosting a crypto payment innovation conference tomorrow with Ripple having “applied for master account.”

Several XRP ETF applications, including Grayscale, Bitwise, and WisdomTree, are also “nearing key SEC decision dates this month.”

This growing institutional adoption made Ray Youssef, CEO of NoOnes, observe broader altcoin dynamics where he emphasized that “large holders positioning for structural upside rather than immediate gains, recognizing long-term utility will deepen” despite near-term caution.

Bounce On Rising Metrics

XRP maintains $148.39B market cap (+2.74%). Volume increased +23.75% to $4.01B. Market dominance 3.96% (+0.08%). Holder count 482,310. Circulating supply 59.98B XRP (59.98% of 100B max).

ChatGPT's XRP Analysis: $2.47 Bounces 3.7% as Ripple-Backed Evernorth Plans $1B NASDAQ Listing – Dead Cat or Reversal?
Source: CoinMarketCap

Historical 2025: $3.04 (January), $2.15 (February), $3.18 (July peak), $2.41 (October), showing a volatile trajectory as the community debates Larsen’s $120M sale against Evernorth’s $1B treasury narrative.

Social Sentiment: Treasury Optimism Meets Weakness

LunarCrush shows AltRank 790 (+456), Galaxy Score 68 (+10). Engagements surge to 19.95M (+7.35M), mentions 57.96K (+6.16K). Social dominance 5.95% (+3.15%), sentiment 82% positive (+2%).

Analysts emphasize “XRP oversold on weekly” while others warn “dead cat bounce” requiring “sustained reclaim above $2.6136 to signal reversal.”

Community is also particularly bullish about Ripple acquiring GTreasury processing $12.5 trillion annually for 1,000+ enterprises, which they deem “perfect for XRP Ledger.

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: Treasury Catalyst Tests Structure

ChatGPT’s XRP analysis reveals XRP between the Evernorth treasury buildout and technical weakness. Immediate resistance $2.5817 (20-day EMA), key $2.6136 (200-day EMA).

Bulls require sustained close above $2.65 for reversal.

ChatGPT's XRP Analysis: $2.47 Bounces 3.7% as Ripple-Backed Evernorth Plans $1B NASDAQ Listing – Dead Cat or Reversal?
Source: TradingView

Support at $2.3547 immediate, major $2.25$2.10. Break triggers correction toward February-March lows.

Three-Month XRP Forecast

Treasury Recovery (35%)

Evernorth $1B deployment with ETF approvals drives reclaim above $2.61, targeting $2.75$3.00 (1121% upside). Requires $2.65 sustained close.

ChatGPT's XRP Analysis: $2.47 Bounces 3.7% as Ripple-Backed Evernorth Plans $1B NASDAQ Listing – Dead Cat or Reversal?
Source: TradingView

Extended Correction (65%)

Failure at $2.58 triggers breakdown toward $2.10$2.25 (1015% downside). Larsen distribution and weak volume suggest further decline.

Source: TradingView

Consolidation (20%)

Sideways $2.35$2.60 allows treasury accumulation and Fed clarity.

Source: TradingView

Institutional Infrastructure Meets Weakness

Next Target: $2.25-$2.10 if Bounce Fails, $2.75-$3.00 if $2.61 Reclaimed

Bounce on lower volume suggests temporary relief. Evernorth’s $1B open market buying provides a catalyst, but Larsen’s $120M distribution indicates caution.

A hold above $2.35 prevents breakdown, but a sustained close above $2.61 is required for reversal.

GTreasury $12.5T processing positions long-term utility, yet near-term bias 65% bearish toward $2.10$2.25. Fed master account and ETF decisions this month could catalyze recovery if structure stabilizes above $2.60.

XRP
XRP
$2.51
4.95 %
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
