Price Analysis

Cardano Price Prediction: Whale Activity Surges – Is ADA Targeting $10?

ADA Cardano Price Prediction
Whales are loading up on ADA as prices dip – Cardano price prediction now hints at a major rally toward the $10 mark.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1762259714-cardano-price-predictoin

Whale wallets are snapping up ADA as it dips, with massive exchange withdrawals signaling accumulation – a trend that supports a bullish Cardano price prediction.

Over the past 30 days, Cardano has dropped 37%, but the recent spike in 24-hour trading volume to $1.6 billion suggests buyers are stepping in fast.

ada exchange netflows

On-chain data from CoinGlass reveals that exchange netflows have remained mostly negative since October, meaning large investors are pulling tokens into cold storage instead of selling.

This behavior often signals long-term conviction, as whales tend to load up quietly before major moves.

With ADA now hovering at key support, the token could enter a consolidation phase before mounting a fresh rally – especially if institutional interest continues to climb.

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Hits Former Trend Line Resistance from Above

Cardano has tapped a key trend line resistance, and all eyes are now on whether buyers will step up to flip this zone into support.

A decisive bounce here could mark the beginning of ADA’s next rally.

cardano price chart

However, the token is still trading below its 200-day exponential moving average – a level it must reclaim to confirm a bullish shift in momentum.

The $0.53 zone is the key support to watch. Holding above it could spark a short-term breakout, especially as traders look to reenter positions after last week’s brutal sell-off.

With billions wiped from the market, even a modest ADA recovery could spark a fresh wave of FOMO.

For investors who hold through volatility, Best Wallet offers a smarter way to stay ahead – combining secure storage, low-fee swaps, and early access to emerging tokens, all in one seamless, mobile-first platform.

As presales gain momentum, tools like this are becoming essential for spotting the next breakout before it goes mainstream.

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Powers a New Level of User Experience

Now in early presale, Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is reshaping what a wallet can be – bringing together powerful trading tools, frictionless payments, and first access to top-tier presales inside a clean, user-friendly ecosystem.

best wallet token

The wallet already supports over 60 blockchains, features low fees, and includes an integrated DEX that connects to 200+ decentralized exchanges.

Now, with the launch of its native token $BEST, users will gain access to even more perks — from reduced transaction costs to exclusive presale access before listings go public.

$BEST holders can also take part in staking for rewards and be the first to try out new product releases like the upcoming Best Card, which will let users spend crypto directly at stores, ATMs, and online.

As the wallet’s popularity increases, the demand for $BEST will rise as well, especially as it gets users discounts on fees.

To buy $BEST, simply visit the official Best Wallet Token website and link up your wallet (download the Best Wallet app here).

You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card instead.

Cardano
ADA
$0.5222
4.82 %
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 4 November – XRP, Official Trump, BNB Coin
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-11-04 23:15:00
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Just Opened Spot Trading in the U.S. – Is Institutional Demand About to Explode?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-11-04 23:01:00
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
