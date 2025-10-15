High-Stakes Trader James Wynn Reactivates Hyperliquid Account — What’s He Up To Now?

Earlier this year, Wynn said he was quitting perpetuals after turning $4m into $100m before losing it all and falling $17.5m in debt.

Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan About Author Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 15, 2025

James Wynn, a well-known high-stakes crypto trader famed for his aggressive leveraged bets, has returned to the markets. After months away from major trades, Wynn reactivated his Hyperliquid account this week, injecting fresh capital and reopening large positions.

Lookonchain on Wednesday shared data on X showing Wynn deposited 197,000 USDC between Oct. 14 and 15, also claiming a $2,818 referral reward.

He opened $4.8m in leveraged long positions spread across three assets — $3.85m in Bitcoin at 40x leverage, $917,000 in PEPE at 10x and $28,000 in HYPE at 10x. His current holdings stand at 34.2 BTC, 122.8 million kPEPE and 712.67 HYPE.

His timing coincides with heightened market volatility, including a wave of liquidations on Hyperliquid following Bitcoin’s latest dip.

With Each Bet, James Wynn Reinforces His Legend As A Market Showman

Wynn’s style remains theatrical. He often portrays his trades as “viral takeovers,” branding his comebacks as market-defining moments that align with bottoms or major rebounds.

His history is both dramatic and cautionary. Wynn first gained attention after turning a modest $7,000 position in PEPE into $25m. That meteoric rise set the tone for his high-risk persona, attracting both followers and critics.

Earlier this year, Wynn declared he was done with perpetuals after flipping $4m into $100m, only to lose it all and fall into a $17.5m deficit. He said he would give perps trading a break before deactivating his account. But blockchain records soon revealed otherwise.

Nine-Figure Losses Pushed James Wynn To Vanish From Crypto Circles

Less than 24 hours after his so-called exit, Wynn opened a new $100m Bitcoin long at $105,890 with 40x leverage. By May, the position was wiped out when Bitcoin slipped below $105,000, erasing 949 BTC from his holdings.

Following the wipeout, Wynn liquidated 240 BTC, worth about $25m at the time, in a last-ditch effort to lower his liquidation risk. The move failed, and by July, he deactivated his X account after suffering nine-figure losses.

Before disappearing, he changed his profile bio to a single word: “broke.” Yet his latest deposits suggest a comeback that’s as audacious as ever.

Despite Losses, Wynn’s Name Still Draws New Traders To Hyperliquid

In June, Wynn admitted his trading had become more gambling than discipline, warning others not to follow his lead. Still, his high-stakes returns, however fleeting, often drew new traders to platforms like Hyperliquid, briefly boosting its native token, HYPE.

Crypto circles remain divided. Some see Wynn’s reentry as a familiar spectacle, another volatile cycle of leverage and liquidation. Others argue his resilience keeps him relevant in a market that thrives on risk and redemption.