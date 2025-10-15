BTC $110,876.81 -1.63%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

ChatGPT’s HYPE Analysis: Key Support Hit as Polymarket Integration Launches – Can $35 Hold?

HYPE hyperliquid
ChatGPT's HYPE analysis shows token down 1.42% at $38.87 testing $38.11 support below all EMAs as Polymarket launches direct deposits with top trader opening $4.8M long while Hyperliquid generates more fees than all chains combined.
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
ChatGPT's HYPE Analysis: $38.87 Tests Critical Support as Polymarket Integration Launches – Can $35 Hold?

ChatGPT’s HYPE analysis has revealed HYPE declining -1.42% to $38.87, testing key $38.11 support below all key EMAs as Polymarket launches direct HYPE deposits on October 14, while top trader James Wynn deposits $197K USDC, opening $4.8M long positions.

The analysis synthesizes over 25 technical indicators while testing the $38.11 breakdown with institutional infrastructure expansion.

Technical Analysis: Bearish Structure Below All EMAs

HYPE at $38.87 reflects a -1.42% decline from $39.43, with a volatile range between $41.19 (high) and $38.58 (low). Volume at 651.62K HYPE confirms steady selling pressure.

ChatGPT's HYPE Analysis: $38.87 Tests Critical Support as Polymarket Integration Launches – Can $35 Hold?
Source: TradingView

RSI at 43.82 approaches oversold. Moving averages show complete bearish alignment: 20-day at $43.80 (+12.7%), 50-day at $45.67 (+17.5%), 100-day at $44.02 (+13.2%). Dense EMA cluster creates formidable resistance.

The MACD is deeply negative at -0.68, with a signal line at -2.50 and a histogram at -1.82. ATR at 30.41 signals massive volatility. Down 35% from the October peak at $60.00.

ChatGPT's HYPE Analysis: $38.87 Tests Critical Support as Polymarket Integration Launches – Can $35 Hold?
Source: TradingView

Market Context: Polymarket Integration Meets CEX Controversy

Polymarket launched direct HYPE deposits on October 14, connecting prediction markets with Hyperliquid’s perpetual futures.

Integration eliminates bridges as Hyperliquid surpasses $1 trillion trading volume, serving 100,000+ traders.

Additionally, the community notes that “Hyperliquid performed flawlessly with $30M fees” despite coordinated liquidation attempts following founder Jeff’s comment on CEX’s lack of transparency.

Among new developments, the HIP-3 upgrade introduces permissionless market creation requiring 500,000 HYPE per operator.

With this, Arete Capital projects buybacks removing 80-100K HYPE daily, shrinking float to ~220M, with 2026 model targeting $1.87B revenue and $45-$100 price at 15-20x P/E.

The market seems to be in DEX season. While speaking with Cryptonews, Eva Oberholzer, CIO at Ajna Capital, notes, “perpetual futures offer a timely use case for DEXs to onboard the next wave of DeFi users.

At the same time, Andreas Brekken, founder of SideShift.ai, also emphasizes that “is changing the game not because it’s decentralized but because it brings a whole new level of transparency.

Market Fundamentals: Revenue Leadership Despite Correction

HYPE maintains $13.08B market cap (-3.65%) with $38.84B fully diluted valuation. Volume declined -31.09% to $611.58M, producing 4.67% volume-to-market cap ratio.

TVL reaches $5.50B. Circulating supply of 336.68M HYPE against 1B maximum indicates 33.7% circulation. Buybacks remove 80100K HYPE daily.

Hyperliquid generated more fees than every other chain combined, with BNB in second place and Ethereum in third.

ChatGPT's HYPE Analysis: $38.87 Tests Critical Support as Polymarket Integration Launches – Can $35 Hold?
Source: CoinMarketCap

Historical trajectory: $213.89 (January) through $218.44 (September) before the October correction. The current $38.87 is a sharp decline from the $60.00 peak.

Social Sentiment: Infrastructure Optimism Amid Price Weakness

LunarCrush data reveals AltRank at 49 (+291) during infrastructure developments.

Galaxy Score of 44 (+2) reflects stabilizing sentiment. Engagement metrics show 1.93 million total engagements (+576.85K) and 6.57K mentions (+120).

Social dominance of 0.75% (+0.1%) indicates growing discussion, while sentiment registers 83% positive (+6%).

Analysts have identified the “$39.72$47.38 zone” as key resistance.

Arete Capital projects “at $45, HYPE trades below 10x forward earnings” with “1520x P/E implies $75$100 range,” supporting long-term thesis despite correction.

ChatGPT’s HYPE Analysis: Key Support Test Amid DEX Infrastructure Expansion

ChatGPT’s HYPE analysis reveals HYPE at key breakdown testing $38.11 support following failure at $40.00.

Immediate support at $38.11, followed by major support at $35$37 range. Breaking these levels indicates a deeper correction toward $27$30 structural support.

ChatGPT's HYPE Analysis: $38.87 Tests Critical Support as Polymarket Integration Launches – Can $35 Hold?
Source: TradingView

Resistance remains formidable with $40$41.19 immediate barrier, followed by a dense EMA cluster at $43.80$45.67. Recovery requires decisive reclaim above $40.00 to invalidate bearish structure.

Three-Month HYPE Price Forecast: Infrastructure Growth and Technical Scenarios

Protocol Expansion Success (45% Probability)

Hold above $38.11 combined with HIP-3 adoption could drive recovery toward $47$52, representing 2134% upside.

ChatGPT's HYPE Analysis: $38.87 Tests Critical Support as Polymarket Integration Launches – Can $35 Hold?
Source: TradingView

Requires reclaim of $43.80 EMA cluster and continued fee generation leadership.

Extended Consolidation (35% Probability)

Breakdown below $38.11 could result in $35$40 consolidation, allowing infrastructure development while testing structural support before catalyst-driven recovery.

ChatGPT's HYPE Analysis: $38.87 Tests Critical Support as Polymarket Integration Launches – Can $35 Hold?
Source: TradingView

Deeper Correction (20% Probability)

Failure at $38.11 could trigger selling toward $27$30, representing 2331% downside.

ChatGPT's HYPE Analysis: $38.87 Tests Critical Support as Polymarket Integration Launches – Can $35 Hold?
Source: TradingView

Recovery depends on protocol adoption metrics and major support hold.

ChatGPT’s HYPE Analysis: DEX Leadership Tests Technical Foundation

ChatGPT’s HYPE analysis reveals HYPE at key support between protocol expansion and technical breakdown.

Next Price Target: $35-$37 Within 30 Days, $47-$52 Within 90 Days

Immediate trajectory requires hold above $38.11 to prevent breakdown toward $35$37.

From there, HIP-3 scaling and fee generation could push recovery toward $47, with Polymarket expansion driving toward $52+ mid-October resistance reclaim.

However, failure at $38.11 signals extended correction toward $27$30, creating final accumulation before protocol maturation drives HYPE toward Arete Capital’s $75$100 targets on 1520x P/E re-rating.

More Articles

Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
