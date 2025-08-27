BTC $112,124.60 2.03%
Price Analysis

Cardano Price Prediction: Whales Take ADA Off Exchanges – A 500% Supply Squeeze Rally is Starting

ADA Cardano Price Prediction
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria.
Whales just pulled $170M in ADA off exchanges – Cardano price prediction now teases a 500% supply squeeze rally.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends.

Author Profile
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1756295983-cardano-price-prediction-1

Investors have pulled $170 million worth of ADA from exchanges over the past week – a move that supports a bullish Cardano price prediction, with some analysts eyeing potential gains of up to 500%.

The update came from Cardanians, a community-run X account, who reported that most of the withdrawals came from Coinbase, Upbit, and Binance – a strong signal that buyers are preparing to hold long-term rather than sell.

Exchange withdrawals are bullish as they reduce the circulating supply. This $170 million net outflow accounts for 0.5%. If the trend continues, a supply squeeze could provide the necessary catalyst for Cardano’s next leg up.

Cardano Price Prediction: $ADA Could Hit $4.5 as Market Conditions Remain Favorable

So far this year, ADA has underperformed compared to top altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and BNB Coin (BNB) – both of which recently hit new all-time highs.

But with altcoin season now kicking off, the stage is set for a bullish Cardano price prediction, as ADA has plenty of room to catch up and potentially revisit its all-time high of $3.10 – and push even higher.

Cardano briefly touched the $1 resistance level this week before pulling back – a healthy correction, likely driven by early investors taking profits and preparing to re-enter at lower levels.

Macro conditions are also turning favorable.

The Federal Reserve has confirmed that it will begin cutting interest rates as planned, with most analysts surveyed by FedWatch expecting a 25 basis point reduction during the September FOMC meeting.

All signs point to a bullish environment for ADA in the coming months.

cardano price prediction

ADA could further drop to $0.75, where it will find strong support as this level shows confluence between the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) and a key trend line.

If the price bounces strongly off this mark, it could trigger a big rally with a first target set at $1.30 and then $4.5. This would result in a 508% upside potential for $ADA in the near term.

Similarly, the best crypto presales like Token6900 ($T6900) offer huge upside potential as well. This token is about to wrap a successful ICO that has raised nearly $3 million in just a few weeks.

Token6900 ($T6900) Presale Ends in Just 24 Hours – Next Crypto to 10X?

Token6900 ($T6900) is a meme coin that taps into the energy of SPX6900’s breakout success, channeling the nostalgia of a generation that longs for the chaos, fun, and absurdity of the “good ol’ days” in crypto.

token6900 crypto presale

It’s what the market spits out when you’ve been staring at too many charts or chasing too many half-baked meme coins.

$T6900 doesn’t offer staking, utility, or a roadmap – and that’s exactly the appeal.

No promises, no incentives – just raw community energy.

It runs on vibes alone, and in this market, that might just be enough to send it flying to the top.

The presale ends in less than 24 hours, so if you want to get invovled before it lists on exchanges, now is the best time.

To buy this token, head to the Token6900 official website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can swap USDT or ETH or use a bank card to invest in just a few seconds.

Visit the Official Website Here
