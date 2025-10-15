BTC $111,430.20 -1.20%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Cardano Price Prediction: Whales Are Loading Up While Prices Are Low – Is This Your Last Chance Below $1?

Cardano Price Prediction Whale
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Whales are using the ADA crash as a buy-the-dip opportunity – Cardano price prediction could be flashing its final low before $1.
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Cardano Price Prediction: Whales Are Loading Up While Prices Are Low – Is This Your Last Chance Below $1?

Large holders are reclaiming positions in ADA after a week of heavy selling, reigniting bullish sentiment for Cardano price predictions.

The altcoin has slumped to multi-month lows as market participants sold the news on US-China trade war escalations, compounded by heavy distribution among whales.

According to on-chain data, wallets holding between 100 million and 1 billion ADA sold over 350 million tokens over the past week.

And with that same cohort quietly accumulating more than 140 million ADA since the Monday bottom, the move may have been a strategic effort to reload at lower levels.

Since smart money often moves before the broader market, this buyback could signal that Cardano is nearing its last low before the next leg up.

Cardano Price Prediction: Last Low Before $1?

This buyback comes as Cardano affirms the lower boundary of a year-long symmetrical triangle, now nearing its apex.

The support trendline has served as a reliable launchpad since late 2024, and with momentum indicators turning upward, another bounce could be forming.

ADA / USD 1-day chart, symmetrical triangle bounce. Source: TradingView.
ADA / USD 1-day chart, symmetrical triangle bounce. Source: TradingView.

The RSI has rebounded from oversold territory above 30, while the MACD histogram shows a potential peak below the signal line, both hinting at the early stages of a bullish reversal.

With the bulls yet to take control, another retest of this support may be in stall, forming a much stronger double bottom reversal structure.

The key threshold for confirmation sits around the historic demand zone at $0.71, which must hold as support to validate a breakout.

If successful, the move could fuel a 100% rally to cycle highs near $1.36 before year-end.

And with continued U.S. interest rate easing into 2026 to stimulate risk sentiment and potential TradFi exposure through spot ETFs, the pattern could fully realize its $3 target—a 345% gain from current levels.

BestWallet: The Best Accumulation Strategy Starts With Storage

With a market shift towards accumulation, HODLers are taking their bags off exchanges to self-custody solutions like MetaMask and Exodus, and increasingly, Best Wallet ($BEST).

The difference is Utility. Best Wallet gives users an edge with its “Upcoming Tokens” feature, a built-in screener that highlights early-stage projects before they go mainstream.

This isn’t just another wallet. It’s built for the bull market.

As money flows back into crypto, Best Wallet is placing investors directly in front of the next wave of high-upside opportunities.

It also bridges crypto with real-world utility through Bestcard, a debit card that lets you spend stablecoins anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

So far, the presale has raised over $16.5 million, and momentum is only growing.

Early buyers of $BEST are positioning themselves ahead of the crowd—before listings and before the surge.

Visit the Offical Best Wallet Website Here
