ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: $2.47 Bounces 3.7% as Ripple-Backed Evernorth Plans $1B NASDAQ Listing

ChatGPT's XRP analysis shows token up 3.7% at $2.47 from $2.38 low on lower volume as Ripple-backed Evernorth plans $1B NASDAQ listing for largest XRP treasury while Chris Larsen sells 50M XRP worth $120M.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan About Author Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 20, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

ChatGPT’s XRP analysis has revealed XRP at $2.4716 posting +3.7% bounce from $2.3843 low while remaining below all major EMAs as Ripple-backed Evernorth plans NASDAQ listing to raise over $1 billion for the largest publicly traded XRP treasury, buying XRP on the open market with backing from SBI Holdings, Pantera Capital, and Kraken.

XRP is trading below all EMAs with RSI at 36.43, approaching oversold, and MACD bearish at -0.0177, while bounce occurs on lower volume at 97.41M (-28.2%), suggesting weak recovery conviction amid Chris Larsen offloading 50M XRP worth $120M.

ChatGPT’s XRP analysis synthesizes 26+ technical indicators while testing bounce sustainability with Evernorth institutional treasury catalyst.

Technical Analysis: Weak Bounce Within Downtrend

XRP at $2.4716 reflects a +3.7% bounce from October 16 low of $2.3843, but remains bearish, down -26% from August peak. Lower volume at 97.41M versus 135.62M suggests weak conviction. Daily range $2.4857 (high) to $2.3547 (low).

Source: TradingView

RSI at 36.43 approaches oversold. Moving averages show complete bearish alignment: 20-day at $2.5817 (+4.5%), 50-day at $2.7453 (+11.1%), 100-day at $2.7679 (+12.0%), 200-day at $2.6136 (+5.7%). All EMAs are overhead as resistance.

MACD is deeply bearish at -0.0177 with a negative histogram at -0.1246. Current price tests 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. High ATR at 2.3380 confirms volatility. Likely “dead cat bounce” with 65% probability of decline toward $2.10–$2.25.

Source: TradingView

$1B Evernorth Treasury Meets Distribution

Evernorth, backed by Ripple, plans a NASDAQ listing to raise over $1 billion for the “largest publicly traded XRP treasury.”

It will buy “XRP on open market (not at discount)” with investors including SBI Holdings, Pantera Capital, and Kraken. David Schwartz joins as a strategic advisor to “drive XRP utility and adoption.”

JUST IN: Evernorth, backed by Ripple, plans Nasdaq listing to raise over $1 billion for building the largest publicly traded $XRP treasury – Reuters. pic.twitter.com/KP0IIx3nnN — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) October 20, 2025

Coming with this bullish announcement, Chris Larsen offloaded 50M XRP worth ~$120M in the past hour, triggering community critics.

🚨 NOW: Chris Larsen (Ripple co-founder) just offloaded 50M $XRP (worth ~$120M) in the past hour.



Still buying the hype?

He’s cashing out.

You’re holding the bag. pic.twitter.com/mwEPR0MAl6 — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) October 20, 2025

Additionally, the Federal Reserve is hosting a crypto payment innovation conference tomorrow with Ripple having “applied for master account.”

Several XRP ETF applications, including Grayscale, Bitwise, and WisdomTree, are also “nearing key SEC decision dates this month.”

This growing institutional adoption made Ray Youssef, CEO of NoOnes, observe broader altcoin dynamics where he emphasized that “large holders positioning for structural upside rather than immediate gains, recognizing long-term utility will deepen” despite near-term caution.

Bounce On Rising Metrics

XRP maintains $148.39B market cap (+2.74%). Volume increased +23.75% to $4.01B. Market dominance 3.96% (+0.08%). Holder count 482,310. Circulating supply 59.98B XRP (59.98% of 100B max).

Source: CoinMarketCap

Historical 2025: $3.04 (January), $2.15 (February), $3.18 (July peak), $2.41 (October), showing a volatile trajectory as the community debates Larsen’s $120M sale against Evernorth’s $1B treasury narrative.

Social Sentiment: Treasury Optimism Meets Weakness

LunarCrush shows AltRank 790 (+456), Galaxy Score 68 (+10). Engagements surge to 19.95M (+7.35M), mentions 57.96K (+6.16K). Social dominance 5.95% (+3.15%), sentiment 82% positive (+2%).

Analysts emphasize “XRP oversold on weekly” while others warn “dead cat bounce” requiring “sustained reclaim above $2.6136 to signal reversal.”

$XRP is oversold on the weekly.



Send us to a new all time high with haste! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/wOPvc8JPI5 — STEPH IS CRYPTO (@Steph_iscrypto) October 20, 2025

Community is also particularly bullish about Ripple acquiring GTreasury processing $12.5 trillion annually for 1,000+ enterprises, which they deem “perfect for XRP Ledger.”

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: Treasury Catalyst Tests Structure

ChatGPT’s XRP analysis reveals XRP between the Evernorth treasury buildout and technical weakness. Immediate resistance $2.5817 (20-day EMA), key $2.6136 (200-day EMA).

Bulls require sustained close above $2.65 for reversal.

Source: TradingView

Support at $2.3547 immediate, major $2.25–$2.10. Break triggers correction toward February-March lows.

Three-Month XRP Forecast

Treasury Recovery (35%)

Evernorth $1B deployment with ETF approvals drives reclaim above $2.61, targeting $2.75–$3.00 (11–21% upside). Requires $2.65 sustained close.

Source: TradingView

Extended Correction (65%)

Failure at $2.58 triggers breakdown toward $2.10–$2.25 (10–15% downside). Larsen distribution and weak volume suggest further decline.

Source: TradingView

Consolidation (20%)

Sideways $2.35–$2.60 allows treasury accumulation and Fed clarity.

Source: TradingView

Institutional Infrastructure Meets Weakness

Next Target: $2.25-$2.10 if Bounce Fails, $2.75-$3.00 if $2.61 Reclaimed

Bounce on lower volume suggests temporary relief. Evernorth’s $1B open market buying provides a catalyst, but Larsen’s $120M distribution indicates caution.

A hold above $2.35 prevents breakdown, but a sustained close above $2.61 is required for reversal.

GTreasury $12.5T processing positions long-term utility, yet near-term bias 65% bearish toward $2.10–$2.25. Fed master account and ETF decisions this month could catalyze recovery if structure stabilizes above $2.60.