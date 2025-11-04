Cardano Price Prediction: Whale Activity Surges – Is ADA Targeting $10?

Whales are loading up on ADA as prices dip – Cardano price prediction now hints at a major rally toward the $10 mark.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Whale wallets are snapping up ADA as it dips, with massive exchange withdrawals signaling accumulation – a trend that supports a bullish Cardano price prediction.

Over the past 30 days, Cardano has dropped 37%, but the recent spike in 24-hour trading volume to $1.6 billion suggests buyers are stepping in fast.

On-chain data from CoinGlass reveals that exchange netflows have remained mostly negative since October, meaning large investors are pulling tokens into cold storage instead of selling.

This behavior often signals long-term conviction, as whales tend to load up quietly before major moves.

With ADA now hovering at key support, the token could enter a consolidation phase before mounting a fresh rally – especially if institutional interest continues to climb.

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Hits Former Trend Line Resistance from Above

Cardano has tapped a key trend line resistance, and all eyes are now on whether buyers will step up to flip this zone into support.

A decisive bounce here could mark the beginning of ADA’s next rally.

However, the token is still trading below its 200-day exponential moving average – a level it must reclaim to confirm a bullish shift in momentum.

The $0.53 zone is the key support to watch. Holding above it could spark a short-term breakout, especially as traders look to reenter positions after last week’s brutal sell-off.

With billions wiped from the market, even a modest ADA recovery could spark a fresh wave of FOMO.

