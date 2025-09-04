Cardano Price Prediction: Whales Dump 30 Million ADA – Rugpull or Big Bounce Coming?

30M ADA offloaded but key support is holding well – Cardano price prediction suggests a bounce to $2+ if positive momentum gains traction.

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 4, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Whales have dumped over 30 million ADA after Cardano hit the $1 mark, raising questions about whether this signals a rugpull or sets the stage for a major bounce – the Cardano price prediction hangs in the balance.

While on-chain data points to rising sell pressure, ADA has a history of rebounding from similar shakeouts, making the next move critical for traders.

30 million Cardano $ADA sold by whales in the past week! pic.twitter.com/HkhkZyG019 — Ali (@ali_charts) September 1, 2025

The popular trader Ali Martinez, whose X account is followed by more than 153,000 users, spotted this massive offloading.

Whales, as wealthy investors are often referred to in the crypto space, tend to set the tone for the overall market. Hence, tracking their movements is valuable to anticipate what could come next for tokens like ADA.

Despite the selling, ADA has still managed to deliver a 9% gain in the past 30 days, meaning that late buyers may have taken advantage of this recent dip to load up on the token.

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Hits Key Area of Support and Could Rise to $2

ADA’s latest price action shows that an ascending price channel has formed that could result in a big move upwards if the $1 resistance is broken.

The token has found strong support at the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), which aligns perfectly with the lower boundary of its ascending channel.

This technical setup suggests ADA could explode from here, especially as whale selling hasn’t stopped fresh buyers from entering the market – a bullish sign for Cardano price prediction.

A breakout above the $1 threshold could trigger a move toward $1.40, then $2, marking a potential 145% rally from current levels.

As altcoin season heats up and major tokens like ADA surge, top crypto presales are gaining momentum.

One standout is Pepenode ($PEPENODE), a project that lets users mine meme coins virtually without buying physical rigs – offering early buyers a unique chance to capitalize on the cycle.

Pepenode Raises Nearly $600K – $PEPENODE Could 10x After Its Mine-to-Earn (M2E) Game Launches

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is flipping the script on crypto mining – no hardware, no hassle, just pure meme-fueled mining in a play-to-earn game where you build digital server rooms, rack up rewards, and dominate the leaderboard.

In this wild mine-to-earn (M2E) experience, users deploy virtual mining rigs and get paid in top meme coins like Bonk (BONK) and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) from the project’s exclusive rewards pool.

You can stake your $PEPENODE for jaw-dropping yields (up to 2,786%), upgrade your mining setup with new facilities and rigs, and climb the ranks while flexing your power to the community.

And here’s the kicker – the only way to expand your mining empire is by buying and using $PEPENODE, which means demand could skyrocket as more players join in.

As the M2E game gains traction, the demand for $PEPENODE will explode as the token has to be purchased to buy new rigs and keep mining.

To get in early and secure your rigs at the lowest price, head over to the official Pepenode website, and connect your wallet (Best Wallet is fully supported).

You can use crypto or a bank card to complete the transaction in seconds.